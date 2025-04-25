LIVE BLOG: Israel Bombing Targets Displaced in Gaza | Israeli Army Faces Internal Crisis – Day 567

ABU OBEIDA STATEMENT:

Our Mujahideen are still engaged in heroic battles, carrying out precise ambushes and lying in wait for the enemy forces to inflict certain death upon them.

Our Mujahideen in combat units and defensive ambushes are ready for confrontation and have pledged to steadfastness until victory or martyrdom.

The heroism of our Mujahideen in the field, from Beit Hanoun to Rafah, is a source of pride, a military miracle, and a testament to all the youth and forces of the nation.