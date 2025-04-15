LIVE BLOG: Israel Bombs Kuwaiti Hospital | Political Crisis in Israel Deepens – Day 557

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the gate of the Kuwaiti Field Hospital, west of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, more soldiers have joined the protest petition calling for an end to the war, as the Israeli army reportedly fears the rebellion could further spread among veteran ranks.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,933 Palestinians and injured 116,450 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Tue, Apr 15, 11:48 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed and Injured in Bombing Targeting Kuwaiti Hospital Gate

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted the gate of the Kuwaiti Field Hospital, west of Khan Yunis city.

Tue, Apr 15, 11:48 AM (Palestine Time)

Smotrich Refuses to Participate in Security Consultations if Shin Bet Chief Attends

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli army radio said that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his refusal to participate in security consultations today if the Shin Bet chief attends.

Tue, Apr 15, 11:48 AM (Palestine Time)

International Institutions Must Pressure the Occupation

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:

The drug shortage crisis hinders the work of medical teams to complete emergency interventions for the wounded.

Hundreds of patients and wounded individuals do not have access to medication, and their suffering increases with the closure of crossings.

Cancer, kidney failure, and heart patients are the most affected by the drug shortage.

International institutions are required to pressure the occupation to allow the entry of medical supplies and field hospitals.

Tue, Apr 15, 11:48 AM (Palestine Time)

Yitzhak Brik: Hatred in Israeli Society Threatens the State's Existence

ISRAEL’S CHANNEL 7 (citing Brigadier General Res. Yitzhak Brik):

The divisions and hatred within Israeli society put our country on the brink of civil war.

Hatred in Israeli society threatens the state’s existence more than external threats.

Tue, Apr 15, 11:48 AM (Palestine Time)

3,500 Academics Sign Petition Calling for Return of Kidnapped

HAARETZ: 3,500 Israeli academics signed a petition calling for the return of the kidnapped, even if the price is an immediate end to the war.

Tue, Apr 15, 11:48 AM (Palestine Time)

New Petition Demands Return of Detainees and End to War

ISRAEL HAYOM:

3,000 workers in the field of education signed a petition demanding the return of the detainees and an end to the war.

More than 200 soldiers and veterans of the Navy are calling for the return of the “kidnapped,” even in exchange for stopping the war.

Tue, Apr 15, 11:48 AM (Palestine Time)

Hundreds of Reserve Soldiers Demand End to War

ISRAELI MEDIA:

The Walla website said that hundreds of reserve soldiers in the Israeli army are demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stop the war and return the captives.

The website quoted two petitions signed by hundreds of reserve soldiers, confirming that Netanyahu is inciting against law enforcement authorities and endangering the security of their officials, noting that they belong to the offensive cyber unit and special operations of the Israeli army.

Tue, Apr 15, 11:48 AM (Palestine Time)

OCHA: Humanitarian Situation in Gaza is "Likely the Worst Ever"

OCHA: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) affirmed that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is “likely the worst ever” since the start of the Israeli occupation’s aggression against the Strip on October 7, 2023, with the occupation continuing to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid.

 

Tue, Apr 15, 11:48 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Continue to Demolish Buildings in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army carried out demolition operations on buildings north of Rafah in the southern Strip, coinciding with artillery shelling.

Tue, Apr 15, 11:48 AM (Palestine Time)

15 Killed in Gaza Since Dawn on Monday

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 15 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip since dawn on Monday.

Tue, Apr 15, 11:48 AM (Palestine Time)

US Airstrikes on Yemen

YEMENI MEDIA: US airstrikes targeted the Al-Jahf and Al-Qadir areas in Al-Jawf Governorate, northern Yemen.

Tue, Apr 15, 11:48 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Sets Conditions for Concessions

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation quoted a source as saying that Israel is ready to make concessions regarding the Gaza agreement, and stressed that these concessions will not be “at the expense of preventing the destruction of Hamas.”

Tue, Apr 15, 11:48 AM (Palestine Time)

Washington Post: The War Serves Netanyahu's Interests

WASHINGTON POST (citing Israeli reserve officer): The Washington Post quoted an Israeli reserve officer in the medical field as saying that continuing the war only serves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political interests.

Tue, Apr 15, 11:48 AM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Israeli Airstrike on Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Injuries were reported following an Israeli occupation airstrike on a house in the Al-Tahlia area, south of Khan Yunis.

Tue, Apr 15, 11:48 AM (Palestine Time)

Former Soldiers from Golani Brigade Join Protest Petition

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: About 150 veterans of the Golani Brigade joined the protest petition to end the war on the Gaza Strip.

Tue, Apr 15, 11:48 AM (Palestine Time)

Army Fears Expansion of Rebellion Among Veteran Ranks

ISRAELI CHANNEL 12:

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a session to contain the crisis of protest letters signed by reserve soldiers.

The army realizes the seriousness of internal rifts and the possibility of expanding the rebellion among the ranks of veteran soldiers.

The Chief of Staff intends to prevent reserve soldiers currently in active service from participating in any protests.

