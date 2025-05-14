LIVE BLOG: Horrific Massacres in Gaza Kill Scores | Three Missiles Fired from Yemen – Day 586

SAUDI MEDIA: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated at the opening of the US-Gulf summit that they seek to stop the escalation in the region, end the war in Gaza, and find a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, adding that they are keen to continue cooperation and coordination with America for the stability of the region and that Lebanon has an opportunity to free itself from Hezbollah’s grip, and the president and prime minister can build a stable country that lives in peace.