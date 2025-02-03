LIVE BLOG – In Washington, Netanyahu Moves to Stall Talks | West Bank Aggression Continues – Day 486

Netanyahu is set to meet with Trump as he reportedly works to delay the second phase of negotiations while families of Israeli detainees head to Washington in an effort to thwart his plan.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces escalate their aggression in the West Bank, with thousands of attacks recorded in January alone.
Smotrich: We Cannot Ignore Hamas' Display of Control in Gaza
SMOTRICH:
The situation on the ground necessitates continuing the military campaign to fully destroy Hamas.
Hamas’ display of control in Gaza cannot be ignored.
The Trump administration is expected to enhance Israel’s security.
No hope should be given to the Palestinian Authority or Arabs for a Palestinian state in Israel’s heartland.
Palestinian Authority Arrests Jenin Camp Residents
AL JAZEERA: Palestinian sources reported that PA security forces arrested 5 youths from Jenin camp while they were in Jenin city, northern West Bank.
Israeli Politicians Call for Hamas' Destruction and Gaza Population Transfer
AL JAZEERA:
Israeli politicians expressed their views on Gaza’s future and prisoner deals:
Benny Gantz: Hamas must not remain in power; Gaza must be disarmed or destroyed.
Avigdor Lieberman: Rafah should be divided like Berlin, and Gaza residents should be relocated to Sinai.
Itamar Ben-Gvir: Netanyahu must secure Trump’s commitment to encourage migration and land occupation in Gaza without humanitarian aid.
Gaza Health Ministry: Occupation Manipulates Ministry Priorities
AL-JAZEERA:
Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director-General of the Gaza Health Ministry, stated:
Only 80 trucks of medical supplies entered Gaza.
Essential supplies like oxygen are urgently needed.
The occupation is manipulating the Health Ministry’s priorities.
461 Haredim Join Occupation Army Out of 3,000
HAARETZ: 461 out of 3,000 summoned Haredim have joined the Israeli army. Channel 12 noted that the army plans to send 24,000 draft orders to Haredim by year-end, but the Defense Minister has not approved this.
Israeli Forces Displace 75% of Tulkarm Camp Residents
PALESTINIAN SOURCES: The governor of Tulkarm announced that Israeli occupation forces have forcibly displaced over 75% of the residents of the Tulkarm refugee camp from their homes.
Albanese Warns of Israel’s Campaign to Expel Palestinians, Urges Arab Action
461 Ultra-Orthodox Join Occupation Army Out of 3,000 Summoned
HAARETZ: The Israeli army’s human resources unit reported that 461 ultra-Orthodox individuals enlisted out of 3,000 summoned. Channel 12 noted that the army plans to send 24,000 draft orders to ultra-Orthodox Jews by year-end, but the Defense Minister has not approved this.
Army Investigation Reveals Iron Dome’s Failure on October 7
CHANNEL 12: A new Israeli army investigation revealed critical failures in the Iron Dome system during the initial hours of the October 7 attack, with half of the rockets launched from Gaza not intercepted.
Gaza Medical Official: 25,000 Patients in Need
AL JAZEERA: Marwan Al-Hams, director of field hospitals in Gaza, stated that there are 25,000 patients in Gaza, with medical supplies falling short of urgent needs. He warned of the spread of epidemics and the collapse of the health system.
Maariv: Netanyahu’s Plane Took Unusual Route over Arrest Fears
MAARIV: Prime Minister Netanyahu’s plane took an exceptional route to Washington to avoid airspace of countries that have issued arrest warrants against him over alleged war crimes.
39 Patients Leave Gaza via Rafah Crossing
AL JAZEERA: 39 patients and 55 companions left Gaza through the Rafah border crossing on the third day of medical evacuations.
Lapid: No Risk to Government if Deal Proceeds
AL JAZEERA: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid stated that the U.S. administration should know there is no risk to Benjamin Netanyahu’s government if it proceeds with a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal. Lapid has repeatedly offered a “safety net” to prevent Netanyahu’s government from collapsing.
Herzog Calls for Completion of Deal
AL JAZEERA: Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged the completion of all stages of the deal, including a ceasefire and prisoner exchange. His call comes as Israeli parties accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.
