ABU OBEIDA:

The military spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, stated: “We declare our solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of the brutal Zionist aggression.

“The Zionist aggression on Iran came due to its support for the Palestinian people and its great support for their honorable resistance fighters. We mourn the great leaders of Iran and its martyrs who ascended as a result of this cowardly aggression.

“The Zionist enemy is deluded if it thinks that treacherous strikes can undermine the fronts of resistance or stabilize the fragile entity. The Zionist enemy continues to make successive strategic mistakes that will bring it closer to its inevitable demise”.