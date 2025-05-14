LIVE BLOG: Horrific Massacres in Gaza Kill Scores | Three Missiles Fired from Yemen – Day 586

At least 65 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting six residential homes across the Gaza Strip since dawn.
Meanwhile, landing and takeoff operations at Ben Gurion Airport have been suspended following the launch of missiles from Yemen towards Israel.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,928 and injured 119,846 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that hospitals in the Strip received 20 martyrs and 125 injured people in the past 24 hours, announcing that the death toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 52,928 martyrs and 119,846 injured since October 7, 2023.
Six Israeli Raids Near Gaza European Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: Six Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of the Gaza European Hospital, east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Saudi Foreign Minister: We Agreed on Necessity to Stop Gaza War and Release 'Hostages'
AL-JAZEERA: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud stated that they agreed on the necessity to stop the war in Gaza, release the hostages, and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid, adding that they hope for progress in the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and that Trump’s visit reflected the depth of the strategic partnership and the desire to work hard to find solutions to crises.
Netanyahu to Hold Security Consultations Today With Ministers and Security Leaders
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 14 reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold security consultations this afternoon with a limited number of ministers and security leaders.
CNN: High-Level Israeli Delegation Meets Witkoff and Boehler in Doha
CNN (citing informed source): A high-level Israeli delegation is meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff and hostage envoy Adam Boehler in Doha, adding that the Israeli delegation is involved in ceasefire talks and the release of prisoners to end the war in Gaza, with the Hamas movement participating indirectly in the Doha talks.
Erdogan: Time to End Humanitarian Tragedy in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the time has come to put an end to the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza.
Trump: All Hostages in Gaza Must Be Released and Work for Peace Must Be Do
AL-JAZEERA: US President Donald Trump stated at the US-Gulf summit that all hostages in Gaza must be released, and work for peace must be done with the support of leaders in the room, adding that they want a safe and dignified future for the people of Gaza, but this cannot be achieved with leaders who rape and torture the innocent.
Saudi Crown Prince: We Seek to Stop Escalation in Region and End War in Gaza
SAUDI MEDIA: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated at the opening of the US-Gulf summit that they seek to stop the escalation in the region, end the war in Gaza, and find a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, adding that they are keen to continue cooperation and coordination with America for the stability of the region and that Lebanon has an opportunity to free itself from Hezbollah’s grip, and the president and prime minister can build a stable country that lives in peace.
Injured in Bulldozer Bombing in Gaza European Hospital Courtyard in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: A number of people were injured in a bulldozer bombing in the courtyard of the Gaza European Hospital, east of Khan Yunis city.
Forty Bunker-Buster Bombs Dropped in Khan Yunis Yesterday
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper revealed that the Israeli army dropped 40 bunker-buster bombs in Khan Yunis yesterday during what it described as an assassination attempt on Mohammed Sinwar.
UNRWA: Food and Hunger Used as Weapons in Gaza
UNRWA: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) stated that food and hunger are being used as weapons in Gaza, and the ongoing Israeli siege is preventing the entry of life-saving supplies.
Ansarallah: We Targeted Ben Gurion Airport for Third Time in 24 Hours
YAHYA SAREE: The military spokesperson for Ansarallah said that they targeted Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic missile, which is the third such attack in 24 hours.
🚨 Ansarallah's military spokesperson says they targeted Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic missile — the third strike in 24 hours.
Netanyahu to Request Departure From Court Session to Hold Talks With Witkoff
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will request to leave his court session this afternoon to hold a conversation with US Envoy Steve Witkoff.
Israeli Army Orders Evacuation of Three Ports in Yemen
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army issued an evacuation warning for three ports in Yemen, following the Houthis’ launch of a missile targeting Israel hours earlier.
Sa'ar: Missiles Are War Crime
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stated that Ansarallah’s firing of missiles towards Israel and the entry of millions of Israelis into shelters is a “war crime,” according to his description, after the Ansar Allah group launched three missiles at Israel within 24 hours.
🇮🇱 Israeli FM Gideon Sa'ar called Ansarallah's missile strikes and the sheltering of millions of Israelis a "war crime," after the group launched three missiles toward Israel in 24 hours.
65 Killed in Gaza since Dawn Today
AL-JAZEERA: 65 people were killed as a result of Israeli raids on 6 populated homes in the Gaza Strip since dawn today, Wednesday.
🔴 Over 50 killed as Israeli forces bomb homes in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza.
At least 65 Palestinians have been killed since dawn. pic.twitter.com/Q3tCp2OXOT
ISRAELI HOME FRONT: The Israeli Home Front Command reported that sirens sounded in areas of central Israel, Jerusalem, and West Bank settlements.
Police Urge Israelis Not to Approach Suspicious Objects
ISRAELI POLICE: Israeli police urged citizens to be responsible and not to approach suspicious objects.
Three Missiles from Yemen in 24 Hours
ISRAELI ARMY: The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the intercepted Yemeni missile was the third within 24 hours. The Israeli army had announced the interception of a missile launched from Yemen towards Israel.
Landing and Takeoff Operations Suspended at Ben Gurion Airport
ISRAELI MEDIA: Landing and takeoff operations were suspended at Ben Gurion Airport following the launch of a missile from Yemen towards Israel.
Israeli Artillery Shelling of Qizan al-Najjar South of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling of the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis.
56 Killed in Gaza Today
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 56 people were martyred as a result of Israeli bombing of 6 populated homes in the Gaza Strip since dawn today, with 50 martyrs in the north of the Strip.
Israeli Occupation Continues Bombing Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Israel is shelling the eastern areas of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip with artillery.
Israel Kills 51 in Gaza in Few Hours
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip has resulted in the death of 51 Palestinians, including 45 in the northern part of the Strip – mostly Jabaliya – since midnight.
Jabaliya Death Toll Rises Due to Continued Israeli Bombing
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of those killed has risen to 36, in addition to dozens of injured, as a result of Israeli airstrikes that targeted homes in the Jabaliya camp and Jabaliya town in the northern Gaza Strip.
Nine Killed in Israeli Bombing of Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nine Palestinians killed, and others injured in the Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Jarn neighborhood of Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip.
(Medical sources told Al Jazeera that 25 martyrs and dozens of injured fell as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the Jabaliya refugee camp and the town of Jabaliya town in northern Gaza.)
📷 وصول شهداء وإصابات من الأطفال إلى مستشفى العودة في تل الزعتر جراء قصف الاحتلال منازل في مخيم جباليا شمال غزة
