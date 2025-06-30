LIVE BLOG: Israel Massacres Palestinians at Cafe as Resistance Escalates Operations | Day 633

PALESTINE CHRONICLE:

US President Donald Trump threatened on Sunday to cut federal funds to New York City if Zohran Mamdani does not “do the right thing” if he is elected as mayor.

Describing Mamdani as “a pure communist,” in an interview with Fox News, Trump vowed that, “If he does get in, I’m going to be president, and he’s going to have to do the right thing, or they’re not getting any money.”