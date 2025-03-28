LIVE BLOG: Horrific Massacre in Zaytoun | UN: Israel Blocks Aid to Gaza – Day 539

At least 14 people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City.
The United Nations has accused Israel of blocking the distribution of remaining food and aid supplies in Gaza warehouses, while reiterating that the fate of nine of its workers remains unknown.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,208 Palestinians and injured 113,910 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Two Killed in Israeli Strike on Vehicle in Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and two others wounded after an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.
UN: Israel Preventing Us From Distributing Aid in Gaza
UNITED NATIONS
Israel is blocking the distribution of remaining food and aid supplies in our Gaza warehouses.
Collective punishment in Gaza is unjustifiable.
Ambulances in Gaza cannot operate due to fuel shortages.
We lost nine medical staff members near the Rafah crossing, and their fate remains unknown.
A ceasefire and safe access to Gaza are urgently needed.
We are witnessing horrific crimes in Gaza.
Families of Israeli Captives in Gaza Accuse Netanyahu of Abandoning Them
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Captive Families Committee said that Netanyahu turns his back on our loved ones and leaves them to die to maintain his government.
Three Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Tent in Jabaliya Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a tent in the Al-Fakhoura area, Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.
Israeli Artillery Bombards Northern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelled northern Gaza.
Israeli Airstrikes Target Yahmor in South Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched airstrikes on the town of Yahmor in southern Lebanon.
Death Toll in Israeli Strike on Al-Zaytoun Rises to 14
AL-JAZEERA: The death toll from an Israeli airstrike on a home in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City last night has risen to 14.
Five Palestinians Injured in Settler Attack in Masafer Yatta
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that five Palestinians were injured in an attack by Israeli settlers in Jinba, Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.
Hezbollah: We Are Committed to the Ceasefire in Southern Lebanon
HEZBOLLAH STATEMENT:
We remain committed to the ceasefire in southern Lebanon.
We have no connection to the rocket launches toward northern occupied Palestine.
These incidents are part of a fabricated pretext to continue aggression against Lebanon.
Israeli Transport Minister Blames Netanyahu for October 7
ISRAELI BROADCASTING CORPORATION: Israel’s public broadcaster quoted the Israeli Transport Minister as saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and all members of his government are responsible for the “disaster” of October 7, 2023.
Israeli Forces Prevent Palestinians From Praying at Al-Aqsa
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces prevented Palestinians from passing through Qalandiya checkpoint, north of Jerusalem, to attend Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
World Central Kitchen Mourns Volunteer Killed by Israeli Strike in Gaza
WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN: An Israeli airstrike targeted an area near one of our kitchens while meals were being distributed. Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of one of our volunteers in Gaza.
UNRWA: Garbage Accumulation in Gaza Threatens Public Health
UNRWA: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) warned that the accumulation of waste in Gaza poses serious health risks and worsens the humanitarian crisis.
Israel Deploys Thousands of Troops in Jerusalem for Final Friday of Ramadan
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli police have deployed thousands of officers in Jerusalem and its surroundings for the final Friday of Ramadan.
Israel Detains Palestinian Accused of Shooting at Soldiers in Tulkarm
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli police announced they had detained a Palestinian accused of shooting at an Israeli military unit in November 2023.
