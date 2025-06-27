LIVE BLOG: Israel Kills Civilians in Lebanon, Deliberately Targets Gaza Aid Seekers – Day 630

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli airstrikes early Saturday morning have resulted in casualties and widespread destruction, hitting shelters for displaced persons in both Gaza City and Khan Yunis.

Strike on Displaced Persons’ Tent in Al-Mawasi

Palestinian media reported that several people were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a tent housing displaced individuals in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

School Sheltering Displaced Hit in Gaza City

Sources in Gaza reported that two people were killed and others injured in an Israeli aerial bombardment of the Adnan al-Alami School, which was sheltering displaced persons in the Al-Mukhabarat area northwest of Gaza City.

Demolition of Residential Buildings in Khan Yunis

Israeli occupation forces demolished several residential buildings east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip just before dawn today.