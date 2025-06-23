LIVE BLOG: Iran Strikes American Military Base in Qatar | Gaza Massacres Continue – Day 625

CNN: Iran has not received any ceasefire proposal and sees no reason for one, a senior Iranian official told CNN.

The official said Iran would continue to fight until it achieves lasting peace and that it would view remarks from Israel and the US as “a deception” intended to justify attacks on Iran’s interests.

“At this very moment, the enemy is committing aggression against Iran, and Iran is on the verge of intensifying its retaliatory strikes, with no ear to listen to the lies of its enemies,” the official said.

The remarks come following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ‘ceasefire’ agreement on his Truth account.