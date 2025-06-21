LIVE BLOG: Iran Threatens to Bomb Dimona | Israel Fears Long War | Gaza Hunger Crisis Deepens – Day 624

Israeli aggression against Ahwaz. (Photo: via Iranian media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Iran warned it would target Israel’s Dimona reactor and US regional bases if the war expands, as Washington moves B-2 bombers to Guam and secret diplomacy collapses.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, the death toll rises and the hunger crisis in Gaza deepens amid a relentless Israeli aid blockade.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 55,908 and injured 131,138 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Sun, Jun 22, 12:18 AM (Palestine Time)

IRGC Launches Wave 19 of 'True Promise 3' Drone Attacks

IRIB: Iran’s state broadcaster announced the beginning of the 19th wave of Operation “True Promise 3.” The IRGC confirmed the new wave involves a large number of drones targeting northern and southern parts of occupied Palestine.

Sun, Jun 22, 12:18 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran Warns: Supplying Israel with Military Equipment Is Participation in War

IRANIAN MEDIA: A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command warned that sending military equipment to Israel constitutes direct participation in the aggression.

Sat, Jun 21, 11:54 PM (Palestine Time)

IAEA: Israeli Strike Hits Isfahan Nuclear Complex for Second Time

IAEA: The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Israel has struck a nuclear complex in Isfahan for the second time since the beginning of the war.

Sat, Jun 21, 11:54 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Spokesman to Israelis: 'Flee Netanyahu’s Quagmire'

IRANIAN MEDIA: The spokesperson for Iran’s “True Promise 3” operation warned Israeli civilians to flee, declaring, “Your death is inevitable.”

Sat, Jun 21, 11:54 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran Arrests Two Mossad Agents in Separate Provinces

IRANIAN MEDIA: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the arrest of a Mossad agent in Mazandaran with espionage tools. Another individual was detained in Tabriz for allegedly sharing classified information with foreign contacts.

Sat, Jun 21, 11:49 PM (Palestine Time)

US Seeks Talks, Iran Threatens Dimona as Ansarallah Warns Washington

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Iran warned it would target Israel’s Dimona reactor and US regional bases if the war expands, as Washington moves B-2 bombers to Guam and secret diplomacy collapses.

Sat, Jun 21, 11:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian FM Araghchi: US Is a Party to Israeli Aggression

IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the United States has been involved in Israel’s war on Iran from the start. “Any potential US participation in the Israeli aggression will have serious consequences for all,” he warned. Araghchi added that diplomacy could be reactivated only after Israeli attacks stop: “We cannot negotiate while our people are under bombardment.”

Sat, Jun 21, 11:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran Nuclear Chief: Program to Accelerate After Israeli Attacks

IRANIAN MEDIA: The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization announced that Iran’s nuclear industry will develop “faster and more intensively” in response to Israeli strikes.

Sat, Jun 21, 11:00 PM (Palestine Time)

CNN: No B-2 Strike Orders Against Iran Yet

CNN: A Pentagon official confirmed to CNN that no orders have been issued to deploy B-2 bombers in a strike against Iran.

Sat, Jun 21, 11:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Tasnim: Iranian Air Defenses Successfully Repelling Attacks

TASNIM: Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that air defenses in Bandar Abbas are successfully repelling incoming hostile attacks.

