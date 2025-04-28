LIVE BLOG: ICJ Hearing on UNRWA | Israeli Massacres in Gaza, US Strike in Yemen – Day 570

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Israel’s illusion that it is capable of dictating what they may or may not do does not deserve any response.

He added that what is remarkable is the extent of Netanyahu’s audacity in dictating what Trump can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran.

Araghchi affirmed that Iran is strong and confident enough in its capabilities to thwart any attempt by malicious external actors to sabotage its foreign policy, concluding that any attack on Iran will be met with a similar response.