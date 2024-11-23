LIVE BLOG: Israel Bombs Central Beirut | Five Missiles towards Haifa – Day 414

At least 11 people were killed and 23 wounded in an Israeli raid on the Basta area in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
The Israeli army announced that it had detected five missiles launched from Lebanon towards Haifa.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,056 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,268 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
House Destroyed in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike destroyed a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip without causing any injuries.
Hezbollah Clashes with Israeli Forces near Bayada
HEZBOLLAH: Hezbollah said it clashed with an Israeli force on the eastern outskirts of the town of Al-Bayada, which tried to advance towards the town, killing and wounding its members, adding that the clashes are still ongoing.
Damage to Israeli Homes in Upper Galilee
KAN: Damage was caused to homes in Metulla in the Upper Galilee as a result of rockets fired from Lebanon.
Two Killed near Kamal Adwan
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on citizens near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza.
Hezbollah Bombards Israel
HEZBOLLAH: We fired a barrage of rockets at a gathering of Israeli army forces in the Hanita settlement.
189 Journalists Killed in Gaza
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The number of journalists killed in Gaza since the beginning of the genocidal war on the Strip has risen to 189 .
Sirens Sound in Galilee
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND:
Sirens sounded in the areas of Metulla and Ghajar in the Galilee Finger.
Sirens sounded in Nahariya and its surroundings in the Upper Galilee.
Sirens sound in the areas of Hanita, Shlomi, Arab al-Aramshe and Idmit in the Western Galilee.
Death Toll in Basta Raid Rises
LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: 11 people were killed and 23 wounded in an Israeli raid on the Basta area in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
Colombia: We Will Arrest Netanyahu, Gallant
COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT (to Al-Jazeera):
We respect the ICC decision and if Netanyahu and his defense minister visit Colombia we will arrest them.
Washington’s rejection of ICC decisions it did not wish to join means that it supports atrocities.
Netanyahu, Likud to Declare Galant a Defector
WALLA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud party are monitoring the actions of former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to announce that he has defected from their bloc and prevent him from running in the elections.
New Raids on Tyre, South Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the town of Al-Bayada and the beach of the city of Tyre in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.
LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: One person was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a group of fishermen off the coast of Tyre.
Five Missiles from Beirut
CHANNEL 12: The Israeli army announced that it had detected 5 missiles launched from Lebanon towards Haifa.
