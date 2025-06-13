Iranian media reported the killing of several nuclear scientists and high-ranking military officials, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Hossein Salami and Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri.
Israeli Army Radio quoted a source as saying that a potential Iranian response could come within hours.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 55,207 and injured 127,891 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Televised Speech by Khamenei Imminent
IRANIAN MEDIA: a televised speech by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is expected shortly.
Iranian Defenses Confront Attacks in Central Tehran
AL-JAZEERA: Anti-aircraft defenses are confronting attacks in central Tehran.
Israeli Army Official: We Must Maintain Our Offensive Capability
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Head of the Operations Division in the Israeli Army stated: “We must reduce damage and maintain the continuity of our work and our offensive capability. The current mission is the civilian and military home front because the enemy will move.”
White House Official: No Current Plan to Attack Iran
AXIOS: Axios quoted a senior White House official: “We are not currently planning to attack Iran or join the Israeli operation. It is not true that Trump secretly supported the Israeli attack on Iran. Trump did not want Israel to bomb Iran while negotiations were still ongoing.”
Fars News Agency: Two Points Targeted Near Fordow Facility
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian Fars News Agency reported that two points were targeted near the Fordow nuclear facility.
Explosion Heard South of Tehran
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian Tasnim News Agency reported a violent explosion in the Khavarshahr area south of the capital, Tehran.
Grossi: Radiation Levels Around Natanz Facility Stable
IAEA DIRECTOR GENERAL RAFAEL GROSSI: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that “radiation levels around the Natanz facility are stable, and dealing with internal contamination is possible.”
‘Unprovoked Military Strikes’ – UN, Governments Slam Israel’s Attack on Iran
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The United Nations and various governments have condemned Israel’s large-scale attack on Iran in the early hours of Friday.
‘Unprovoked Military Strikes’ – UN, Governments Slam Israel’s Attack on Iran
Trump: Not Worried About Regional War Breaking Out
REUTERS: US President Donald Trump told Reuters: “I am not worried about a regional war breaking out due to the Israeli attack on Iran. Iran suffered a devastating blow, and it is unclear whether it still has a nuclear program. We knew everything about the Israeli attack on Iran and I tried to save it from humiliation and death. Israel’s ultimate goal is to ensure Iran does not possess a nuclear weapon. We are still planning to hold a meeting with Iran on Sunday, but the possibility of it taking place is uncertain.”
Washington: US Citizens Must Leave Iran Immediately
US STATE DEPARTMENT: US citizens must leave Iran immediately.
Iranian Media: Explosions West of the Capital Tehran
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian media reported hearing explosions west of the capital, and “the causes were not clear.”
Netanyahu: If Iran Gets a Nuclear Weapon, We Will Not Remain in the Region
NETANYAHU’S STATEMENT: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated: “I set the attack on Iran in late April, but it was carried out today for operational reasons. After the assassination of Nasrallah and the breaking of the Iranian axis, Tehran advanced towards manufacturing a nuclear weapon. If Iran gets a nuclear weapon, we will not remain in the region.”
Revolutionary Guard: Gates of Hell Will Soon Open
IRGC: The new commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Mohammad Pakpour, stated that “the gates of hell will soon open upon the murderous Zionist enemy,” a direct threat coming amid the Israeli attack on Tehran, the assassination of Iranian leaders, and the targeting of nuclear facilities.
In view of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Hossein Salami at the hands of the vile Zionist regime, and in light of Major General Mohammad Pakpour's meritorious services and valuable experience, I appoint him as Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. pic.twitter.com/gGlEUZTOFa
— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 13, 2025
Iran Summons Swiss Ambassador in Protest of Israeli Attack
IRANIAN FM: The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced the summoning of the Swiss ambassador, who represents US interests in Iran, in protest of Washington’s support for the Israeli attack. The ambassador was informed of Tehran’s strong anger at the Israeli aggression and the United States’ support for it.
Iraq Files Complaint with Security Council Against Israeli "Violations" of Its Airspace
IRAQI FM: The Iraqi Foreign Ministry stated: “We have filed a complaint with the Security Council against the Israeli entity’s violations of Iraqi airspace. We demand that the Security Council deter the Zionist entity and prevent it from repeating these violations. Israel’s practices are a flagrant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and a transgression of international law and the UN Charter.”
UN Security Council to Meet Today to Discuss Attack on Tehran
REUTERS: Diplomats told Reuters that the UN Security Council will hold a meeting today, Friday, to discuss the recent Israeli strikes on Iran, amid escalating regional tensions and the repercussions of the attack on Tehran.
