LIVE BLOG: Israel Abducts Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Head of Civil Defense – Day 449

December 28, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces set the Kamal Adwan Hospital on fire. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Israeli occupation forces detained Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, during their raid on the facility on Friday. 

The Gaza Civil Defense announced on Saturday that the director of the agency’s northern governorate was also abducted by Israeli occupation forces.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,436 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,038 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sat, Dec 28, 12:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Uses Booby-Trapped Troop Carriers in Gaza

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: the Israeli army uses remote-controlled booby-trapped troop carriers, causing massive explosions that can be heard in Tel Aviv.

Sat, Dec 28, 12:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Patients Evacuated to Indonesian Hospital are Suffering from Difficult Conditions

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza described the night that passed for patients and the injured who were forcibly evacuated to the Indonesian hospital as “harsh”, after the occupation burned Kamal Adwan Hospital and put it out of service.

Sat, Dec 28, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Dr. Abu Safiya's Detention Confirmed

QNN: The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza confirmed that Israeli occupation forces abducted Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, during their raid on the facility in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Dec 28, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured on Saturday when the occupation bombed a gathering of citizens in Jabaliya al-Balad and al-Nazla.

Sat, Dec 28, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Hundreds of Palestinian Detainees Released

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces released about 400 Palestinians who were detained yesterday, Friday, in the northern Gaza Strip, including medical personnel.

Sat, Dec 28, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Civil Defense: Director of Northern Governorate Arrested

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The Israeli occupation forces arrested the Director of the Northern Governorate, Ahmed Hassan Al-Kahlout.

Sat, Dec 28, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Maghazi Death Toll Rises

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from an Israeli air strike that targeted a house in the Al-Maghazi camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip has risen to nine.

Sat, Dec 28, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas: Israel Rejects Ceasefire, Complete Withdrawal

OSAMA HAMDAN: The Israeli occupation refuses a complete ceasefire and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and continues to change the criteria and names related to the prisoners’ file, which hinders reaching an agreement that ends the genocide that has been ongoing for more than 14 months.

Sat, Dec 28, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Targets Rafah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli artillery is targeting the western areas of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sat, Dec 28, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Maghazi

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were wounded people as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house in Athe l-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sat, Dec 28, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Resistance Fighters Confront Israeli Forces in Tulkarm

AL-JAZEERA: Resistance fighters confronted the occupation forces with bullets and homemade bombs near Tulkarm camp in the West Bank.

Sat, Dec 28, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Israel

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following a rocket fired from Yemen.

