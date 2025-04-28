LIVE BLOG: ICJ Hearing on UNRWA | Israeli Massacres in Gaza, US Strike in Yemen – Day 570

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli forces continued to target various areas in Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. Meanwhile, a US airstrike on a migration center in Saada killed at least 68 African migrants, with another 47 wounded, according to Yemeni civil defense authorities.

At the same time, the International Court of Justice in The Hague began public hearings to examine Israel’s legal obligations concerning the activities and presence of international organizations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,314 Palestinians and injured 117,792 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Mon, Apr 28, 4:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Herzog Calls for Plea Deal with Netanyahu, Leading to Political Retirement

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli President Isaac Herzog advocates for a plea deal in Netanyahu’s corruption trial, which could result in Netanyahu stepping down from politics and avoiding prison, aiming to ease tensions in Israeli society.

Mon, Apr 28, 3:33 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Captives' Families Respond to Rejection of Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Captives’ Families Forum stated, in response to the rejection of a Gaza ceasefire proposal, that “it is now confirmed that the government has no plan.”

Mon, Apr 28, 3:33 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Civil Defense Demands Necessity of Opening Crossings

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The fuel for operating their vehicles in the southern governorates of the Strip has run out. They renewed their demand to international institutions for the immediate opening of crossings and allowing the entry of fuel.

Mon, Apr 28, 3:33 PM (Palestine Time)

Tel Aviv Rejects Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth, citing an Israeli source, reported that Tel Aviv rejects the Gaza ceasefire proposal, which includes the return of all abductees, and also rejects a proposal for a 5-year ceasefire in Gaza that includes the return of all abductees.

Mon, Apr 28, 3:33 PM (Palestine Time)

71 Killed in 24 Hours in Gaza

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 71 Palestinians were killed and 153 were injured in the past 24 hours. The ministry also announced that the toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 52,314 dead, in addition to 117,792 wounded.

Mon, Apr 28, 3:33 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on Town in South Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: A raid by an Israeli drone targeted the town of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon.

Mon, Apr 28, 1:37 PM (Palestine Time)

World Food Programme: Our Food Stock in Gaza Has Run Out

WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME: The WFP food stock in Gaza has run out with the continued closure of crossings. They added that two million people inside Gaza are completely dependent on food aid for survival and that they need food aid to reach Gaza now.

Mon, Apr 28, 1:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Assault Journalists in Nablus

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces assaulted journalists and prevented them from covering their ongoing raid on the Al-Ain camp in Nablus.

Mon, Apr 28, 1:37 PM (Palestine Time)

British Virgin Atlantic Closes Its Tel Aviv Route

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that the British company Virgin Atlantic announced that it will not return to operate in Israel and is closing its air route to Tel Aviv.

Mon, Apr 28, 1:37 PM (Palestine Time)

ICJ Hearing on UNRWA

AL-JAZEERA: The International Court of Justice in The Hague began its public hearings to consider Israel’s legal obligations regarding the activities and presence of international organizations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Mon, Apr 28, 4:14 PM (Palestine Time)

New Massacre in Yemen: US Airstrike Targets Migrant Shelter, Scores Dead

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: A US airstrike on a migrant detention center in Yemen’s Saada Governorate has killed at least 68 people, sparking outrage and calls for accountability over rising civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict.

Mon, Apr 28, 1:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Katz: UNRWA Must Be Tried for Supporting Hamas

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz stated that UNRWA must be tried before the International Court of Justice for supporting Hamas terrorism and that Israel has the right to defend itself while the International Court of Justice is practicing new terrorism against it.

Mon, Apr 28, 1:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Energy Minister: Ronen Bar Is Destroying the Shabak

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Energy Minister stated that every day that Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar remains in his position harms state security and that Ronen Bar is the head of a non-political agency and today he is destroying the Shabak.

Mon, Apr 28, 1:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Appears before Court for 26th Time

ISRAELI MEDIA: Maariv newspaper reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before judges of the Central Court in Tel Aviv for the 26th hearing to listen to his testimony in several charges.

Mon, Apr 28, 1:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Four Injured in Israeli Bombing of Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Four people were injured in an Israeli bombing of a motorcycle in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Apr 28, 1:37 PM (Palestine Time)

68 African Migrants Killed in US Aggression on Saada

YEMENI MEDIA: The Civil Defense announced the killing of 68 African migrants and the injury of 47 in the American aggression on Saada, Yemen.

 

Mon, Apr 28, 1:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Clashes Between Israeli Police and Haredim

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 13 reported clashes between Israeli police and dozens of Haredim in front of a recruitment center in Tel Hashomer.

Mon, Apr 28, 1:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Araghchi: Any Attack on Iran Will Be Met With a Similar Response

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Israel’s illusion that it is capable of dictating what they may or may not do does not deserve any response.

He added that what is remarkable is the extent of Netanyahu’s audacity in dictating what Trump can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran.

Araghchi affirmed that Iran is strong and confident enough in its capabilities to thwart any attempt by malicious external actors to sabotage its foreign policy, concluding that any attack on Iran will be met with a similar response.

Mon, Apr 28, 1:37 PM (Palestine Time)

23 Killed in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 23 Palestinians were killed in continuous Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Mon, Apr 28, 1:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Dozens of Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

AL-JAZEERA: Dozens of settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection from Israeli occupation forces.

Mon, Apr 28, 1:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media: Shortage of Thousands of Soldiers in Army

ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth quoted officers and soldiers in the Israeli army reporting unease among soldiers due to an order to extend mandatory service by 4 months.

They added that decisions to extend military service impose many challenges and that the latest order to extend military service has greatly harmed soldiers’ motivation, concluding that the army is suffering from a shortage estimated at thousands of soldiers.

Mon, Apr 28, 1:37 PM (Palestine Time)

30 Killed in US Raid in Northern Yemen

YEMENI MEDIA: 30 people were killed in a US raid on a refugee center in northern Yemen.

Mon, Apr 28, 1:37 PM (Palestine Time)

50 Injured in US Aggression on Saada

YEMENI MEDIA: 50 people were injured as a result of the American bombing that targeted the detention center in Saada.

Mon, Apr 28, 1:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Bodies of 4 Palestinians Recovered in Bombing of Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of four Palestinians were recovered from a house that was subjected to an Israeli air strike last night in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Apr 28, 8:37 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Airstrike and Artillery Shelling on Various Areas in Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

An Israeli airstrike coincided with artillery shelling targeting the eastern area of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Artillery shelling concurrent with gunfire from occupation vehicles northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli artillery shelled the southern areas of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Mon, Apr 28, 8:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Recovery of Four Bodies Following Bombing in Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four bodies recovered from a house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike last night in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