Iranian Drone Falls in Northern Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported the fall of a kamikaze drone in northern Israel, in the first incident of its kind since the Israeli attack on Iran began early this Friday.
US Destroyer Heading Towards Eastern Mediterranean
AP: The Associated Press quoted officials that the US Navy has instructed one of its destroyers to sail towards the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, following the Israeli attack on Iran. In the same context, US President Donald Trump is holding a meeting with senior National Security Council officials to discuss the latest developments, according to the American agency.
High Alert in Israeli Hospitals in Anticipation of Potential Attacks
WASHINGTON POST: The Washington Post, quoting informed sources, reported that Israeli hospitals have imposed a state of high alert and transferred patients to underground facilities, in anticipation of any potential attacks from Iran.
Araghchi: Israel Crossed All Red Lines
IRANIAN FM: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in a message to the Security Council: “Failure to respond to Israel will encourage it and provoke more chaos. Israel has crossed all red lines. The Security Council and the Secretary-General must condemn Israel’s aggression.”
Trump: Washington Was Aware of Israel's Plans to Attack Iran
WALL STREET JOURNAL: US President Donald Trump said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal that the United States was aware of Israel’s plans to attack Iran. Trump added that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, Thursday, and will have another call with him today to follow up on developments.
Trump to CNN: United States Clearly Supports Israel
CNN: US President Donald Trump told CNN: “The United States clearly supports Israel. We supported Israel as no one has ever supported it before. The Israeli strikes on Iran last night were very successful. Iranians must now sit at the negotiating table to reach a deal before it is too late.”
Natanz Nuclear Site Hit in Israeli Attack, Iran Reports Contained Radiation Leak
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Iran confirmed internal radioactive contamination at the Natanz nuclear facility following an Israeli airstrike, but said no radiation had leaked outside and there was no public risk.
Natanz Nuclear Site Hit in Israeli Attack, Iran Reports Contained Radiation Leak
Enhanced Security in Germany Around Jewish and Israeli Institutions
GERMANY INTERIOR MINISTRY: The German Interior Minister stated: “Security measures around Jewish and Israeli institutions in the country have been enhanced. The step comes in anticipation of any potential security repercussions if the escalation in the Middle East develops. I agreed with the interior ministers of the state governments to enhance protection in anticipation of any potential threats.”
78 Killed in Israeli Attacks on Tehran
IRANIAN MEDIA: Fars News Agency reported 78 people killed and 329 Iranians injured in the Israeli attacks on residential areas in Tehran province.
US Official: Witkoff Desires to Meet Araghchi in Muscat, Iran Refuses
AXIOS: Axios quoted a US official that the envoy to the region, Steve Witkoff, still wishes to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday in Muscat for the sixth round of negotiations, but the Iranians confirmed their unwillingness.
Anticipated Call Between Netanyahu and Trump
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported an anticipated phone call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump soon, where Israeli attacks on Iran are expected to be discussed.
Strong Explosion near Air Base in Hamadan
IRANIAN MEDIA: Mehr News Agency reported a strong explosion near an air base in Hamadan in western Iran, without adding further details.
Leviathan Gas Field Temporarily Closed in Israel
BLOOMBERG: Israel has temporarily closed the Leviathan field, its largest natural gas field.
Iranian Drones Intercepted in Syria and Lebanon
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Army Radio announced the interception of drones in southern Syria and off the coast of Lebanon launched from Iran, adding that “no drones penetrated Israeli airspace and no sirens were activated.”
Trump: Iran Has a Second Chance
TRUMP: US President Donald Trump said that two months ago he gave Iran a 60-day deadline to reach a deal, and they had to make the deal, adding that today is the 61st day. He continued, “I told them what they needed to do, but they couldn’t do it, and now they have a second chance.”
Al-Qassam Declares Solidarity with Iran
ABU OBEIDA:
The military spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, stated: “We declare our solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of the brutal Zionist aggression.
“The Zionist aggression on Iran came due to its support for the Palestinian people and its great support for their honorable resistance fighters. We mourn the great leaders of Iran and its martyrs who ascended as a result of this cowardly aggression.
“The Zionist enemy is deluded if it thinks that treacherous strikes can undermine the fronts of resistance or stabilize the fragile entity. The Zionist enemy continues to make successive strategic mistakes that will bring it closer to its inevitable demise”.
