LIVE BLOG: Israel Bombs Tents, Kamal Adwan | Yemeni Missile Hits Israel – Day 446

December 25, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli artillery targeted the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. Several Palestinians were killed and wounded as a result of an Israeli drone bombing of a tent housing displaced people northwest of Khan Yunis. Meanwhile, another Yemeni hypersonic missile struck Israel. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,338 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,764 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

This blog has been discontinued. Click here for the new blog.

Wed, Dec 25, 11:29 AM (Palestine Time)

PA Member Killed in Jenin

PA SECURITY SERVICES SPOKESMAN: A captain in the General Intelligence Service succumbed to his injuries while trying to dismantle an explosive device during the Authority’s operation in Jenin.

Wed, Dec 25, 11:29 AM (Palestine Time)

If PA 'Fails' in Jenin, It Will Be in Danger

HAARETZ (citing security source):

Jenin is now a microcosm of the entire West Bank.

If the Palestinian Authority stumbles there, its control over the entire West Bank will be at risk.

The Palestinian Authority’s apparatuses currently enjoy legitimacy to operate from Israel, despite Israeli criticism directed at them.

Palestinian Authority: Protecting the ‘Homeland’, or a New Zionist Bantustan

Wed, Dec 25, 11:29 AM (Palestine Time)

Nine Israelis Injured Due to Missile from Yemen

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Nine people were injured in a stampede to shelters after a rocket was fired from Yemen into Israel.

Wed, Dec 25, 11:29 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Central Israel

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens sounded in many areas in central Israel after a projectile was detected launched from Yemen.

Wed, Dec 25, 11:29 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Commander Injured in Tulkarm

ISRAELI ARMY: The commander of the Northern West Bank Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Kayuf, was injured in an explosive device explosion in Tulkarm.

Wed, Dec 25, 11:29 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran Denounces Israel's 'Shameless' Admission of Haniyeh's Assassination

IRANIAN MEDIA: Iran has denounced what it called Israel’s “impudent” admission that it assassinated late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this year, accusing Israel of committing a “heinous crime.”

For First Time – Israel Admits to Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

Wed, Dec 25, 11:29 AM (Palestine Time)

Bombing of Tent for Displaced People in Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were wounded as a result of an Israeli drone bombing a tent housing displaced people northwest of Khan Yunis.

Wed, Dec 25, 11:29 AM (Palestine Time)

Shooting at Kamal Adwan Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces are firing at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, coinciding with bombing operations in its vicinity.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*