70 Martyrs in West Bank Since Start of Year
PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: 70 Palestinians, including 10 children, have been martyred by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank since the beginning of the year.
Gaza Authorities Urge Immediate Shelter Supplies
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:
Emphasize the urgent need to provide shelter for displaced families who lost homes in the aggression.
Call on international guarantors and mediators to pressure Israel to allow shelter materials immediately.
Urge the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization to prioritize sending tents and shelter supplies.
2,161 Attacks by Israeli Forces and Settlers in January
PALESTINIAN ANTI-WALL AND ANTI-SETTLEMENT COMMISSION: Israeli forces and settlers carried out 2,161 attacks across the occupied West Bank in January. Settlers attempted to establish 10 new outposts, while Israeli authorities seized 262 dunams of land north of occupied Jerusalem.
Buying the West Bank: Israel’s New Annexation Method ‘Catastrophic’
Israeli Negotiator: Netanyahu’s Delay Violates Agreement
CNN: An Israeli negotiator stated that Netanyahu’s refusal to begin negotiations on the agreed-upon day is a clear violation of the agreement. Talks on the second phase of the deal were supposed to start on the 16th day of the ceasefire, but Netanyahu delayed sending his delegation to Doha.
Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
WAFA: Dozens of settlers, under Israeli police protection, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, performed provocative rituals, and conducted Talmudic ceremonies. Since October 2023, over 68,000 settlers have stormed the mosque.
Father of Gaza Detainee Heads to Washington to Meet Trump
HAARETZ: The father of a detainee in Gaza said he was denied a spot on Netanyahu’s delegation but is traveling to Washington to try to meet President Trump. Families of detainees fear Netanyahu may sabotage the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.
Yedioth Ahronoth according to sources:
– Netanyahu officials refused to include representatives of the prisoners'families in his visit to Washington.
Israeli Families Committee: Netanyahu Will Manipulate Trump
ISRAELI FAMILIES COMMITTEE: The committee warned that Netanyahu will try to manipulate Trump to sabotage the deal. They called for protests, urging Trump not to allow Netanyahu to sacrifice detainees’ lives.
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Gaza’s Future Decided by Palestinians
RANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: Iran stated that the management of Gaza is a decision for Palestinians and resistance groups, emphasizing it will respect their choice.
Collapse of Medical System in Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israel’s war on Gaza has destroyed hospitals, leaving the remaining ones struggling with a lack of medical supplies. Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah was burned, worsening conditions for patients and the wounded.
Ben-Gvir Accuses Government of Violating Deal Principles
ITAMAR BEN-GVIR: The resigned minister accused the Israeli government of violating the principles of the deal, including allowing the Palestinian Authority to control the Rafah crossing.
Al-Quds Brigades Detonate Explosives in Israeli Vehicles
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: The group announced detonating explosives in Israeli military vehicles during an incursion into Al-Harthiya, Jenin.
Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu Excludes Detainees’ Families from Delegation
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Netanyahu’s office refused to include representatives of detainees’ families in his Washington visit. Families have already traveled to pressure for the deal’s completion.
Haaretz: Netanyahu Seeks US Pledge to Eliminate Hamas
HAARETZ: Netanyahu aims to secure a US commitment to end Hamas during his Washington visit. Appointing Ron Dermer as chief negotiator may hinder the second phase of the deal.
Israeli Advisor Opposes Reappointing Ben-Gvir
CHANNEL 14: The Israeli government’s legal advisor opposed reappointing Itamar Ben-Gvir as minister, citing his resignation over the Gaza ceasefire deal.
UN Official Warns of Israeli Crimes in West Bank
WAFA: UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese condemned Israel’s “criminal” practices in the West Bank, warning of genocidal intent and calling for international intervention.
Al-Quds Brigades Detonate Explosive in Israeli Vehicle
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: The group announced detonating an explosive in an Israeli military vehicle during an incursion west of Jenin.
Israeli Military Vehicles Raid Neighborhood in Jerusalem
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli military vehicles raided Kafr Aqab, a neighborhood in northern occupied Jerusalem.
