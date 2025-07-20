LIVE BLOG: Israel Kills 115 Palestinians, Mostly Aid Seekers | New Resistance Operations – Day 652

Over 115 Palestinians, including 92 aid seekers, were killed in one day as Gaza’s famine escalates under Israeli siege.
New video from Saraya Al-Quds shows the targeting of an Israeli armored vehicle in Gaza, highlighting continued resistance operations.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 58,386 and injured 139,077 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
One in Three People in Gaza Go without Food for Days
WFP: The World Food Programme reported that aid seekers in Gaza have been shot at by Israeli tanks, snipers, and other sources. Those killed were merely trying to access food while on the brink of starvation. WFP warned that Gaza’s hunger crisis has reached unprecedented levels, with one in three people going without food for several days.
Israeli Soldiers Fear Canadian War Crimes Investigation
TIMES OF ISRAEL: The Times of Israel reported that Canadian police opened an investigation in June into possible international crimes committed during the Gaza war. Israeli soldiers with Canadian citizenship fear repercussions after their names appeared on a Canadian journalist’s website accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. One Canadian-Israeli soldier said, “It’s scary, we don’t know if traveling to Canada is safe or if we’ll be arrested.”
UNICEF: Israel Rejecting Numerous Aid Entry Requests
UNICEF: The UNICEF regional spokesperson told Al-Jazeera that Israel has rejected many aid entry requests, contributing to the current crisis in Gaza.
Disabled Palestinian Killed by Starvation in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): A disabled Palestinian died from starvation at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.
Israeli Media: Breakthrough Possible in Doha Talks Within Days
ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli source told Kan that a breakthrough in Doha ceasefire talks could happen within days.
