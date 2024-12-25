LIVE BLOG: Israel Bombs Tents, Kamal Adwan | Yemeni Missile Hits Israel – Day 446

Israeli artillery targeted the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. Several Palestinians were killed and wounded as a result of an Israeli drone bombing of a tent housing displaced people northwest of Khan Yunis. Meanwhile, another Yemeni hypersonic missile struck Israel. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,338 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,764 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
This blog has been discontinued. Click here for the new blog.
PA Member Killed in Jenin
PA SECURITY SERVICES SPOKESMAN: A captain in the General Intelligence Service succumbed to his injuries while trying to dismantle an explosive device during the Authority’s operation in Jenin.
The West Bank’s CIA men: Why is the PA killing Palestinians in Jenin?https://t.co/a7pVtx65Dj
— Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) December 24, 2024
If PA 'Fails' in Jenin, It Will Be in Danger
HAARETZ (citing security source):
Jenin is now a microcosm of the entire West Bank.
If the Palestinian Authority stumbles there, its control over the entire West Bank will be at risk.
The Palestinian Authority’s apparatuses currently enjoy legitimacy to operate from Israel, despite Israeli criticism directed at them.
Palestinian Authority: Protecting the ‘Homeland’, or a New Zionist Bantustan
Nine Israelis Injured Due to Missile from Yemen
ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Nine people were injured in a stampede to shelters after a rocket was fired from Yemen into Israel.
ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Nine people were injured in a stampede to shelters after a rocket was fired from Yemen into Israel. pic.twitter.com/NteSFwSy8i
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 25, 2024
Sirens Sound in Central Israel
ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens sounded in many areas in central Israel after a projectile was detected launched from Yemen.
Israeli Commander Injured in Tulkarm
ISRAELI ARMY: The commander of the Northern West Bank Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Kayuf, was injured in an explosive device explosion in Tulkarm.
⚡️Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – Tulkarem:
With the help and strength of Allah, our fighters were able to detonate a powerful IED on a military bulldozer at the entrance of Nour Shams camp. pic.twitter.com/qIGQ8WxzCj
— Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) December 24, 2024
Iran Denounces Israel's 'Shameless' Admission of Haniyeh's Assassination
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iran has denounced what it called Israel’s “impudent” admission that it assassinated late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this year, accusing Israel of committing a “heinous crime.”
For First Time – Israel Admits to Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh
Bombing of Tent for Displaced People in Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were wounded as a result of an Israeli drone bombing a tent housing displaced people northwest of Khan Yunis.
Shooting at Kamal Adwan Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces are firing at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, coinciding with bombing operations in its vicinity.
Be the first to comment