US West Texas Oil Benchmark Rises After Attack on Iran
WASHINGTON POST: Global markets and US futures fell after the Israeli attack on Iran. Brent crude futures rose by 5.5% to $73.18 per barrel. The US West Texas oil benchmark rose by 5.5% to $71.76 per barrel.
Trump: Attack on Iran "Excellent"
ABC: US President Donald Trump told ABC News that his administration gave the Iranians a chance and they didn’t take it, and they took a very harsh hit, confirming that there is more to come. During his interview, Trump described the attack on Iran as “excellent.” In response to a question about any US role in the attack on Iran, he said, “I don’t want to answer that.”
Erdogan: Israel's Attack on Iran a Clear Provocation
TURKISH PRESIDENCY: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “reckless administration seeks to drag the region and the entire world into a catastrophe.” He added that Israel’s attack on Iran is a clear provocation.
Iran Refuses to Attend Sixth Round of Negotiations
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth quoted sources as saying that Washington offered Iran to attend a round of negotiations regarding the nuclear agreement on Sunday, but Tehran refused. It also quoted American sources that the Iranians are considering withdrawing from the Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Netanyahu to Hold Security Consultations Tonight
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold security consultations this evening with the participation of Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and other officials.
Israeli Official: We Are Trying to Convince Washington to Join Operation against Iran
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel I24 quoted an official as saying that Israel is trying to convince Washington to join the military operation in Iran.
Naim Qassem: Attack on Iran Will Not Go Unpunished
HEZBOLLAH: Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem stated that the Israeli attack on Iran will have significant effects on regional stability and will not go unanswered and unpunished.
🏴☠️⚡️ | BREAKING:
🔻 Sirens in northern occupied territories pic.twitter.com/638X8IF4Fh
— NEW WORLD ORDYR 313 (@NEWWORLDORDYR) June 13, 2025
Israeli Missions Worldwide Closed
REUTERS: Reuters – quoting the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm – reported the closure of Israeli missions around the world in light of recent developments.
Pezeshkian: Our Legitimate and Overwhelming Response Will Make Israel Regret
IRANIAN PRESIDENCY: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated: “As much as we have shown our readiness for dialogue, we will respond firmly to any aggression, and we will defend our sovereignty. I call on our people to trust their leadership and stand by it. Our legitimate and overwhelming response will make Israel regret its foolish act.
Israeli Presidential Plane Transferred to Athens
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported the transfer of the presidential plane to Athens for fear of targeting Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.
US Officials: Our Military Remains Distant from Operations against Iran
WASHINGTON POST: The Washington Post quoted military officials that the US military remains distant from the current operations being launched against Iran, with no news on whether it will participate in the future.
—❗️🇮🇷/🇮🇱 Israeli airstrike in Tabriz. pic.twitter.com/wDZadtbcbd
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2025
Instructions for Israeli Ministers Not to Attend Events
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Hayom quoted sources as saying that ministers of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government have been instructed not to attend events or hold conversations via WhatsApp.
Iran's Representative to IAEA: Assassination of Senior Officials and Scientists is State Terrorism
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iran’s representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency stated: “Israel’s attacks have proven the Agency’s failure to fulfill its legal obligations. The assassination of senior Iranian officials and scientists is state terrorism. The shelling of a nuclear facility under safeguards is a serious violation of international law.”
95 Injured in 12 Provinces as a Result of Israeli Attack
IRANIAN MEDIA: Mehr News Agency reported that the Israeli attack resulted in 95 injuries in 12 provinces so far.
Extraordinary Meeting of IAEA Board of Governors on Monday
REUTERS: Reuters quoted diplomats that an extraordinary meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors will be held next Monday regarding the Israeli strikes on Iran, at the request of Venezuela.
Israeli Army Sources: What is Happening in Iran is War
ISRAELI ARMY: Israeli Channel 12 quoted army sources as saying that what is happening in Iran is “not an operation but a war,” as they put it. It confirmed that the Israeli army called up reserves to reinforce its forces on the northern border.
Khamenei Vows Harsh Revenge after Israeli Strike Kills Top Iranian Officials
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei confirmed on Friday morning the deaths of several senior military commanders and nuclear scientists in a large-scale Israeli assault targeting sites across Iran.
Khamenei Vows Harsh Revenge after Israeli Strike Kills Top Iranian Officials
Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Confirms Measures Taken to Protect Nuclear Materials
IRANIAN MEDIA: The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization announced that it has taken measures to protect the safety of nuclear materials and its personnel, stressing that “the enemy will not achieve its goals”.
