LIVE BLOG: Israel Intensifies Attacks on Hospitals | More Violations in Lebanon – Day 424

December 3, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
As winter weather sets in, displaced Palestinians in Gaza endure additional hardships. (Photo: via WAFA)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israel is intensifying its targeting of hospitals in the Strip, especially Kamal Adwan Hospital in the north, according to the director of field hospitals in Gaza.

Meanwhile, in yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement, Israel launched a drone strike on the outskirts of the town of Beit Lif in south Lebanon after attacking at least 30 sites overnight.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,466 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,358 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Families of Israeli Captives Demand Deal

ISRAELI MEDIA: The families of those detained in Gaza are demonstrating in front of the Likud Party headquarters in Tel Aviv, demanding an immediate exchange deal.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Attacks Medical Crews

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN (to Al-Jazeera): Israel continues to target medical crews and civil defense teams in the Strip, confirming that it is committing atrocities in the northern Gaza Strip.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and other people were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a gathering of citizens in Jabalia al-Balad, in northern Gaza.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Attacks on Gaza Hospital Intensify

DIRECTOR OF FIELD HOSPITALS IN GAZA: Israel is intensifying its targeting of hospitals in the Strip, especially Kamal Adwan Hospital in the north.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched a drone strike on the outskirts of the town of Beit Lif in south Lebanon.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

US Pressure Prevented Israel from Attacking Beirut

CHANNEL 12 (citing informed sources): US pressure prevented Israel from attacking Beirut yesterday.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Buys Advanced Drones

CHANNEL 12: The Israeli Defense Ministry announced the purchase of advanced drones worth about 150 million shekels (more than $41 million.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

'Agreement Must Be Reached' - Lapid

LAPID: After the agreement with Hezbollah, an agreement must be reached with Hamas that returns “the prisoners and stops the war”.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Open Fire near Al-Maghazi

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces opened fire towards the eastern areas of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Qassam Fighters Target Israeli Soldier in Jabaliya

AL-QASSAM. BRIGADES: Our fighters shot an Israeli soldier near the Zamo roundabout east of Jabalia city in the northern Gaza Strip.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: At least three Palestinians were killed and a number were wounded in an Israeli bombardment of the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Artillery Shelling of Saftawi Area

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Artillery shelling and gunfire were heard in the Saftawi area, northwest of Gaza City.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Wounded near Deir Al-Balah

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were injured when a building was targeted west of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Channel Publishes Conclusions about October 7

CHANNEL 12: Israel published the conclusions of an investigation committee formed by the Israeli army regarding the failure to confront the Al-Aqsa Flood attack on October 7, 2023. According to the channel, the investigation will be presented to the Chief of Staff in two weeks to make decisions regarding a number of leaders.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blows Up Buildings near Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces blew up residential buildings in the Al-Janina neighborhood, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Airstrike near Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli air strike targeted a short while ago northeast of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Raids near Sheikh Radwan Neighborhood

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched a series of successive raids in the vicinity of Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Artillery Shelling of Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted a short while ago the northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Tue, Dec 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Bombs 30 Sites in Lebanon

CHANNEL 12: Israel said that the Israeli army raided 30 targets in Lebanon.

