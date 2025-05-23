LIVE BLOG: Horrific Massacre in Jabaliya | Famine Spreads in Besieged Gaza – Day 594

The Gaza government media office reported that over 50 people were killed or went missing after an Israeli airstrike hit a house in Jabaliya al-Balad, northern Gaza.
Meanwhile, UN agencies warned that the aid entering Gaza remains insufficient, as famine continues to spread in the besieged Strip. In central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, Israeli forces also killed six aid workers.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 53,762 and injured 122,197 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Over 50 Dead and Missing in Jabalia House Strike
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Government Media Office in Gaza reported that the Israeli occupation committed a horrific massacre, killing 6 aid workers in Deir al-Balah. They also stated that over 50 people were killed or went missing in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in Jabalia al-Balad, northern Gaza.
UNICEF: Malnutrition Widespread in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The UNICEF spokesperson in Palestine told Al Jazeera that no humanitarian organization working in Gaza is not warning of an imminent danger. They emphasized that malnutrition is widespread in the Gaza Strip, especially among children.
28 Killed in Ongoing Israeli Bombardment of Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: 28 Palestinians have been killed in continuous Israeli shelling on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Al-Awda Hospital: Fire Still Raging in Medicine Warehouse
AL-JAZEERA: Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza stated that the fire is still raging in the medicine warehouse after Israel shelled the hospital.
Three Bodies, Including Two Children, Recovered in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of three Palestinians, including two children, were recovered after an Israeli airstrike on a house in Jabalia al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip.
UN Agencies: Aid Trucks Entering Gaza 'Absolutely Insufficient'
AP: The Associated Press reported that UN agencies stated that the aid trucks Israel allowed into the Gaza Strip are “absolutely insufficient.” UNICEF added that over 9,000 children have been treated for malnutrition in the Gaza Strip this year.
Senior Officers Question Appointed Shin Bet Head
ISRAELI MEDIA: Haaretz quoted 10 senior officers saying there are many question marks regarding the appointed Shin Bet head, as he was an officer who did not receive a high positive rating.
Casualties in Eastern Khan Yunis Strike
AL-JAZEERA: Fatalities and injuries in an Israeli airstrike on a house in Abasan al-Jadida, east of Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.
Chief of Staff Summons Appointed Shin Bet Head
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that the Chief of Staff summoned the appointed head of the Shin Bet (internal security agency) for clarification regarding discussions he held with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu without the Chief of Staff’s knowledge.
Eyad Alexander's Father: Son Injured by Israeli Strike on Tunnel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Eyad Alexander’s father saying that Eyad was injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a tunnel on April 14. The strike killed one of Eyad’s guards, and his son almost suffocated. The scariest moments for Eyad were when he was buried under the rubble before other guards rescued him.
16 Killed in Gaza since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA: 16 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli shelling on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Channel 12: Attacks from Yeme Will Continue as Long as Gaza Fighting Persists
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that security establishment assessments indicate that attacks from Yemen will continue as long as fighting in Gaza persists. The Ansarallah group in Yemen launched two missiles at Israel yesterday, Thursday, hours apart.
Netanyahu's Recent October 7 Statements Angered Military
ISRAELI MEDIA: Maariv quoted a security source saying that Netanyahu’s recent statements regarding the October 7 attack angered the army and the security establishment. Netanyahu reportedly ignored investigations and repeated conspiracy theories against the air force and other army units.
Four Killed by Israeli Drone Strike in Deir al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting a group of Palestinians in Deir al-Balah city, central Gaza Strip.
Foreign Airlines Continue to Suspend Flights to Israel
US MEDIA: Foreign airlines continue to suspend flights to Israel due to security concerns. The German Lufthansa Group postponed the resumption of its flights to Israel and canceled many flights.
Ansarallah Official: Lod Airport, Haifa Port Now Yemeni Targets
YEMENI MEDIA: A deputy head of the Ansarallah’s media authority stated that Yemeni military pressure on Israel will escalate as long as Gaza’s suffering continues. He warned airlines against operating at Lod Airport and ships from being present at Haifa Port, declaring that “these locations are now part of the Yemeni target bank and will be targeted at any time.”
Ansarallah Launches Ballistic Missile at Tel Aviv, Drones Strike Haifa and Jaffa
Israeli Occupation Artillery Strikes Khan Younis City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces carried out artillery shelling on the eastern and northern areas of Khan Yunis city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Artillery Pounds Tal al-Sultan Neighborhood in Western Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in western Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
Ben Gurion Airport Suspends Takeoffs and Landings
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported the suspension of takeoff and landing operations at Ben Gurion Airport due to a missile launched from Yemen.
Israeli Military Claims Interception of Missile from Yemen
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Home Front Command reported that sirens sounded in several areas across Israel after a missile originating from Yemen was detected. The Israeli military subsequently claimed to have intercepted it.
