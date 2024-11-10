LIVE BLOG: Horrific Massacre in Jabaliya | Famine Looms | 15 Soldiers ‘Eliminated’ in Beit Lahia – Day 401

November 10, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

33 Palestinians, including 13 children, were killed in the Israeli occupation shelling on a house on the old Gaza Street in the town of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Euro-Med Monitor demanded that famine be officially declared in the northern Gaza Strip, noting that Israel insists on using starvation as a weapon.

Al-Qassam fighters clashed with an Israeli infantry force and inflicted casualties on its members in the al-Baraka area, west of Beit Lahia.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,508 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sun, Nov 10, 12:23 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Targets Military Base near Akka

HEZBOLLAH: The Shraga base north of the occupied city of Acre with a missile salvo.

Sun, Nov 10, 12:23 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Targets Troop Carriers, Bulldozer in Jabaliya

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted two Zionist troop carriers with ‘Al-Yassin 105’ and ‘Tandem’ shells, and targeted a military bulldozer with a ‘Thunder’ bomb near the Martyr Imad Aql Mosque in the middle of Jabaliya camp, north of the Strip.

Sun, Nov 10, 12:23 PM (Palestine Time)

15 Israeli Soldiers Killed in Beit Lahia

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters were able to target a Zionist infantry force of 15 soldiers with an anti-personnel RPG shell and eliminate them from zero distance with light weapons and hand grenades west of the Al-Shimaa area, north of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

 

Sun, Nov 10, 12:23 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Says Arab Leaders Must Take a Stand on Northern Gaza

The massacre of the Alloush family in Jabaliya is confirmation of the ethnic cleansing operations practiced by the occupation army against our people under siege in northern Gaza.

The leaders of the Arab and Islamic countries must take a stand on the massacres, war of extermination and starvation taking place in northern Gaza.

We call on the international community to intervene urgently and issue decisions to stop the massacre in northern Gaza, and hold the Zionist war criminals accountable.

Sun, Nov 10, 12:23 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Israelis Injured in Nahariya by Hezbollah Rocket

ISRAELI MEDIA: Two people were injured in Nahariya by a Hezbollah rocket.

CHANNEL 12: A building was hit by a Hezbollah rocket attack in the Tel Hai area in the Galilee Finger.

Sun, Nov 10, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Human Rights Group Calls for Officially Declaring Famine in Northern Gaza

EURO-MED MONITOR: We demand that famine be officially declared in the northern Gaza Strip. Israel insists on using starvation as a weapon.

Sun, Nov 10, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Expects UNSC Resolution Calling for Gaza Ceasefire

CHANNEL 12:

Israel expects the Security Council to issue a resolution soon to stop the fighting in Gaza and restrict the activity of the Israeli army.

Fears that Washington may refrain from using its veto to protect Israeli interests in the Security Council

Sun, Nov 10, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Fighters Inflict Casualties to Israeli Forces

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We clashed with a Zionist infantry force and inflicted casualties on its members in the al-Baraka area, west of Beit Lahia.

Sun, Nov 10, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Jordanian Activists Continue Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Gaza

AL-QASTAL:  Jordanian activists continue their sit-in and hunger strike at the Trade Unions Complex for the tenth consecutive day, demanding that the government pressure the occupation to allow aid into the besieged northern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Nov 10, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Besieged People in Northern Gaza Demand Safe Passages

AL-JAZEERA: People trapped in Jabalia and Beit Lahia camps are demanding the opening of safe corridors to save them from certain death due to the depletion of food.

Sun, Nov 10, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

No Deal under Fire

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli officials are convinced that without ending the war in Gaza now, no deal will be made, neither big nor small.

Sun, Nov 10, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Eight Rockets Fired from Lebanon

CHANNEL 12: Eight missiles were launched from Lebanon towards the Galilee Finger and some of them were intercepted.

Sun, Nov 10, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Bombs Northern Israel

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were activated in Kiryat Shmona and towns in the Galilee finger following the launch of rockets.

Sun, Nov 10, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Death toll in Gaza Rises

MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): 41 Palestinians – half of them children – were killed in Israeli shelling of two homes in Gaza City and Jabaliya al-Balad.

Sun, Nov 10, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Prevents Civil Defense from Providing First Aid to Victims

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN MAHMOUD BASAL:

There are dozens of martyrs in Jabaliya al-Balad, and there are still survivors under the rubble.

The Israeli occupation prevents our crews from providing first aid to the victims.

Preventing us from intervening increases the number of martyrs as a result of the occupation raids.

Sun, Nov 10, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Fears WHO Declaring Famine in Northern Gaza

KAN: Benjamin Netanyahu’s government fears that a possible declaration by the World Health Organization of a famine in northern Gaza could lead to sanctions and a ban on arms exports to Israel.

Sun, Nov 10, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

US Stops Providing Military Bulldozers

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:

The United States stopped supplying the Israeli army with D-9 military bulldozers.

Israel has struck a deal to buy 134 D-9 bulldozers from an American company, but Washington has not yet allowed their delivery.

The Israeli army uses D-9 bulldozers to demolish buildings in the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Nov 10, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu's Chief of Staff Accused of Blackmailing Army Officer

KAN: Tzachi Braverman, the chief of staff of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is suspected of blackmailing an army officer through scandalous recordings in exchange for obtaining secret documents.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1855536887428997613

Sun, Nov 10, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Army is Carrying Out Ethnic Cleansing in Northern Gaza - Haaretz

HAARETZ: The army is carrying out ethnic cleansing in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1855536525024354677

Sun, Nov 10, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

32 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Shelling on Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: 33 Palestinians, including 13 children, were killed in the Israeli occupation shelling on a house on the old Gaza Street in the town of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

