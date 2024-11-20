LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah Drone Hits Israeli Military Camp | Massacre in Jabaliya – Day 411

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A drone from Lebanon crashed into an Israeli army camp in the Western Galilee, hours after another suicide drone killed one soldier and wounded three others in south Lebanon. 

At least 12 people were killed and a number of others were injured, including children and women, in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Jabaliya Al-Balad, in northern Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,736 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,370 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Smotrich: Returning Captives is Important but Not through Surrender Deal

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich as saying that returning the captives is an important goal, but not in exchange for a surrender deal.

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

85 Peple at Risk of Death Due to Lack of Medicine

DIRECTOR OF KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL: 85 injured people in the hospital, most of them women and children, are at risk of death due to the lack of medicine.

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah targets Israeli Forces in Shama

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted Israeli forces gathering on the southern outskirts of the town of Shama with artillery shells.

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Rocket Falls in Kiryat Shmona

ISRAELI RADIO: A rocket fell on a building in Kiryat Shmona, causing damage to the building, but indicated that there were no injuries as a result.

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Shelling on Al-Awda Hospital

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army’s artillery shelled the hospital’s surroundings in the Tel al-Zaatar area, north of the Gaza Strip.

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Kiryat Shmona, Margaliot, Manara

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were activated in Kiryat Shmona, Margaliot and Manara in the Galilee Finger.

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Palestinians Injured in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were injured by Israeli drone fire that targeted them on Al-Ishrin Street in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Blow Up Residential Buildings in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces blew up residential buildings west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Bodies Recovered in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of two Palestinians were recovered from the Khirbet Al-Adas and Al-Janina neighborhoods, east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

12 Killed in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA:  12 Palestinians were killed and a number of others were injured, including children and women, in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Jabaliya Al-Balad, in northern Gaza.

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Officer Injured in Gaza is Battalion Commander

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The officer who was injured in northern Gaza on Tuesday is the commander of the 90th Battalion in the Kfir Brigade and holds the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Kiryat Shmona, Upper Galilee

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Kiryat Shmona, Manara, Margaliot and other towns in the Upper Galilee.

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Lebanese Soldier Succumbs to Wounds

LEBANESE ARMY: The Lebanese army reported the death of a Lebanese soldier due to wounds he sustained when the Israeli army targeted an army vehicle in southern Lebanon.

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on South Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched a raid on the town of Kfar Shuba in southern Lebanon.

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Soldier Killed, Officer Injured in Northern Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that one of its soldiers was killed in battles in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, while an officer was injured.

According to Israeli media, the incident took place in Beit Lahia, and the soldiers were killed and injured during clashes with gunmen. 

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Lebanese Soldiers Injured

LEBANESE ARMY: Two soldiers were injured in an Israeli attack on an army vehicle in southern Lebanon.

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

27 Soldiers Killed in Jabaliya during Latest Operation

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 27 Israeli soldiers were killed in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip since the start of the latest ground operation.

Wed, Nov 20, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Lebanese Drone Hits Israeli Military Camp

ISRAELI MEDIA: A drone crashed into an Israeli army camp in the Western Galilee.

The Israeli army had said that the army detected the infiltration of three drones launched from Lebanon, noting that they caused the activation of sirens in Haifa Bay and the Galilee.

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

