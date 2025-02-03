LIVE BLOG – In Washington, Netanyahu Moves to Stall Talks | West Bank Aggression Continues – Day 486

Municipal workers in Rafah continue to collect and remove waste from several areas of the city following the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Netanyahu is set to meet with Trump as he reportedly works to delay the second phase of negotiations while families of Israeli detainees head to Washington in an effort to thwart his plan.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces escalate their aggression in the West Bank, with thousands of attacks recorded in January alone.

Mon, Feb 3, 5:50 PM (Palestine Time)

Smotrich: We Cannot Ignore Hamas' Display of Control in Gaza

SMOTRICH:

The situation on the ground necessitates continuing the military campaign to fully destroy Hamas.

Hamas’ display of control in Gaza cannot be ignored.

The Trump administration is expected to enhance Israel’s security.

No hope should be given to the Palestinian Authority or Arabs for a Palestinian state in Israel’s heartland.

Mon, Feb 3, 5:50 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Authority Arrests Jenin Camp Residents

AL JAZEERA: Palestinian sources reported that PA security forces arrested 5 youths from Jenin camp while they were in Jenin city, northern West Bank.

Mon, Feb 3, 5:50 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Politicians Call for Hamas' Destruction and Gaza Population Transfer

AL JAZEERA:

Israeli politicians expressed their views on Gaza’s future and prisoner deals:

Benny Gantz: Hamas must not remain in power; Gaza must be disarmed or destroyed.

Avigdor Lieberman: Rafah should be divided like Berlin, and Gaza residents should be relocated to Sinai.

Itamar Ben-Gvir: Netanyahu must secure Trump’s commitment to encourage migration and land occupation in Gaza without humanitarian aid.

Mon, Feb 3, 5:50 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Health Ministry: Occupation Manipulates Ministry Priorities

AL-JAZEERA:

Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director-General of the Gaza Health Ministry, stated:

Only 80 trucks of medical supplies entered Gaza.

Essential supplies like oxygen are urgently needed.

The occupation is manipulating the Health Ministry’s priorities.

Mon, Feb 3, 5:50 PM (Palestine Time)

461 Haredim Join Occupation Army Out of 3,000

HAARETZ: 461 out of 3,000 summoned Haredim have joined the Israeli army. Channel 12 noted that the army plans to send 24,000 draft orders to Haredim by year-end, but the Defense Minister has not approved this.

Mon, Feb 3, 3:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Displace 75% of Tulkarm Camp Residents

PALESTINIAN SOURCES: The governor of Tulkarm announced that Israeli occupation forces have forcibly displaced over 75% of the residents of the Tulkarm refugee camp from their homes.

Albanese Warns of Israel’s Campaign to Expel Palestinians, Urges Arab Action

Mon, Feb 3, 3:02 PM (Palestine Time)

461 Ultra-Orthodox Join Occupation Army Out of 3,000 Summoned

HAARETZ: The Israeli army’s human resources unit reported that 461 ultra-Orthodox individuals enlisted out of 3,000 summoned. Channel 12 noted that the army plans to send 24,000 draft orders to ultra-Orthodox Jews by year-end, but the Defense Minister has not approved this.

Mon, Feb 3, 3:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Army Investigation Reveals Iron Dome’s Failure on October 7

CHANNEL 12: A new Israeli army investigation revealed critical failures in the Iron Dome system during the initial hours of the October 7 attack, with half of the rockets launched from Gaza not intercepted.

Mon, Feb 3, 3:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Medical Official: 25,000 Patients in Need

AL JAZEERA: Marwan Al-Hams, director of field hospitals in Gaza, stated that there are 25,000 patients in Gaza, with medical supplies falling short of urgent needs. He warned of the spread of epidemics and the collapse of the health system.

Mon, Feb 3, 3:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Maariv: Netanyahu’s Plane Took Unusual Route over Arrest Fears

MAARIV: Prime Minister Netanyahu’s plane took an exceptional route to Washington to avoid airspace of countries that have issued arrest warrants against him over alleged war crimes.

Mon, Feb 3, 1:48 PM (Palestine Time)

39 Patients Leave Gaza via Rafah Crossing

AL JAZEERA: 39 patients and 55 companions left Gaza through the Rafah border crossing on the third day of medical evacuations.

Mon, Feb 3, 1:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Lapid: No Risk to Government if Deal Proceeds

AL JAZEERA: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid stated that the U.S. administration should know there is no risk to Benjamin Netanyahu’s government if it proceeds with a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal. Lapid has repeatedly offered a “safety net” to prevent Netanyahu’s government from collapsing.

