LIVE BLOG: Israel Bombing Targets Displaced in Gaza | Israeli Army Faces Internal Crisis – Day 567

Scores of Palestinians, including children, were killed or injured in Israeli bombings targeting the tents of displaced families across the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Israeli media reported severe tensions between the Israeli Air Force and the Southern Command over the conduct of the war on Gaza.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 51,355 Palestinians and injured 117,248 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Israeli Media: Israeli Soldier Killed in Rafah
ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli soldier was killed during battles in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah.
✌️🇵🇸🔥Clashes are still ongoing east of Shuja'iyya neighborhood.
☝️🇵🇸🔥Hadshot to Lou Tsnzura, a company deputy commander, was seriously injured by an anti-tank missile in Rafah.
✡️Israeli media:
An Israeli soldier was killed during clashes in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood of… pic.twitter.com/ZaYznlLgVk
— Ellen Jean Abare (@EllenJeanAbare) April 25, 2025
Six Soldiers Injured in 'Security Incident' in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Six Israeli soldiers were injured, one seriously, in a security incident in the southern Gaza Strip.
Abu Obeida: Our Mujahideen Are Still Engaged in Heroic Battles
ABU OBEIDA STATEMENT:
Our Mujahideen are still engaged in heroic battles, carrying out precise ambushes and lying in wait for the enemy forces to inflict certain death upon them.
Our Mujahideen in combat units and defensive ambushes are ready for confrontation and have pledged to steadfastness until victory or martyrdom.
The heroism of our Mujahideen in the field, from Beit Hanoun to Rafah, is a source of pride, a military miracle, and a testament to all the youth and forces of the nation.
Israeli media: Military Helicopters Transport Wounded Soldiers from Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA:
Military helicopters transport wounded soldiers injured in a security incident in the Gaza Strip.
A soldier was seriously injured in an ongoing security incident in the southern Gaza Strip.
A military helicopter carrying injured soldiers lands at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
Al-Quds Brigades Announces New Operation
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We fired mortar shells at Israeli occupation forces and vehicles stationed on Al-Muntar Hill, east of Gaza City.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 51,439 have been killed and 117,416 injured by Israeli occupation forces since October 7, 2023.
WFP: Our Food Stock Designated for Gaza Has Run Out
AFP: The World Food Programme stated that all of their food stock designated for Gaza has run out due to the continued closure of crossings.
Injured in Raid on House South of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli raid on a house south of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israel Condemns Spain's Decision to Stop Buying Weapons
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that the Foreign Ministry condemned the Spanish government’s decision to stop buying weapons from Israeli companies. The ministry told the Spanish newspaper El País that “the Spanish government is sacrificing its security considerations for political interests and continues to stand against the Jewish state.”
Spain Cancels Israeli Arms Contract following Internal Opposition
UN Organization: Settler and Israeli Forces' Violence Escalating in West Bank
UN OCHA: The humanitarian situation in Gaza has been deteriorating dangerously for 18 months. The complete siege is exacerbating the conditions in Gaza and has destroyed the lives of 2.2 million people.
Famine in Gaza Widening and Vital Sectors Collapsing
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: Famine is widening and more than a million children are now at the center of the danger. Vital sectors in Gaza are collapsing amid a suffocating siege and a shameful international silence
Islamic Jihad: Abu Mazen Adopts and Promotes the Occupation's Narrative
ISLAMIC JIHAD: The Islamic Jihad accused Abu Mazen of adopting and promoting the occupation’s narrative by claiming that releasing prisoners would eliminate pretexts and stop massacres, asserting that the meeting’s outcomes are irrelevant to reality and lack any value.
Israel Will Not Send Any of Its Leaders to Pope's Funeral
HAARETZ: Israel will not send any of its leaders to represent it at the funeral of Vatican Pope Francis, noting that Catholics feel disappointed by the Israeli position on the deceased Pope.
Paramedic Al-Nassasra Arrested Because He Is the Only Witness to a War Crime in Gaza
HAARETZ: The Israeli occupation army is still detaining paramedic Asaad al-Nassasra because he is the sole eyewitness “to a serious war crime committed by soldiers” in the Gaza Strip.
