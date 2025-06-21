LIVE BLOG: Iran Threatens to Bomb Dimona | Israel Fears Long War | Gaza Hunger Crisis Deepens – Day 624

IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the United States has been involved in Israel’s war on Iran from the start. “Any potential US participation in the Israeli aggression will have serious consequences for all,” he warned. Araghchi added that diplomacy could be reactivated only after Israeli attacks stop: “We cannot negotiate while our people are under bombardment.”

