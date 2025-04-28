LIVE BLOG: ICJ Hearing on UNRWA | Israeli Massacres in Gaza, US Strike in Yemen – Day 570

Israeli forces continued to target various areas in Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. Meanwhile, a US airstrike on a migration center in Saada killed at least 68 African migrants, with another 47 wounded, according to Yemeni civil defense authorities.
At the same time, the International Court of Justice in The Hague began public hearings to examine Israel’s legal obligations concerning the activities and presence of international organizations in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,314 Palestinians and injured 117,792 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Herzog Calls for Plea Deal with Netanyahu, Leading to Political Retirement
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli President Isaac Herzog advocates for a plea deal in Netanyahu’s corruption trial, which could result in Netanyahu stepping down from politics and avoiding prison, aiming to ease tensions in Israeli society.
Israeli Captives' Families Respond to Rejection of Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Captives’ Families Forum stated, in response to the rejection of a Gaza ceasefire proposal, that “it is now confirmed that the government has no plan.”
Gaza Civil Defense Demands Necessity of Opening Crossings
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The fuel for operating their vehicles in the southern governorates of the Strip has run out. They renewed their demand to international institutions for the immediate opening of crossings and allowing the entry of fuel.
Tel Aviv Rejects Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth, citing an Israeli source, reported that Tel Aviv rejects the Gaza ceasefire proposal, which includes the return of all abductees, and also rejects a proposal for a 5-year ceasefire in Gaza that includes the return of all abductees.
71 Killed in 24 Hours in Gaza
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 71 Palestinians were killed and 153 were injured in the past 24 hours. The ministry also announced that the toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 52,314 dead, in addition to 117,792 wounded.
Israeli Raid on Town in South Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: A raid by an Israeli drone targeted the town of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon.
World Food Programme: Our Food Stock in Gaza Has Run Out
WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME: The WFP food stock in Gaza has run out with the continued closure of crossings. They added that two million people inside Gaza are completely dependent on food aid for survival and that they need food aid to reach Gaza now.
Israeli Forces Assault Journalists in Nablus
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces assaulted journalists and prevented them from covering their ongoing raid on the Al-Ain camp in Nablus.
British Virgin Atlantic Closes Its Tel Aviv Route
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that the British company Virgin Atlantic announced that it will not return to operate in Israel and is closing its air route to Tel Aviv.
ICJ Hearing on UNRWA
AL-JAZEERA: The International Court of Justice in The Hague began its public hearings to consider Israel’s legal obligations regarding the activities and presence of international organizations in the occupied Palestinian territories.
New Massacre in Yemen: US Airstrike Targets Migrant Shelter, Scores Dead
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: A US airstrike on a migrant detention center in Yemen’s Saada Governorate has killed at least 68 people, sparking outrage and calls for accountability over rising civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict.
Katz: UNRWA Must Be Tried for Supporting Hamas
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz stated that UNRWA must be tried before the International Court of Justice for supporting Hamas terrorism and that Israel has the right to defend itself while the International Court of Justice is practicing new terrorism against it.
Israeli Energy Minister: Ronen Bar Is Destroying the Shabak
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Energy Minister stated that every day that Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar remains in his position harms state security and that Ronen Bar is the head of a non-political agency and today he is destroying the Shabak.
Netanyahu Appears before Court for 26th Time
ISRAELI MEDIA: Maariv newspaper reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before judges of the Central Court in Tel Aviv for the 26th hearing to listen to his testimony in several charges.
Four Injured in Israeli Bombing of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Four people were injured in an Israeli bombing of a motorcycle in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
68 African Migrants Killed in US Aggression on Saada
YEMENI MEDIA: The Civil Defense announced the killing of 68 African migrants and the injury of 47 in the American aggression on Saada, Yemen.
Clashes Between Israeli Police and Haredim
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 13 reported clashes between Israeli police and dozens of Haredim in front of a recruitment center in Tel Hashomer.
Araghchi: Any Attack on Iran Will Be Met With a Similar Response
IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER:
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Israel’s illusion that it is capable of dictating what they may or may not do does not deserve any response.
He added that what is remarkable is the extent of Netanyahu’s audacity in dictating what Trump can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran.
Araghchi affirmed that Iran is strong and confident enough in its capabilities to thwart any attempt by malicious external actors to sabotage its foreign policy, concluding that any attack on Iran will be met with a similar response.
23 Killed in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 23 Palestinians were killed in continuous Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Dozens of Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
AL-JAZEERA: Dozens of settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection from Israeli occupation forces.
Israeli Media: Shortage of Thousands of Soldiers in Army
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth quoted officers and soldiers in the Israeli army reporting unease among soldiers due to an order to extend mandatory service by 4 months.
They added that decisions to extend military service impose many challenges and that the latest order to extend military service has greatly harmed soldiers’ motivation, concluding that the army is suffering from a shortage estimated at thousands of soldiers.
30 Killed in US Raid in Northern Yemen
YEMENI MEDIA: 30 people were killed in a US raid on a refugee center in northern Yemen.
50 Injured in US Aggression on Saada
YEMENI MEDIA: 50 people were injured as a result of the American bombing that targeted the detention center in Saada.
Bodies of 4 Palestinians Recovered in Bombing of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of four Palestinians were recovered from a house that was subjected to an Israeli air strike last night in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Airstrike and Artillery Shelling on Various Areas in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
An Israeli airstrike coincided with artillery shelling targeting the eastern area of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Artillery shelling concurrent with gunfire from occupation vehicles northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli artillery shelled the southern areas of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Recovery of Four Bodies Following Bombing in Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four bodies recovered from a house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike last night in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
