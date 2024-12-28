LIVE BLOG: Israel Abducts Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Head of Civil Defense – Day 449

The Israeli occupation forces detained Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, during their raid on the facility on Friday.
The Gaza Civil Defense announced on Saturday that the director of the agency’s northern governorate was also abducted by Israeli occupation forces.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,436 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,038 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Israel Uses Booby-Trapped Troop Carriers in Gaza
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: the Israeli army uses remote-controlled booby-trapped troop carriers, causing massive explosions that can be heard in Tel Aviv.
Patients Evacuated to Indonesian Hospital are Suffering from Difficult Conditions
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza described the night that passed for patients and the injured who were forcibly evacuated to the Indonesian hospital as “harsh”, after the occupation burned Kamal Adwan Hospital and put it out of service.
Dr. Abu Safiya's Detention Confirmed
QNN: The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza confirmed that Israeli occupation forces abducted Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, during their raid on the facility in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.
Two Killed in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured on Saturday when the occupation bombed a gathering of citizens in Jabaliya al-Balad and al-Nazla.
Hundreds of Palestinian Detainees Released
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces released about 400 Palestinians who were detained yesterday, Friday, in the northern Gaza Strip, including medical personnel.
Gaza Civil Defense: Director of Northern Governorate Arrested
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The Israeli occupation forces arrested the Director of the Northern Governorate, Ahmed Hassan Al-Kahlout.
The Gaza Civil Defense reported:
Maghazi Death Toll Rises
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from an Israeli air strike that targeted a house in the Al-Maghazi camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip has risen to nine.
Hamas: Israel Rejects Ceasefire, Complete Withdrawal
OSAMA HAMDAN: The Israeli occupation refuses a complete ceasefire and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and continues to change the criteria and names related to the prisoners’ file, which hinders reaching an agreement that ends the genocide that has been ongoing for more than 14 months.
Israeli Artillery Targets Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli artillery is targeting the western areas of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.
Killed, Wounded in Maghazi
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were wounded people as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house in Athe l-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Resistance Fighters Confront Israeli Forces in Tulkarm
AL-JAZEERA: Resistance fighters confronted the occupation forces with bullets and homemade bombs near Tulkarm camp in the West Bank.
Sirens Sound in Israel
ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following a rocket fired from Yemen.