New Israeli Attacks on Natanz Nuclear Facility
IRANIAN TV: Iranian TV reported that new Israeli attacks are targeting the Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran.
Trump: Iran Must Reach a Deal
TRUMP: US President Donald Trump said, “We gave Iran chance after chance to reach a deal,” adding that he asked Iran to make a deal but regardless of how hard they tried and how close they got, they couldn’t get it done. He said Iran must reach a deal before everything is lost and save what was formerly known as the Iranian Empire, as he put it.
US President Donald Trump said, "We gave Iran chance after chance to reach a deal," adding that he asked Iran to make a deal but regardless of how hard they tried and how close they got, they couldn't get it done. He said Iran must reach a deal before everything is lost and save… pic.twitter.com/WjoYm45y9q
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2025
Russia: Israeli Attacks on Iran Unjustified
RUSSIAN FM: The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the Israeli airstrikes on Iran and its nuclear facilities are unjustified and constitute a violation of the United Nations Charter. The ministry added in a statement that “unjustified military raids on a sovereign member state of the United Nations and its citizens, safe cities, and nuclear energy infrastructure are absolutely unacceptable.”
Israeli Embassy in Berlin Announces Closure until Further Notice
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli Embassy in Berlin announced its closure until further notice due to the escalation following the Israeli strikes on Iran.
Iranian Government Holds Meeting Following Israeli Attack
IRANIAN MEDIA: The Iranian News Agency confirmed that the Iranian government is holding an emergency meeting following the Israeli attack.
Israeli Official: Mossad Smuggled Missiles into Iran Months Ago
WASHINGTON POST (citing Israeli official): The Washington Post quoted an Israeli official as saying:
The Mossad began smuggling missiles into Iran months ago.
The Mossad secretly planted swarms of booby-trapped drones deep inside Iran in preparation for a surprise attack.
The drones were activated with the airstrikes and targeted missile launch platforms near Tehran. Mossad commando units deployed to focus precision weapons near Iranian defense systems.
Russian Air Transport Agency Halts Flights to Iran and Israel
RUSSIAN MEDIA: The Russian Air Transport Agency announced a ban on flights to Iran and Israel and through their airspace, as well as Jordan and Iraq, until June 26, due to security tensions in the region.
New Israeli Attack Near Tabriz Airport
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian media confirmed a new Israeli attack near Tabriz airport in northwest Iran.
Iranian Atomic Energy Organization: No Radiation Leak Outside Natanz Facility
IRANIAN MEDIA: The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization announced that the attack on the Natanz nuclear facility in Isfahan, central Iran, caused damage to various parts of it, confirming that there was no leakage of radioactive or chemical contamination outside the facility. It stated that there were no reports of human casualties among the staff at the Natanz facility, adding that the Israeli aggression violates international law and resolutions of the IAEA Board of Governors and the Security Council.
Israeli Army: No Need for Israelis to Stay near Shelters
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that there is no need for Israelis to stay near shelters and safe places, as Yedioth Ahronoth confirmed the interception of all Iranian drones.
Saudi and Iranian Foreign Ministers Hold Call
SAUDI FM: The Saudi Foreign Ministry confirmed that Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, during which he condemned the blatant Israeli aggression.
France Affirms Israel's Right to Self-Defense
AL-JAZEERA: France called on all parties to exercise restraint after the Israeli attack on Iran, but affirmed that Israel has the right to defend itself in the face of all attacks, and that Paris has repeatedly expressed its concern regarding the Iranian nuclear program.
Iranian Red Crescent Denies Declaring State of Emergency
IRANIAN RED CRESCENT: The Iranian Red Crescent Society denied issuing a statement declaring a state of emergency in the country or the need to secure basic supplies.
Egypt Condemns Israeli Attack on Iran
EGYPTIAN GOVERNMENT: Egypt condemned the Israeli attacks on Iran, affirming that they are a dangerous and blatant regional escalation and a flagrant violation of international law.
Iran: Israel Must Await Our Decisive Response
IRANIAN FM: The Iranian Foreign Ministry held Israel and its supporters responsible for the serious and widespread consequences of the strikes targeting Iran.
Jordan: Israeli Attack on Iran a Violation of UN Charter
JORDAN: Jordan condemned the Israeli attack on Iran, considering it a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of a UN member state and a blatant departure from the rules of international law and the UN Charter.
