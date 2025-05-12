LIVE BLOG: Israel Bombs Girls’ School | Edan Alexander Set for Release – Day 584

The death toll from the Israeli bombing of the Jabaliya Girls’ School in northern Gaza has risen to 15, including children, with several others injured.
Israeli Channel 12 reported that the army received instructions to implement a ceasefire in Gaza starting at 12:00 noon (Palestine time) to allow for the recovery of Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,862 and injured 119,648 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Merz Did Not Invite Netanyahu to Visit Country
GERMAN GOVERNMENT: The German government stated that Chancellor (Friedrich Merz) did not extend any invitation to Netanyahu to visit the country, adding that the Chancellor will discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza with the Israeli President.
Bombing Targets Palestinians Returning to Inspect Homes in Rafah
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli artillery shelling and heavy gunfire from an Israeli drone targeting Palestinians while they were returning to inspect their homes in the Al-Nasr neighborhood of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
News of Resistance Operation East of Gaza
AL-AQSA TV: Al-Aqsa TV quoted eyewitnesses as saying that two Israeli helicopters landed in the vicinity of the Al-Sha’af and Al-Sourani areas in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Israeli sources reported that an army force operating in the area was attacked.
Israeli Aircraft Stop Flying Over Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli helicopters and drones have stopped flying over the Gaza Strip. This comes after the occupation army announced a temporary ceasefire in preparation for the release of the Israeli-American captive Idan Alexander.
Trump Advisor Compares US President's Treatment of Zelenskyy and Netanyahu
WASHINGTON POST: The Washington Post quoted an advisor to US President Donald Trump as saying that Trump’s treatment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “one degree better” than his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House.
Military Helicopter Lands in Gaza Envelope in Preparation for Idan's Release
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported the landing of a military helicopter in Reim in the Gaza envelope in preparation for the release of the Israeli-American soldier Idan Alexander, whose release was announced by the Al-Qassam Brigades today.
Witkoff's Visit Will Discuss Prisoner Negotiations
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that US President Donald Trump’s envoy Stephen Witkoff’s visit to Israel “will discuss negotiations for the release of the hostages and Iranian nuclear talks.”
German President: Humanitarian Aid Delivery to Gaza Must Resume
REUTERS: Reuters quoted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier as saying that “the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza must resume immediately.”
Israel Orders Temporary Ceasefire as Hamas Moves to Release Alexander
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Hamas has agreed to release American-Israeli prisoner Edan Alexander, with a temporary ceasefire in place, as negotiations for a possible ceasefire continue amid ongoing military operations in Gaza.
A Historic Hamas-US Deal - What are Its Potential Implications?
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Do we employ Occam’s Razor and assume the obvious, or is the American President up to some broader agenda that is being shrouded in obscurity?
A Historic Hamas-US Deal – What are Its Potential Implications?
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Gaza Ministry of Health reported 33 martyrs and 94 injured by occupation fire in the past 24 hours, announcing a rise in the death toll of the Israeli aggression to 52,862 dead and 119,648 injured since October 2023.
Witkoff Arrives in Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that Stephen Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s envoy, arrived at Ben Gurion Airport in preparation for the release of Edan Alexander, who is held captive in the Gaza Strip.
Edan Alexander's Release Will Be in Khan Yunis
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Radio reported that the release of soldier Edan Alexander will take place in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, while the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said that the army is reducing its activity throughout Gaza to facilitate the safe execution of Idan’s release.
Gaza Health Ministry Appeals for Provision of Medical Equipment
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip stated that operating rooms, intensive care units, and emergency departments are operating with depleted medical equipment and tools, urgently needing mobile X-ray machines, anesthesia machines, and assistive devices for emergency surgical interventions, noting that specialized surgeries lack the necessary instruments and equipment.
Soldier Jailed for Refusing to Fight
KAN: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that an Israeli reserve soldier was jailed for 5 days after refusing to participate in fighting in the West Bank. The punished soldier reportedly said that he does not want to participate in military activities in the West Bank and that the Gaza battle is illegal.
Number of Humanitarian and Medical Martyrs in Gaza Rises to 1400
PRCS: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that the number of martyrs among humanitarian and medical personnel in the Gaza Strip has risen to more than 1400, clarifying that since the beginning of the year, it has lost 8 paramedics in Rafah, bringing the number of its martyrs since the start of the aggression to 48.
Bodies of Two Palestinians Recovered in Sheja'iyya Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of two martyrs following an Israeli bombing of the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Witkoff Considers Transferring Edan to Meet Trump in Qatar
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that US envoy to the Middle East Stephen Witkoff is considering, during his visit to Israel today, accompanying the captive soldier Edan Alexander, after his release from Gaza, to meet President Donald Trump during his visit to Qatar.
For its part, the Maariv newspaper quoted Israeli officials as saying, “We are unaware of any plan to transfer Edan to Qatar to meet Trump there.”
Abu Obeida: Al-Qassam Decided to Release Idan Alexander Today
ABU OBEIDA: Abu Obeida, the military spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, stated that Al-Qassam “has decided to release the Zionist soldier holding American citizenship, Edan Alexander, today.”
Abu Obeida: “The Al-Qassam Brigades have decided to release the Israeli soldier, Edan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, today.” https://t.co/UPgJdohPdP
Witkoff Arrives in Israel in Hours
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that Stephen Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, will arrive in Israel in hours, adding that Israeli media reported a meeting is scheduled for this afternoon between Witkoff, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and other Israeli officials.
Instructions to Israeli Army to Ceasefire to Recover Captive Alexander
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that the army received instructions to ceasefire in Gaza starting from 12 noon to enable the recovery of soldier Idan Alexander, according to the current time in Tel Aviv.
Netanyahu: Israel Not Committed to Any Ceasefire or Prisoner Release
REUTERS: Reuters quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying that Israel is not committed to any ceasefire or prisoner release, but only to providing a safe passage for Alexander, adding that the expected release of Idan became possible due to military pressure on Hamas, and negotiations for the release of other hostages will continue while preparations are underway to intensify the fighting in Gaza.
Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Divests From Israeli Paz Oil Company
AL-JAZEERA: Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, announced that it has sold all its shares in the Israeli retail and energy company Paz due to its ownership and operation of fuel supply infrastructure for Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Series of Intense Israeli Airstrikes Target Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: A series of intense Israeli airstrikes are targeting the northeastern neighborhoods of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Maariv: Netanyahu Expressed Desire to Give Up US Military Aid
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Maariv newspaper quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying, “I believe we will reach a stage where we can dispense with American military aid as happened with economic aid.” The newspaper added that Netanyahu’s remarks about US military aid came during a discussion in the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
US Envoy Praises Hamas Plan to Release Edan Alexander
STATEMENT (US Special Envoy Adam Boehler – cited in Al-Jazeera):
- The plan announced by the Hamas movement to release American captive Edan Alexander is a positive step forward.
- I am heading to Israel with Edan Alexander’s mother to attend his return from Hamas.
- I thank President Donald Trump for his commitment to bringing all Americans home.
15 Killed in Israeli Strike Targeting Shelter Center in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll from the Israeli bombing of the Jabaliya Girls’ School in the northern Gaza Strip has risen to 15, including children, in addition to a number of injured.
Child Killed in Israeli Strike Targeting Mosque in Nuseirat Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A child, Rimas Samir Obeid, was killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a mosque west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
