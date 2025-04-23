LIVE BLOG: Israel Bombs Gaza Children’s Hospital | Lieberman: No Aid Allowed – Day 565

Israeli artillery targeted Al-Durrah Children’s Hospital in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Meanwhile, Israeli politicians continue to defy international law. Former minister Avigdor Lieberman stated that no aid should be allowed into Gaza.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 51,201 Palestinians and injured 116,869 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Ansarallah Vows Support to Palestinians
ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN:
- We attacked vital targets in Haifa and Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile and a drone.
- We will not back down from our duties to support the Palestinians until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.
Six Injured in Bombing of Tent West of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Six people were injured in a drone strike on a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians west of Khan Yunis city.
Lieberman: Aid Should Not Enter Gaza
AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN:
- The government of October 7 continues to supply Gaza with water and money, and Smotrich is silent about it.
- Aid should not enter Gaza as long as the kidnapped are not returned.
French Foreign Minister: Ceasefire Must Be Reached in Gaza
FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTRY:
- A ceasefire must be reached in Gaza, all hostages released, and aid allowed to enter.
- Hamas must be disarmed in Gaza, and the two-state solution implemented.
Gaza Health Ministry: We Denounce Israeli Targeting of Al-Durrah Hospital
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:
- We denounce the Israeli occupation’s targeting of Al-Durrah Children’s Hospital east of Gaza City.
- The occupation’s bombing caused significant damage to the intensive care unit and the alternative energy system inside Al-Durrah Hospital.
- The occupation was not content with preventing medicine and food from reaching the children of Gaza but persists in depriving them of life.
- We reiterate our demand to the concerned parties to provide protection for medical institutions and criminalize the occupation’s practices.
Netanyahu to Testify in Court Today in Closed Session
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Channel 14 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will testify in court today in a closed session due to sensitive security issues.
Ben-Gvir: Republican Party Officials Supported My Position on How to Act in Gaza
BEN-GVIR: I met with senior officials of the American Republican Party at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Republican Party officials supported my position on how to act in Gaza and bomb food warehouses to pressure for the return of our hostages.
Smotrich Refuses Entry of Aid to Gaza
ISRAEL HAYOM (Citing Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich): I do not criticize the Chief of Staff but Netanyahu, who does not impose the implementation of political plans on the army. The entry of logistical aid that reaches Hamas is a step I will not participate in.
24 Killed in Israeli Raids on Gaza Strip Since Dawn Today
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 24 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn today, 15 of them in Gaza City and the northern Strip.
Sana and Seba, twin sisters, were born together and killed together. An Israeli airstrike hit their home in Gaza last night. Their lives ended where they began — side by side. pic.twitter.com/YBA57BsQWW
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 23, 2025
Israel Bombs School Sheltering Displaced Persons in Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: The bombing of the Yafa school by an Israeli drone, which shelters displaced people in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, left a number of dead and injured.
Fire broke out in the tents of displaced Palestinians at Yaffa School in Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/61iNDxLQTn
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 23, 2025
Israeli Artillery Shells Al-Durrah Children's Hospital
AL JAZEERA: Palestinian media published video clips showing the extent of the destruction at Al-Durrah Children’s Hospital in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, after it was shelled by occupation artillery.
Be the first to comment