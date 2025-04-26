LIVE BLOG: Devastating Blast Hits Iran | Gaza Enters ‘Stage of Famine’ – Day 569

PBS (Cited in Al-Jazeera): Cindy Hensley McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme:

We sent the last truck of our food stock to Gaza, and there is nothing left.

The conditions in Gaza are catastrophic, and people there are starving.

More people will face famine in Gaza as a result of what is happening there.

There are fears of famine in Gaza due to our inability to enter and provide aid.

There must be a ceasefire in Gaza, and humanitarian workers must be allowed to enter.

Food is not a political matter, and making it so in Gaza is unacceptable and should not happen.

Our staff has not seen evidence of Hamas using aid as a tool to maintain its authority.