Mon, Feb 3, 1:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Herzog Calls for Completion of Deal

AL JAZEERA: Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged the completion of all stages of the deal, including a ceasefire and prisoner exchange. His call comes as Israeli parties accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Mon, Feb 3, 1:48 PM (Palestine Time)

70 Martyrs in West Bank Since Start of Year

PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: 70 Palestinians, including 10 children, have been martyred by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank since the beginning of the year.

Mon, Feb 3, 1:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Authorities Urge Immediate Shelter Supplies

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:

Emphasize the urgent need to provide shelter for displaced families who lost homes in the aggression.

Call on international guarantors and mediators to pressure Israel to allow shelter materials immediately.

Urge the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization to prioritize sending tents and shelter supplies.

Mon, Feb 3, 12:30 PM (Palestine Time)

2,161 Attacks by Israeli Forces and Settlers in January

PALESTINIAN ANTI-WALL AND ANTI-SETTLEMENT COMMISSION: Israeli forces and settlers carried out 2,161 attacks across the occupied West Bank in January. Settlers attempted to establish 10 new outposts, while Israeli authorities seized 262 dunams of land north of occupied Jerusalem.

Buying the West Bank: Israel’s New Annexation Method ‘Catastrophic’

Mon, Feb 3, 12:30 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Negotiator: Netanyahu’s Delay Violates Agreement

CNN: An Israeli negotiator stated that Netanyahu’s refusal to begin negotiations on the agreed-upon day is a clear violation of the agreement. Talks on the second phase of the deal were supposed to start on the 16th day of the ceasefire, but Netanyahu delayed sending his delegation to Doha.

Mon, Feb 3, 12:30 PM (Palestine Time)

Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

WAFA: Dozens of settlers, under Israeli police protection, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, performed provocative rituals, and conducted Talmudic ceremonies. Since October 2023, over 68,000 settlers have stormed the mosque.

Mon, Feb 3, 12:30 PM (Palestine Time)

Father of Gaza Detainee Heads to Washington to Meet Trump

HAARETZ: The father of a detainee in Gaza said he was denied a spot on Netanyahu’s delegation but is traveling to Washington to try to meet President Trump. Families of detainees fear Netanyahu may sabotage the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

Mon, Feb 3, 12:30 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Families Committee: Netanyahu Will Manipulate Trump

ISRAELI FAMILIES COMMITTEE: The committee warned that Netanyahu will try to manipulate Trump to sabotage the deal. They called for protests, urging Trump not to allow Netanyahu to sacrifice detainees’ lives.

Mon, Feb 3, 12:30 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Foreign Ministry: Gaza’s Future Decided by Palestinians

RANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: Iran stated that the management of Gaza is a decision for Palestinians and resistance groups, emphasizing it will respect their choice.

Mon, Feb 3, 12:30 PM (Palestine Time)

Collapse of Medical System in Rafah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israel’s war on Gaza has destroyed hospitals, leaving the remaining ones struggling with a lack of medical supplies. Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah was burned, worsening conditions for patients and the wounded.

Mon, Feb 3, 12:30 PM (Palestine Time)

Ben-Gvir Accuses Government of Violating Deal Principles

ITAMAR BEN-GVIR: The resigned minister accused the Israeli government of violating the principles of the deal, including allowing the Palestinian Authority to control the Rafah crossing.

Mon, Feb 3, 12:30 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Detonate Explosives in Israeli Vehicles

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: The group announced detonating explosives in Israeli military vehicles during an incursion into Al-Harthiya, Jenin.

Mon, Feb 3, 12:30 PM (Palestine Time)

Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu Excludes Detainees’ Families from Delegation

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Netanyahu’s office refused to include representatives of detainees’ families in his Washington visit. Families have already traveled to pressure for the deal’s completion.

Mon, Feb 3, 12:30 PM (Palestine Time)

Haaretz: Netanyahu Seeks US Pledge to Eliminate Hamas

HAARETZ: Netanyahu aims to secure a US commitment to end Hamas during his Washington visit. Appointing Ron Dermer as chief negotiator may hinder the second phase of the deal.

 

Mon, Feb 3, 12:30 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Advisor Opposes Reappointing Ben-Gvir

CHANNEL 14: The Israeli government’s legal advisor opposed reappointing Itamar Ben-Gvir as minister, citing his resignation over the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Mon, Feb 3, 12:30 PM (Palestine Time)

UN Official Warns of Israeli Crimes in West Bank

WAFA: UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese condemned Israel’s “criminal” practices in the West Bank, warning of genocidal intent and calling for international intervention.

Mon, Feb 3, 12:30 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Detonate Explosive in Israeli Vehicle

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: The group announced detonating an explosive in an Israeli military vehicle during an incursion west of Jenin.

Mon, Feb 3, 12:30 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Military Vehicles Raid Neighborhood in Jerusalem

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli military vehicles raided Kafr Aqab, a neighborhood in northern occupied Jerusalem.

