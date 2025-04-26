LIVE BLOG: Devastating Blast Hits Iran | Gaza Enters ‘Stage of Famine’ – Day 569

Scores of Palestinians have been killed and injured since dawn on Saturday, as Israel intensified its bombing of several areas across the Gaza Strip, including tents sheltering displaced persons in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis.
Meanwhile, families of Israeli captives held in Gaza have called for massive demonstrations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem this evening.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 51,495 Palestinians and injured 117,524 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Hundreds Injured in Blast at Strategic Iranian Port amid Iran-US Nuclear Talks
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: A massive explosion rocked Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, injuring at least 561 people, Iranian state media reported.
The explosion occurred as a third round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States was underway in Oman. The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.
Four Killed, Injured in Occupation Raid in Central Gaza Strip
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli occupation raid on the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Al-Qassam Brigades: We Killed and Injured Members of Zionist Force in Al-Sheja'iyya
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters killed and injured “members of a special Zionist force after targeting them with shells and machine guns in Al-Sheja’iyya in Gaza” yesterday, Friday.
Hamas: Gaza Enters Stage of Famine
HAMAS STATEMENT: The Gaza Strip is entering the stage of famine and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his criminal government are using starvation as a weapon of extermination.
Two Fishermen Injured by Israeli Navy Fire Off Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Two fishermen were injured by Israeli navy fire off the coast of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Injured in Israeli Drone Bombing of House in Al-Maghazi Camp
AL-JAZEERA: Injuries were reported in an Israeli drone bombing of a house in the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Raids Leave Scores Dead and Wounded across Gaza Strip
Al-Qassam Brigades Broadcast New Video
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades broadcast footage of sniping 4 soldiers and officers of the occupation army on Al-Awda Street, east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.
Al-Qassam Brigades release footage showing the sniping of four Israeli soldiers and officers on Al-Awda Street, east of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 26, 2025
Injured in Bombing of Displaced Persons' Tent in Al-Mawasi Area
AL-JAZEERA: Injuries were reported in an Israeli bombing of a tent sheltering displaced persons in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis city.
Dozens Demonstrate in Front of Israeli President's House in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA: Dozens of people are demonstrating in front of the Israeli President’s house in Tel Aviv, demanding a prisoner exchange deal.
Families of Israeli Captives: We Call for Massive Demonstrations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem
AL-JAZEERA: Families of Israeli captives stated that the people want the return of the captives from the Gaza Strip in a one-stage deal and immediately. They called for massive demonstrations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem this evening to demand the return of the captives from Gaza.
16 Killed in Israeli Raids on Gaza Strip Since Dawn Today
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 16 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn today, 13 of them in Gaza City.
Three Killed in Bombing North and South of the Strip
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in a bombing by an Israeli drone on the vicinity of the Education Roundabout in the northern Gaza Strip, while another Palestinian succumbed to wounds sustained in an Israeli bombing of a house in Khan Yunis last night.
Israeli airstrike hits tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 26, 2025
22 Rockets Launched From Yemen since Resumption of Gaza War
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Yemeni rocket launched at Israel last night is the 22nd since the resumption of fighting in Gaza.
Canadian Prime Minister Condemns Israeli Blockade of Food Supplies to Gaza
SOCIAL MEDIA: Canadian Prime Minister Marc Carney urged Israel to allow the World Food Programme to operate in Gaza, stating that food should not be used as a political tool, hours after the UN agency’s stocks ran out due to the ongoing Israeli blockade on supplies.
The UN World Food Programme just announced that its food stocks in Gaza have run out because of the Israeli Government’s blockade — food cannot be used as a political tool.
Palestinian civilians must not bear the consequences of Hamas’ terrorist crimes. The World Food Programme…
— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 25, 2025
UN Official: Conditions in Gaza are Catastrophic and People are Starving
PBS (Cited in Al-Jazeera): Cindy Hensley McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme:
We sent the last truck of our food stock to Gaza, and there is nothing left.
The conditions in Gaza are catastrophic, and people there are starving.
More people will face famine in Gaza as a result of what is happening there.
There are fears of famine in Gaza due to our inability to enter and provide aid.
There must be a ceasefire in Gaza, and humanitarian workers must be allowed to enter.
Food is not a political matter, and making it so in Gaza is unacceptable and should not happen.
Our staff has not seen evidence of Hamas using aid as a tool to maintain its authority.
Gaza: Israel’s ‘Zone of Interest’ and the Global Silence on War Crimes
