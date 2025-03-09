LIVE BLOG: Israel Sends Delegation to Doha | Ben-Gvir: Scrap Oslo Accords – Day 520

Palestinian teacher Asmaa Al-Najjar, 28, teaches in a tent in Jabaliya after losing one of her children. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israel has sent a negotiating delegation to Doha, and the Cabinet will meet this afternoon to determine its mandate.

Meanwhile, far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that he has submitted a legislative proposal to cancel the Oslo, Hebron, and Wye River agreements.

Sun, Mar 9, 3:44 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaz Death Toll Rises to 48,458

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Sunday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Strip has risen to 48,458 since October 7, 2023.

Sun, Mar 9, 3:44 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Aqsa Flood Investigations Put Shin Bet at Odds with Netanyahu

ISRAELI MEDIA: The investigation by Israel’s internal security agency, Shin Bet, into the Al-Aqsa Flood operation carried out by Palestinian resistance on October 7, 2023, has sparked widespread controversy in Israel, accompanied by mutual accusations between the government on one side and the opposition and security establishment on the other.

Sun, Mar 9, 1:24 PM (Palestine Time)

Only 1.77% of Drafted Haredim Enlist as Israeli Army Struggles to Recruit

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom has published new data from the Israeli army highlighting significant difficulties in recruiting members of the Haredi (ultra-orthodox) community. According to the report, only 177 individuals have enlisted out of 10,000 recruitment orders issued since July 2024, amounting to just 1.77%.

Sun, Mar 9, 1:24 PM (Palestine Time)

Demolishes Home and Detain Palestinian in the West Bank

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces detained a Palestinian and confiscated a vehicle in the town of Abu Shukheidim, north of Ramallah in the West Bank.

Sun, Mar 9, 1:24 PM (Palestine Time)

Washington Post: Wittkof to Head to Doha on Tuesday for Ceasefire Talks

WASHINGTON POST: A US official told the Washington Post that U.S. envoy Stephen Wittkof is expected to travel to Doha on Tuesday to hold talks on a ceasefire in Gaza.

Sun, Mar 9, 1:24 PM (Palestine Time)

Ceasefire Talks – Israeli Negotiating Team Heading to Doha

PALESTINE CHRONICLE:

Israel will send a delegation to Doha on Monday in an attempt to advance the Gaza ceasefire negotiations following an invitation from mediators, according to media reports.

“Israel agreed to the invitation of the mediators backed by the US, and will send a delegation to Doha on Monday in an attempt to make progress in the negotiations,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement on Saturday night.

Sun, Mar 9, 1:24 PM (Palestine Time)

Dozens of Israelis Set Up Tents Outside Defense Ministry

AL-JAZEERA: The pace of Israeli protests has escalated, with families of captives and activists pressuring the government to complete the second phase of a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas to secure the release of all Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Sun, Mar 9, 11:50 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Discontent over Direct Talks Between Washington and Hamas

MAARIV: The Israeli newspaper Maariv quoted a former Shin Bet coordinator for captives’ affairs as saying there is clear Israeli discontent over direct talks between Washington and Hamas.

Sun, Mar 9, 1:24 PM (Palestine Time)

UK, France, Italy, Germany Endorse Arab Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The UK, France, Italy and Germany have welcomed the Arab League’s reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip calling it “a realistic path” to improving “the catastrophic living conditions” of the enclave’s population.

Sun, Mar 9, 11:50 AM (Palestine Time)

Ben Gvir: I Submitted a Proposal to Cancel Oslo, Hebron, and Wye River Agreements

ITAMAR BEN GVIR: Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir announced that he submitted a legislative proposal to cancel the Oslo, Hebron, and Wye River agreements.

Sun, Mar 9, 11:50 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Official: No Progress in Prisoner Exchange Deal Negotiations

MAARIV:

An Israeli official stated that there is no progress in negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal.

Israel sent a negotiation delegation to Doha to give Washington and mediators a chance to extend the temporary ceasefire.

Hamas has rejected all proposals, including Wittkof’s plan and the second phase under Israel’s terms.

The Israeli delegation will attempt to bridge gaps and will continue to adhere to Wittkof’s proposal.

Sun, Mar 9, 11:50 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Suspects Infiltration Attempt in Southern Red Sea

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Israeli army is conducting sweep operations after suspecting an infiltration attempt in the southern Red Sea.

Sun, Mar 9, 11:50 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Armored Vehicles Raid Burqin Near Jenin

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli armored vehicles raided the town of Burqin near Jenin in the West Bank.

Sun, Mar 9, 11:50 AM (Palestine Time)

Unit Led by Major General Ghassan Alian Not Investigated for Role in October 7

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO:

The unit coordinating government activities in the Palestinian territories is the only military unit not investigated for its role in the October 7 attack.

The unit, led by Major General Ghassan Alian, played a central role in shaping Israel’s policy toward Gaza in recent years.

Sun, Mar 9, 11:50 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Sources: Cabinet Meeting to Determine Negotiation Team’s Mandate

KAN: The Israeli mini-cabinet will meet this afternoon to determine the mandate of the negotiation team.

Sun, Mar 9, 11:50 AM (Palestine Time)

Lapid: Americans Negotiate with Hamas Because They Realize Our Government is Stalling

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Opposition leader Yair Lapid stated that the Americans are negotiating separately with Hamas because they realize the government is stalling and are concerned about their citizens.

US Asks Hamas to Release 10 Israeli Captives for Ceasefire Extension, Official Says

Sun, Mar 9, 11:50 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Radio: Army Begins Surprise Drill to Test Readiness

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Israeli army announced it has begun a surprise drill to test readiness against infiltration into military bases and sites. The drill will simulate infiltration scenarios into the Ramat David base from multiple directions simultaneously.

Sun, Mar 9, 11:50 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Gaza Envelope Settlements

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens sounded in settlements near Gaza on Sunday, with details under investigation.

