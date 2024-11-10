LIVE BLOG: Horrific Massacre in Jabaliya | Famine Looms | 15 Soldiers ‘Eliminated’ in Beit Lahia – Day 401

The massacre of the Alloush family in Jabaliya is confirmation of the ethnic cleansing operations practiced by the occupation army against our people under siege in northern Gaza.

The leaders of the Arab and Islamic countries must take a stand on the massacres, war of extermination and starvation taking place in northern Gaza.

We call on the international community to intervene urgently and issue decisions to stop the massacre in northern Gaza, and hold the Zionist war criminals accountable.