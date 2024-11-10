LIVE BLOG: Horrific Massacre in Jabaliya | Famine Looms | 15 Soldiers ‘Eliminated’ in Beit Lahia – Day 401

33 Palestinians, including 13 children, were killed in the Israeli occupation shelling on a house on the old Gaza Street in the town of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.
Euro-Med Monitor demanded that famine be officially declared in the northern Gaza Strip, noting that Israel insists on using starvation as a weapon.
Al-Qassam fighters clashed with an Israeli infantry force and inflicted casualties on its members in the al-Baraka area, west of Beit Lahia.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,508 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Hezbollah Targets Military Base near Akka
HEZBOLLAH: The Shraga base north of the occupied city of Acre with a missile salvo.
Al-Qassam Targets Troop Carriers, Bulldozer in Jabaliya
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted two Zionist troop carriers with ‘Al-Yassin 105’ and ‘Tandem’ shells, and targeted a military bulldozer with a ‘Thunder’ bomb near the Martyr Imad Aql Mosque in the middle of Jabaliya camp, north of the Strip.
15 Israeli Soldiers Killed in Beit Lahia
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters were able to target a Zionist infantry force of 15 soldiers with an anti-personnel RPG shell and eliminate them from zero distance with light weapons and hand grenades west of the Al-Shimaa area, north of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Hamas Says Arab Leaders Must Take a Stand on Northern Gaza
The massacre of the Alloush family in Jabaliya is confirmation of the ethnic cleansing operations practiced by the occupation army against our people under siege in northern Gaza.
The leaders of the Arab and Islamic countries must take a stand on the massacres, war of extermination and starvation taking place in northern Gaza.
We call on the international community to intervene urgently and issue decisions to stop the massacre in northern Gaza, and hold the Zionist war criminals accountable.
Two Israelis Injured in Nahariya by Hezbollah Rocket
ISRAELI MEDIA: Two people were injured in Nahariya by a Hezbollah rocket.
CHANNEL 12: A building was hit by a Hezbollah rocket attack in the Tel Hai area in the Galilee Finger.
Human Rights Group Calls for Officially Declaring Famine in Northern Gaza
EURO-MED MONITOR: We demand that famine be officially declared in the northern Gaza Strip. Israel insists on using starvation as a weapon.
Israel Expects UNSC Resolution Calling for Gaza Ceasefire
CHANNEL 12:
Israel expects the Security Council to issue a resolution soon to stop the fighting in Gaza and restrict the activity of the Israeli army.
Fears that Washington may refrain from using its veto to protect Israeli interests in the Security Council
Al-Qassam Fighters Inflict Casualties to Israeli Forces
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We clashed with a Zionist infantry force and inflicted casualties on its members in the al-Baraka area, west of Beit Lahia.
Jordanian Activists Continue Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Gaza
AL-QASTAL: Jordanian activists continue their sit-in and hunger strike at the Trade Unions Complex for the tenth consecutive day, demanding that the government pressure the occupation to allow aid into the besieged northern Gaza Strip.
Besieged People in Northern Gaza Demand Safe Passages
AL-JAZEERA: People trapped in Jabalia and Beit Lahia camps are demanding the opening of safe corridors to save them from certain death due to the depletion of food.
No Deal under Fire
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli officials are convinced that without ending the war in Gaza now, no deal will be made, neither big nor small.
Eight Rockets Fired from Lebanon
CHANNEL 12: Eight missiles were launched from Lebanon towards the Galilee Finger and some of them were intercepted.
Hezbollah Bombs Northern Israel
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were activated in Kiryat Shmona and towns in the Galilee finger following the launch of rockets.
Death toll in Gaza Rises
MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): 41 Palestinians – half of them children – were killed in Israeli shelling of two homes in Gaza City and Jabaliya al-Balad.
Israel Prevents Civil Defense from Providing First Aid to Victims
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN MAHMOUD BASAL:
There are dozens of martyrs in Jabaliya al-Balad, and there are still survivors under the rubble.
The Israeli occupation prevents our crews from providing first aid to the victims.
Preventing us from intervening increases the number of martyrs as a result of the occupation raids.
Disturbing scenes are emerging from the Jabalia refugee camp, where Palestinian families are trapped in their homes in the Al Tuba area.
Israel Fears WHO Declaring Famine in Northern Gaza
KAN: Benjamin Netanyahu’s government fears that a possible declaration by the World Health Organization of a famine in northern Gaza could lead to sanctions and a ban on arms exports to Israel.
Famine is most likely imminent in areas in northern Gaza warns @theIPCinfo.
Access to food is at critical levels & rapidly deteriorating
US Stops Providing Military Bulldozers
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:
The United States stopped supplying the Israeli army with D-9 military bulldozers.
Israel has struck a deal to buy 134 D-9 bulldozers from an American company, but Washington has not yet allowed their delivery.
The Israeli army uses D-9 bulldozers to demolish buildings in the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu's Chief of Staff Accused of Blackmailing Army Officer
KAN: Tzachi Braverman, the chief of staff of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is suspected of blackmailing an army officer through scandalous recordings in exchange for obtaining secret documents.
Army is Carrying Out Ethnic Cleansing in Northern Gaza - Haaretz
HAARETZ: The army is carrying out ethnic cleansing in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
32 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Shelling on Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: 33 Palestinians, including 13 children, were killed in the Israeli occupation shelling on a house on the old Gaza Street in the town of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.
