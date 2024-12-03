LIVE BLOG: Israel Intensifies Attacks on Hospitals | More Violations in Lebanon – Day 424

Israel is intensifying its targeting of hospitals in the Strip, especially Kamal Adwan Hospital in the north, according to the director of field hospitals in Gaza.
Meanwhile, in yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement, Israel launched a drone strike on the outskirts of the town of Beit Lif in south Lebanon after attacking at least 30 sites overnight.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,466 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,358 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Families of Israeli Captives Demand Deal
ISRAELI MEDIA: The families of those detained in Gaza are demonstrating in front of the Likud Party headquarters in Tel Aviv, demanding an immediate exchange deal.
Hamas published a video stating that 33 Israeli captives were killed throughout the war.
"By continuing your insane war, you may lose your captives forever. Do what you must do before it is too late," the caption concluded. pic.twitter.com/rc9XzNuM5c
Israel Attacks Medical Crews
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN (to Al-Jazeera): Israel continues to target medical crews and civil defense teams in the Strip, confirming that it is committing atrocities in the northern Gaza Strip.
Two Killed in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and other people were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a gathering of citizens in Jabalia al-Balad, in northern Gaza.
Attacks on Gaza Hospital Intensify
DIRECTOR OF FIELD HOSPITALS IN GAZA: Israel is intensifying its targeting of hospitals in the Strip, especially Kamal Adwan Hospital in the north.
These are the doctors and nurses at Kamal Adwan Hospital.
These are not the fighters. pic.twitter.com/23i93fIJfo
Israeli Raid on Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched a drone strike on the outskirts of the town of Beit Lif in south Lebanon.
US Pressure Prevented Israel from Attacking Beirut
CHANNEL 12 (citing informed sources): US pressure prevented Israel from attacking Beirut yesterday.
Israel Buys Advanced Drones
CHANNEL 12: The Israeli Defense Ministry announced the purchase of advanced drones worth about 150 million shekels (more than $41 million.
'Agreement Must Be Reached' - Lapid
LAPID: After the agreement with Hezbollah, an agreement must be reached with Hamas that returns “the prisoners and stops the war”.
Israeli Forces Open Fire near Al-Maghazi
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces opened fire towards the eastern areas of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Qassam Fighters Target Israeli Soldier in Jabaliya
AL-QASSAM. BRIGADES: Our fighters shot an Israeli soldier near the Zamo roundabout east of Jabalia city in the northern Gaza Strip.
Three Killed in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: At least three Palestinians were killed and a number were wounded in an Israeli bombardment of the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
A UN-led delegation entered northern Gaza and Kamal Adwan Hospital yesterday, staying overnight and still remaining in the area. Footage shows CADUS and UN vehicles navigating through Beit Lahia and the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital, surrounded by scenes of mass destruction. pic.twitter.com/zKgrXmZcEZ
Artillery Shelling of Saftawi Area
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Artillery shelling and gunfire were heard in the Saftawi area, northwest of Gaza City.
Five Wounded near Deir Al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were injured when a building was targeted west of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Channel Publishes Conclusions about October 7
CHANNEL 12: Israel published the conclusions of an investigation committee formed by the Israeli army regarding the failure to confront the Al-Aqsa Flood attack on October 7, 2023. According to the channel, the investigation will be presented to the Chief of Staff in two weeks to make decisions regarding a number of leaders.
Israel Blows Up Buildings near Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces blew up residential buildings in the Al-Janina neighborhood, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
This is what once was the major hospital in #Rafah! pic.twitter.com/JjHrJnntcC
Airstrike near Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli air strike targeted a short while ago northeast of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Raids near Sheikh Radwan Neighborhood
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched a series of successive raids in the vicinity of Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.
Artillery Shelling of Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted a short while ago the northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Israel Bombs 30 Sites in Lebanon
CHANNEL 12: Israel said that the Israeli army raided 30 targets in Lebanon.
The victims of the last night's Israeli massacre in the village of Haris, southern Lebanon, include brothers Jamil and Haidar Nasser, Haidar's wife Hala and their young son Mahdi, as well as young men Abdullah Ali and Hassan Ali. pic.twitter.com/z5WPOkwPv0
