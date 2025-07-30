LIVE BLOG: Israel Slaughters Scores of Aid Seekers as Witkoff Plans Tel Aviv Visit – Day 663

In just two hours, 37 Palestinians were killed and over 270 were wounded while trying to obtain humanitarian aid in northern Gaza. Medical staff reported an inability to save lives due to the total lack of medication, supplies, and functioning operating rooms.
Meanwhile, US envoy Steven Witkoff will travel to Israel on Thursday to discuss the next steps in handling the Gaza situation.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 60,034 and injured 145,870 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
93 Democrats Call for Investigation Into 'Gaza Relief Foundation'
US MEDIA: In a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 93 Democratic members of the US House of Representatives demanded an investigation into the Gaza Relief Foundation, citing its lack of humanitarian experience and unclear funding. They emphasized that delivering aid to Palestinians safely and effectively is both a moral obligation and a security imperative for Israel.
‘Amir Walked 12km to Get Food’ and Was Shot – US Mercenary on Gaza ‘Death Traps’
86 Palestinians Killed in Gaza Today, Including 71 Aid Seekers
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 86 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since dawn Wednesday, including 71 people who were waiting for humanitarian aid.
Emergency Services: Gaza City Hospitals Overwhelmed with Aid-Seeker Casualties
GAZA EMERGENCY SERVICES: Hospitals in Gaza City are overwhelmed with casualties from Israeli gunfire on civilians waiting for aid. Most victims were shot in the upper parts of their bodies.
37 Killed and 270 Wounded in Two Hours While Seeking Aid in Northern Gaza
