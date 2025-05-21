LIVE BLOG: Horrific Massacres in Khan Yunis, Jabaliya | West Turning against Israel – Day 592

Scores of Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn, including 24 in Khan Yunis alone.
Meanwhile, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong condemned hateful statements made by members of the Netanyahu government against the people of Gaza, who continue to face a humanitarian catastrophe.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 53,486 and injured 121,398 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Pope Appeals for Humanitarian Aid in Gaza
Pope Leo XIV made an appeal for the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
Eight Fatalities, Scores Injured in Israeli Strike on Jabaliya
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Eight Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli strike on the Jabalia parking lot in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.
Casualties in Israeli Strike on Central Market in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Sevearal Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli strike on the central market in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.
Italy's Foreign Minister Reiterates Call for Halt to Gaza Operations
AL-JAZEERA: Italy’s foreign minister reiterated a request to Israel to cease operations against civilians in Gaza and immediately open crossings for aid delivery.
Deadly Israeli Raids Kill Scores in Gaza – Soldier Killed in Khan Yunis
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli air and artillery bombardment continued across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, killing at least 42 Palestinians since dawn — 24 of them in Khan Yunis alone.
Norwegian PM Hints at Sanctions on Israel
AL-JAZEERA: Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre indicated that measures or sanctions might be imposed, potentially including activities in settlements, individuals, or Israeli products.
Fatal Israeli Strikes West of Nuseirat Camp
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
Red Cross: Gazans Deprived of Aid and Healthcare
ICRC: The International Committee of the Red Cross stated that civilians in Gaza have been deprived of access to aid and healthcare for 10 weeks. They called for rapid and sustained fulfillment of basic needs for Gaza’s civilians.
Israeli Foreign Ministry: UK and Europe Making "Grave Mistake"
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli Foreign Ministry views recent British statements as unacceptable, asserting that the UK, along with Europe, is making a “grave mistake.”
One Killed in Israeli Strike in South Lebanon
LEBANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH: The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that one person was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a car in the town of Ain Baal in southern Lebanon.
WHO: Gaza's Health System Collapsing
WHO: The Director-General of the World Health Organization stated that Gaza’s health system is collapsing due to expanded military operations and evacuation orders. Al-Awda Hospital, the last functioning hospital in northern Gaza, is reportedly under threat of closure.
In Khan Yunis, an injured girl was treated by phone light at Kuwait Hospital amid a power outage — the result of fuel shortages under Israel’s blockade, ongoing since March 2. pic.twitter.com/jrpBRZCfxS
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 21, 2025
Gaza Municipality Warns of Major Water Crisis
GAZA MUNICIPALITY: Gaza Municipality appealed to international organizations for immediate intervention to address a major water crisis, citing reduced fuel supplies and the shutdown of the Mekorot line. They warned of a severe water shortage due to insufficient fuel for operating wells.
Fatal Israeli Strike in Gaza's Al-Tuffah Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike in the Al-Shaaf area of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
British Environment Minister: Gaza Attack Intolerable
AL-JAZEERA: The British Environment Minister stated that the situation in Gaza is intolerable and that the Netanyahu government is complicating matters, urging a halt to war.
The minister affirmed efforts with allies to improve the situation in Gaza and ensure unimpeded aid delivery, emphasizing that peace between Israel and Palestine can only be achieved through a two-state solution.
Paramedics pulled several children from the rubble after Israeli warplanes bombed a home in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/ww32oqBhM0
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 21, 2025
Israeli Strike on Ain Baal, South Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army carried out a drone strike on the town of Ain Baal in southern Lebanon.
Israeli Forces Besiege Home in Jenin
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are besieging a home in the Eastern Quarter of Jenin city amidst armed clashes.
38 Killed in Gaza since Dawn
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 38 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn today, with 24 of those deaths occurring in Khan Yunis.
Another Palestinian family erased. 13 members of the Abu Salah family killed in an Israeli massacre in Abasan, east of Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/ZUFv20scOQ
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 21, 2025
Australia Joins Call for Aid Access to Gaza
AL-JAZEERA:
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated that Australia condemns the hateful statements by members of the Netanyahu government regarding the people of Gaza, who are facing a catastrophe.
Two Killed, Others Injured in Strike on Al-Maghazi Camp in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
24 Killed in Gaza Strip Since Dawn
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 24 Palestinians were killed due to the continuous Israeli aerial bombardment on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Sa'ar: Golan and Olmert Participating in Legal War Against Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA (Cited in Al-Jazeera): Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stated, “It’s essential to determine what Yair Golan and Ehud Olmert are doing in the historic battle we are fighting.”
He added, “Golan and Olmert are actively participating in the legal war against the State of Israel and the Israeli army.”
Lapid: US Warning Message to Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has interpreted a CNN report, which cited intelligence indicating Israel’s intention to attack Iran, as a US warning message to Tel Aviv to refrain from such an action.
Be the first to comment