LIVE BLOG: Iran Strikes American Military Base in Qatar | Gaza Massacres Continue – Day 625

Iranian armed forces have launched a retaliatory operation, dubbed Annunciation of Victory, targeting a US base in Qatar. The operation comes in response to recent US airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities.
Meanwhile, Israeli strikes kill displaced civilians in Khan Yunis and beyond, as aid blockades and bombardment fuel Gaza’s catastrophe.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 55,959 and injured 131,242 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Donald Trump Announces 'Ceasefire', Iran Denies
CNN: Iran has not received any ceasefire proposal and sees no reason for one, a senior Iranian official told CNN.
The official said Iran would continue to fight until it achieves lasting peace and that it would view remarks from Israel and the US as “a deception” intended to justify attacks on Iran’s interests.
“At this very moment, the enemy is committing aggression against Iran, and Iran is on the verge of intensifying its retaliatory strikes, with no ear to listen to the lies of its enemies,” the official said.
The remarks come following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ‘ceasefire’ agreement on his Truth account.
Oman Air Suspends Flights to Bahrain, Dubai, and Kuwait
REUTERS: Amid escalating regional tensions, Oman Air has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Manama, Dubai, and Kuwait.
Senior Iranian Official: Stop US-Israeli Strikes If You Want Talks
REUTERS: An Iranian senior official told Reuters that the United States and Israel must halt their military operations if they are serious about returning to negotiations.
