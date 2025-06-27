LIVE BLOG: Israel Kills Civilians in Lebanon, Deliberately Targets Gaza Aid Seekers – Day 630

June 28, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Several Palestinians, including children, were killed in an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced families in the Al-Saftawi area, north of Gaza City. 

Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance groups continued to carry out deadly ambushes targeting invading Israeli forces.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 56,331 and injured 132,632 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Sat, Jun 28, 3:02 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Strikes Target Displaced Persons' Shelters in Gaza and Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli airstrikes early Saturday morning have resulted in casualties and widespread destruction, hitting shelters for displaced persons in both Gaza City and Khan Yunis.

Strike on Displaced Persons’ Tent in Al-Mawasi

Palestinian media reported that several people were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a tent housing displaced individuals in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

School Sheltering Displaced Hit in Gaza City

Sources in Gaza reported that two people were killed and others injured in an Israeli aerial bombardment of the Adnan al-Alami School, which was sheltering displaced persons in the Al-Mukhabarat area northwest of Gaza City.

Demolition of Residential Buildings in Khan Yunis

Israeli occupation forces demolished several residential buildings east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip just before dawn today.

Sat, Jun 28, 1:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Flare Bombs Fired South of Khan Yunis City

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Flare bombs have been fired south of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

This comes after Palestinian sources reported intense clashes late Friday night between the resistance and Israeli occupation forces near Hamad Residential City, northwest of Khan Yunis.

Sat, Jun 28, 1:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Arrest Campaign in Jenin

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces carried out an arrest campaign early Saturday morning in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin city.

Sat, Jun 28, 1:16 AM (Palestine Time)

Intense Clashes Erupt North of Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Aqsa Satellite Channel reported that fierce clashes broke out late Friday night between the resistance and Israeli occupation forces near Hamad Residential City, northwest of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Jun 28, 1:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Forces Again Target Starving Civilians in Central Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five people were injured after Israeli occupation forces targeted groups of starving civilians who were waiting for aid on Salah al-Din Street, south of the Wadi Gaza area in the central Gaza Strip.

Since last May, around 600 starving Palestinians have been killed in the vicinity of centers managed by an American company, operating within an aid mechanism controlled by the Israeli occupation army.

Oxycodone Discovered in Aid Flour Bags, Gaza Condemns ‘Heinous Crime’

Sat, Jun 28, 1:04 AM (Palestine Time)

Injuries Reported from Israeli Warship Fire on Gaza City Beach

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Injuries have been reported as a result of Israeli warships opening fire on the beach of Gaza City.

Sat, Jun 28, 1:02 AM (Palestine Time)

More Than a Game: Palestinian Football under Occupation w/ Bassil Mikdadi

FLOODGATE PODCAST: Can a football pitch become a battlefield for dignity and identity? Palestinian sports journalist Bassil Mikdadi joins FloodGate to unpack the role of football as a symbol of resistance and survival under Israeli occupation and genocide. From navigating checkpoints to confronting FIFA’s double standards, Mikdadi sheds light on how Palestinian athletes carry the weight of a nation on and off the field.

Sat, Jun 28, 1:01 AM (Palestine Time)

Eight Injured in Artillery Shelling on Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Eight Palestinians were injured early Saturday morning due to Israeli artillery shelling that targeted two homes in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip, Al-Aqsa Satellite Channel reported.

Sat, Jun 28, 12:55 AM (Palestine Time)

Strikes and Demolitions Continue throughout Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five injuries were reported due to an Israeli strike targeting groups of residents waiting for aid on Salah al-Din Street, south of the Wadi Gaza area in the central Gaza Strip.

An Israeli airstrike has hit the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation army is carrying out demolition operations of residential buildings in eastern Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Jun 28, 12:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Airstrikes Target Deir Al-Balah and Nuseirat

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Aqsa Satellite Channel reported that Israeli aircraft bombed Deir Al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip early today. The channel also stated that occupation aircraft launched raids north of the nearby Nuseirat refugee camp, coinciding with artillery shelling in the area.

Sat, Jun 28, 12:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Target Israeli Supply Line in Central Gaza

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Al-Quds Brigades said it struck a logistical and troop supply line east of the Netzarim corridor using 107mm rockets, according to a Telegram statement.

Sat, Jun 28, 12:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Trump: Ceasefire in Gaza Could Be Reached Next Week

AL-JAZEERA: US President Donald Trump stated that a Gaza ceasefire is close and may be finalized within a week. He emphasized the urgent humanitarian situation, saying, “people are dying in Gaza and no one is helping—only we are.”

Fri, Jun 27, 11:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Strike on Residential Building in Gaza City Causes Multiple Fatalities

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting two apartments in the Shawa residential building near Al-Samer Junction in Gaza City.

Fri, Jun 27, 11:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Eleven Killed in Bombing near Holy Family School in Western Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Medical sources reported that 11 Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli strike on the vicinity of the Holy Family School in Gaza City.

Fri, Jun 27, 11:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Bodies of Two Brothers Recovered near Gaza Aid Center

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian media reported the recovery of the bodies of Abdullah and Tareq Omar Abu Al-Omareen near an aid center close to the Netzarim corridor, days after they were reported missing.

Fri, Jun 27, 11:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades Target Israeli Forces in Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Qassam Brigades announced mortar attacks on Israeli forces in western Khan Yunis. A joint statement with Al-Quds Brigades claimed further strikes near Halima Mosque in southern Khan Yunis.

Fri, Jun 27, 11:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Releases New Footage from 'Stones of David' Campaign

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The group’s media wing published new video of sniper operations and explosive attacks against Israeli troops in the Khan Yunis area.

Fri, Jun 27, 11:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Fidan: Iran’s Response to Israel Was Legitimate Self-Defense

AL-JAZEERA: Speaking from Istanbul, Fidan said Israel’s war against Iran has revealed its military limitations, adding that Prime Minister Netanyahu is driven by domestic political calculations.

Fri, Jun 27, 11:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Claims Interception of Rocket from Central Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military reported intercepting a rocket launched from Gaza. No casualties or damages were reported.

Fri, Jun 27, 11:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Axios: Netanyahu Expected to Visit Washington in Mid-July

AXIOS: Netanyahu is planning a visit to Washington next month. Israel’s Minister for Strategic Affairs will travel to the US on Monday for discussions on Iran and Gaza.

Fri, Jun 27, 9:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Broadcaster: Mediators Push to Resume Indirect Talks Between Israel and Hamas

ISRAELI MEDIA: KAN reported growing pressure from mediators to resume indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Sources say the main point of contention remains the cessation of war. An Israeli source confirmed readiness to engage under the Witkoff proposal before dispatching a delegation to Cairo.

Fri, Jun 27, 9:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Holds Security Meeting on Gaza War and Captive Talks

ISRAELI MEDIA: KAN reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a closed security session Friday evening to discuss the war in Gaza and efforts to recover captives. A follow-up meeting is expected tomorrow.

1 Comment

  1. Dondolf says, “people are dying in Gaza and no one is helping—only we are.”
    yes, helping Wasrael murder children while they starve the rest of the innocent non-combatants, then fire upon them when they seek ” aid ” … There won’t be a cease-fire, Nazinyahu will keep killing children, Gvir will instigate the Nazi Settlers to harass elderly women, and Israeli prison guards to rape male detainees: men and little boys…Smotrich will go on pretending he’s Jesus, Katz will claim Hamas raped all those little girls: it wasn’t him…..
    the Jews will keep claiming they’re the victims while applauding every dead Gazan child.

    Reply

