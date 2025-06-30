LIVE BLOG: Israel Massacres Palestinians at Cafe as Resistance Escalates Operations | Day 633

Top Hamas official Osama Hamdan said the group has presented a comprehensive plan for a full agreement, including a halt to the aggression on the Gaza Strip, the opening of crossings, and the launch of reconstruction efforts.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued to carry out massacres across Gaza, as the US approved a $510 million munitions deal with Israel.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 56,531 and injured 133,642 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman warned that Israel must now begin preparing for the next confrontation with Iran, according to Maariv newspaper.
OSAMA HAMDAN: Osama Hamdan said that the movement, through mediators, had presented a comprehensive vision leading to an all-encompassing agreement, including a halt to the aggression on the Gaza Strip, the opening of crossings, and the start of reconstruction. However, the intransigence of the Israeli occupation prevented this from being achieved.
Ben Gvir to Netanyahu: It's Time to Settle the Battle in Gaza
BEN-GVIR: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said final orders to “settle the battle” against Hamas have yet to be issued. He urged Netanyahu to stop delaying and “make a decisive move in Gaza.”
One Killed, Several Injured at Nuseirat Aid Distribution Point
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and several others injured by Israeli army fire while waiting for aid at the Nuseirat distribution point, according to Al-Awda Hospital.
US Approves $510 Million Arms Sale to Israel
PENTAGON: The Pentagon confirmed that the US State Department has approved a $510 million deal to sell munitions to Israel.
Six Killed in Israeli Strike on Home in Central Gaza
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the town of Al-Zawaida, central Gaza, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
Gaza Resistance Detonates House on Israeli Troops, Destroys Merkava Tank, D9 Bulldozer
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Palestinian resistance factions have significantly intensified their high-impact operations in the Khan Yunis area, southern Gaza Strip. These actions include multiple successful ambushes and direct engagements against invading Israeli occupation forces and their military vehicles.
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan, who led the crowd in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF (Israeli army – PC)” during their Glastonbury Music Festival performance on Saturday, have been denied entry to the US for their statements.
PALESTINE CHRONICLE:
US President Donald Trump threatened on Sunday to cut federal funds to New York City if Zohran Mamdani does not “do the right thing” if he is elected as mayor.
Describing Mamdani as “a pure communist,” in an interview with Fox News, Trump vowed that, “If he does get in, I’m going to be president, and he’s going to have to do the right thing, or they’re not getting any money.”
Israeli Military Chief Warns Gaza Ground Offensive Could Endanger Captives
ISRAELI ARMY: Israel’s military chief warned that expanding the ground offensive in Gaza poses serious risks to Israeli captives. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reportedly slammed the warning.
White House: Trump Wants War in Gaza to End, Captives Freed
WHITE HOUSE SPOKESPERSON – US President Donald Trump is committed to ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of all captives. “We remain in constant communication with Israeli leadership.”
Israeli Media: High Tensions at Security Cabinet Meeting
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 13 reported severe tensions and sharp disagreements between Israel’s political and military leadership during a recent meeting of the war cabinet.
One Killed, Eight Wounded in Israeli Strike on Aid Seekers in Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nasser Medical Complex reported one Palestinian killed and eight others injured in an Israeli airstrike on people waiting for aid east of Khan Yunis.
Israeli Cabinet Expected to Meet Tuesday to Discuss Gaza Options
KAN – Israel’s security cabinet is expected to reconvene Tuesday to continue discussions on Gaza’s future.
Israel Awaits Hostage Deal Developments Before Gaza Moves
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that Israeli authorities are holding off on new major Gaza operations while awaiting progress in captive negotiations.