Killed in Raid on Al-Sheja'iyya Neighborhood
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli raid on Al-Mansoura Street in the Al-Sheja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Severe Tension Between Israeli Air Force and Southern Command
ISARELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth cited sources reporting severe tension between the Israeli Air Force and the Southern Command due to the war on Gaza.
Child Killed Due to Wounds Sustained in Khan Yunis Bombing
AL-JAZEERA: A child succumbed to wounds sustained in an Israeli bombing of a tent housing displaced persons in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis.
Several children from the Abu Taima family were killed overnight in an Israeli airstrike while they slept in their displacement tent in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis. They are now being shrouded for burial. pic.twitter.com/7o3fcGx58m
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 25, 2025
Iran: UNSC Inactive Regarding Israeli Crimes
IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER: The ministry called for decisive global action to prosecute and punish the leaders of the Zionist regime on charges of genocide and war crimes, asserting that the UN Security Council is inactive regarding Israeli crimes and that America and European countries are complicit with the Zionist regime in the crimes it commits.
Spain: We Must End the War and Achieve the Two-State Solution
SPANISH FOREIGN MINISTER: Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares stated that Israeli operations continue to cause the killing of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.
Israeli Vehicles Fire Randomly at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital Courtyard
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli vehicles are firing randomly at the courtyard of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.
No Significant Progress in Prisoner Exchange Negotiations
HAARETZ (Citing sources): There is no significant progress in the prisoner exchange negotiations between Hamas and Israel so far. The visit of the Mossad chief to Doha comes amid opposition from the head of the negotiating team, Minister Ron Dermer.
“Palestine will be free.”
A protester disrupted far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s event in New York, denouncing his role in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
Only 25 people reportedly attended the event—outnumbered by over 100 protesters outside. pic.twitter.com/mrszzcbHpf
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 25, 2025
Nearly Half a Million People Displaced in One Month
UNRWA: Nearly half a million people have been displaced in Gaza in the past month. They added that repeated displacement orders leave Palestinians with less than a third of Gaza’s area to live in, which is fragmented and unsafe.
Injured in Raid South of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Injuries were reported in an Israeli raid on a house in the Al-Manara neighborhood, south of Khan Yunis city.
Flour, Fuel, and Children's Vaccines Running Out in Gaza Strip
UNRWA: The blockade imposed by Israeli authorities on Gaza for over 50 days is leading to a rapid depletion of essential humanitarian supplies, including food, fuel, medical aid, and children’s vaccines. The flour supplies have run out, and only 250 food parcels remained in its warehouses two days ago.
(UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that children are starving, patients are not receiving treatment, and people are dying, stressing that the time has come to lift the restrictions immediately.)
Deadly Israeli Strikes Hit Tents and Homes, Scores Killed and Injured in Gaza
Ansarallah Downed Seven US Drones Worth $200 Million
AP (Citing Pentagon officials):
Ansarallah has downed seven US drones worth $200 million in the past 6 weeks.
The downing of three drones last week indicates an improvement in targeting drones over Yemen.
US Vs. Ansarallah: Will Trump Launch A Ground War in Yemen for Israel?
Five Killed in Shelling of Displaced Persons' Tent West of Khan Younis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five members of one family were killed in an Israeli shelling that targeted a displaced persons’ tent in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip early this Friday morning. Palestinian media outlets published pictures of three children among the five killed.
Two Released Prisoners Re-arrested in Qalqilya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces arrested Sameh Shoubaki, a prisoner recently released in the latest exchange deal, early this Friday morning after raiding his home in the city of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank.
The sources added that the raiding force also arrested another released prisoner, Maisara Affana, after storming his house in the same city.
New York Protests Ben-Gvir's Visit, Demand Gaza Ceasefire
SOCIAL MEDIA: Activists on social media platforms circulated photos of a demonstration that took place in New York on Thursday evening local time, protesting the visit of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the city and demanding a cessation of the war on Gaza.
The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that an appearance by Ben-Gvir at a synagogue in Long Island, New York, was canceled following protests.
نيويورك تحتج على وجود مجرم الابادة بن غفير pic.twitter.com/OdGeHMUjbW
— Samar D Jarrah (@SamarDJarrah) April 25, 2025
