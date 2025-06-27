LIVE BLOG: Israel Kills Civilians in Lebanon, Deliberately Targets Gaza Aid Seekers – Day 630

Several Palestinians, including children, were killed in an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced families in the Al-Saftawi area, north of Gaza City.
Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance groups continued to carry out deadly ambushes targeting invading Israeli forces.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 56,331 and injured 132,632 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Israeli Strikes Target Displaced Persons' Shelters in Gaza and Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli airstrikes early Saturday morning have resulted in casualties and widespread destruction, hitting shelters for displaced persons in both Gaza City and Khan Yunis.
Strike on Displaced Persons’ Tent in Al-Mawasi
Palestinian media reported that several people were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a tent housing displaced individuals in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
School Sheltering Displaced Hit in Gaza City
Sources in Gaza reported that two people were killed and others injured in an Israeli aerial bombardment of the Adnan al-Alami School, which was sheltering displaced persons in the Al-Mukhabarat area northwest of Gaza City.
Demolition of Residential Buildings in Khan Yunis
Israeli occupation forces demolished several residential buildings east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip just before dawn today.
Flare Bombs Fired South of Khan Yunis City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Flare bombs have been fired south of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
This comes after Palestinian sources reported intense clashes late Friday night between the resistance and Israeli occupation forces near Hamad Residential City, northwest of Khan Yunis.
Arrest Campaign in Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces carried out an arrest campaign early Saturday morning in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin city.
Intense Clashes Erupt North of Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Aqsa Satellite Channel reported that fierce clashes broke out late Friday night between the resistance and Israeli occupation forces near Hamad Residential City, northwest of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Occupation Forces Again Target Starving Civilians in Central Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five people were injured after Israeli occupation forces targeted groups of starving civilians who were waiting for aid on Salah al-Din Street, south of the Wadi Gaza area in the central Gaza Strip.
Since last May, around 600 starving Palestinians have been killed in the vicinity of centers managed by an American company, operating within an aid mechanism controlled by the Israeli occupation army.
Oxycodone Discovered in Aid Flour Bags, Gaza Condemns ‘Heinous Crime’
Injuries Reported from Israeli Warship Fire on Gaza City Beach
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Injuries have been reported as a result of Israeli warships opening fire on the beach of Gaza City.
Eight Injured in Artillery Shelling on Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Eight Palestinians were injured early Saturday morning due to Israeli artillery shelling that targeted two homes in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip, Al-Aqsa Satellite Channel reported.
Strikes and Demolitions Continue throughout Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five injuries were reported due to an Israeli strike targeting groups of residents waiting for aid on Salah al-Din Street, south of the Wadi Gaza area in the central Gaza Strip.
An Israeli airstrike has hit the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
The Israeli occupation army is carrying out demolition operations of residential buildings in eastern Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip.
Airstrikes Target Deir Al-Balah and Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Aqsa Satellite Channel reported that Israeli aircraft bombed Deir Al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip early today. The channel also stated that occupation aircraft launched raids north of the nearby Nuseirat refugee camp, coinciding with artillery shelling in the area.
Al-Quds Brigades Target Israeli Supply Line in Central Gaza
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Al-Quds Brigades said it struck a logistical and troop supply line east of the Netzarim corridor using 107mm rockets, according to a Telegram statement.
Trump: Ceasefire in Gaza Could Be Reached Next Week
AL-JAZEERA: US President Donald Trump stated that a Gaza ceasefire is close and may be finalized within a week. He emphasized the urgent humanitarian situation, saying, “people are dying in Gaza and no one is helping—only we are.”
Israeli Strike on Residential Building in Gaza City Causes Multiple Fatalities
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting two apartments in the Shawa residential building near Al-Samer Junction in Gaza City.
Eleven Killed in Bombing near Holy Family School in Western Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Medical sources reported that 11 Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli strike on the vicinity of the Holy Family School in Gaza City.
Bodies of Two Brothers Recovered near Gaza Aid Center
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian media reported the recovery of the bodies of Abdullah and Tareq Omar Abu Al-Omareen near an aid center close to the Netzarim corridor, days after they were reported missing.
Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades Target Israeli Forces in Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Qassam Brigades announced mortar attacks on Israeli forces in western Khan Yunis. A joint statement with Al-Quds Brigades claimed further strikes near Halima Mosque in southern Khan Yunis.
Al-Qassam Releases New Footage from 'Stones of David' Campaign
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The group’s media wing published new video of sniper operations and explosive attacks against Israeli troops in the Khan Yunis area.
Fidan: Iran’s Response to Israel Was Legitimate Self-Defense
AL-JAZEERA: Speaking from Istanbul, Fidan said Israel’s war against Iran has revealed its military limitations, adding that Prime Minister Netanyahu is driven by domestic political calculations.
Israeli Army Claims Interception of Rocket from Central Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military reported intercepting a rocket launched from Gaza. No casualties or damages were reported.
Axios: Netanyahu Expected to Visit Washington in Mid-July
AXIOS: Netanyahu is planning a visit to Washington next month. Israel’s Minister for Strategic Affairs will travel to the US on Monday for discussions on Iran and Gaza.
Israeli Broadcaster: Mediators Push to Resume Indirect Talks Between Israel and Hamas
ISRAELI MEDIA: KAN reported growing pressure from mediators to resume indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Sources say the main point of contention remains the cessation of war. An Israeli source confirmed readiness to engage under the Witkoff proposal before dispatching a delegation to Cairo.
Netanyahu Holds Security Meeting on Gaza War and Captive Talks
ISRAELI MEDIA: KAN reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a closed security session Friday evening to discuss the war in Gaza and efforts to recover captives. A follow-up meeting is expected tomorrow.
