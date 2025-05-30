LIVE BLOG: Israel Attacks Displaced Gazans in Mawasi | Trump Halts Coordination – Day 601

At least two Palestinians were killed and others injured at dawn on Friday when an Israeli airstrike targeted a displaced persons’ tent in the Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that one of its soldiers was seriously injured during clashes with the Palestinian Resistance in southern Gaza.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 54,249 and injured 123,492 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
One Killed, Several Injured by Israeli Fire in Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One person was killed and several others injured by Israeli occupation army fire in the Shokoush area, northwest of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Macron: Conditional Recognition of Palestinian State a 'Moral Duty and Political Demand'
AFP: Agence France-Presse reported on statements by French President Emmanuel Macron:
We are determined to toughen our stance towards Israel if no progress is made on the humanitarian front in Gaza.
The conditional recognition of a Palestinian state is a moral duty and a political demand.
Investigation: Defensive Failure in Urim Settlement on October 7
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported on an Israeli army investigation revealing that the defense system in Urim settlement was not adequately prepared on October 7, 2023. The battle in Urim on October 7 resulted in the death of 8 soldiers and commanders, and the injury of others.
Australian Senator: What is Happening in Gaza Appears to Be Genocide
THE GUARDIAN: The Guardian quoted Australian Senator David Pocock saying that describing what is happening in Gaza as “horrific” does not fully convey the scale of the catastrophe, confirming that what is being witnessed “appears to be genocide.”
The Australian Senator called for a halt to arms exports that could be used against civilians in Gaza, considering that the atrocities committed there represent a red line requiring decisive action from the Australian government.
Israeli Soldier Seriously Injured in Southern Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army announced today, Friday, the serious injury of one of its soldiers during battles that took place yesterday, Thursday, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Two Palestinians were killed and several others injured at dawn on Friday after an Israeli airstrike hit a tent sheltering displaced people in the Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/rAI3NyvPhb
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 30, 2025
Two Killed in Israeli Strike on Displaced Persons' Tent in Mawasi
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others injured at dawn today, Friday, in an Israeli strike that targeted a displaced persons’ tent in the Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
Channel 12: Trump Halted Coordination with Israel to Prevent Potential Iran Attack
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 12 revealed that US President Donald Trump ordered a halt to military coordination with Israel, fearing that a potential Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities could disrupt ongoing talks with Tehran.
According to the channel’s report, Trump recently had a phone call with Netanyahu, during which he warned him in a “sharp tone” against carrying out a unilateral attack on Iranian facilities.
Trump reportedly considered the timing of such a potential strike “inappropriate” and believed it could harm the chances of reaching a nuclear agreement.
One Killed, Several Injured in Strike on Displaced Persons' Tent in Mawasi
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One Palestinian was killed and others injured at dawn today, Friday, in an Israeli strike that targeted a displaced persons’ tent in the Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
Be the first to comment