Qatar: Israeli Attack on Iran Impedes De-escalation Efforts
QATAR: Qatar condemned the Israeli attack on Iran, stating that it is a blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security. It added that the attack comes within a recurring pattern of aggressive policies that threaten regional security and stability, and impedes efforts aimed at de-escalation and reaching diplomatic solutions.
UAE Condemns Israeli Strikes on Iran
UAE: The UAE condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli strikes on Iran and expressed its deep concern over their repercussions on regional security.
Tasnim Agency Denies Killing of Iranian Army Commanders
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY: The Israeli attacks resulted in the killing of 6 Iranian nuclear scientists. Rumors about the martyrdom of the Deputy Commander of the Revolutionary Guard and the Commander of the Revolutionary Guard Air Force are incorrect. Claims regarding the killing of army commanders are baseless, and the commanders continue to perform their duties.
According to Iranian media, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Army, is alive, giving an interview to the media. pic.twitter.com/eYRh9XRmjD
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2025
Rubio: We Took Necessary Measures to Protect Our Forces
US SECRETARY OF STATE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that US President Donald Trump and his administration took all necessary steps to protect US forces in the Middle East, adding that Trump is in close contact with regional US partners.
Khamenei in Hebrew: Israel Has Drawn a Bitter Fate for Itself
KHAMENEI: Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stated – in a Hebrew post on platform X – that “the Zionist entity must expect severe punishment,” adding that the strong hand of Iran’s military power will not retreat. He continued that “the criminal entity has drawn a bitter fate and a future full of suffering for itself.”
הישות הציונית צריכה לצפות לעונש כבד. ידה החזקה של הכוח הצבאי של הרפובליקה האסלאמית לא תרפה ממנה.
הישות הפושעת תכננה לעצמה גורל מר ועתיד מלא ייסורים.
— Khamenei.ir Hebrew (@Khamenei_Heb) June 13, 2025
Oman Condemns Israeli Attack on Iran
AL-JAZEERA: The Sultanate of Oman condemned the Israeli attack on Iran, stating that it comes at a very sensitive time when international efforts to resume nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington are intensifying.
It added in a statement that it considers the attack a serious and reckless escalation that constitutes a blatant violation of the UN Charter and principles of international law, and represents an unacceptable aggressive behavior that undermines the foundations of stability in the region.
Iran: We Will Not Hesitate to Defend Ourselves and Will Write the End of the Story
IRANIAN GOVERNMENT: The Iranian government affirmed that it will not hesitate to defend itself, stating that the aggression of the Zionist entity against Iran proves that this entity does not adhere to any rule of international law, as it put it. It added that “Israel’s aggression is an adventure, and although we have not started a war in 200 years, we will not hesitate to defend ourselves.
Israeli Army: Iran Launched 100 Drones at Us
ISRAELI ARMY: Israeli military spokesperson Avi Dichther stated that Iran launched 100 drones at them, and they are being dealt with, adding, “We have difficult hours ahead.”
—❗️🇮🇷/🇮🇱 Iranian drones flying over Syria. pic.twitter.com/0gHWR6ylXQ
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2025
Israeli Official: Mossad Led Secret Assassination Operations in Iran
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 quoted officials as saying that, in addition to the air force attacks on Iran, Mossad led secret assassination operations inside Iran, without adding further details.
Jordan Temporarily Suspends Air Traffic
JORDANIAN NEWS AGENCY: The Jordanian News Agency confirmed the temporary suspension of air traffic for all incoming, outgoing, and overflying aircraft in the Kingdom, amidst anticipation of mutual attacks between Iran and Israel.
Ahmed Vahidi Appointed Commander of Iranian Revolutionary Guard
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian media confirmed the appointment of Major General Ahmed Vahidi as Commander of the Revolutionary Guard by order of the Iranian Supreme Leader, following the assassination of Hossein Salami.
Habibollah Sayyari Appointed Interim Chief of Iranian General Staff
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian media confirmed the appointment of Habibollah Sayyari as interim Chief of Staff by order of the Iranian Supreme Leader after the assassination of Mohammad Bagheri.
50 Civilian Casualties in Israeli Attack on Nobonyad, Northern Tehran
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian TV confirmed 50 civilian casualties, including 35 children and women, in the Israeli attack on Nobonyad area, northern Tehran.
Israel Expects Hundreds of Iranian Ballistic Missiles
ISRAELI MEDIA: the Israeli assessment indicates that Iran’s response will come in phases, starting with the launch of hundreds of ballistic missiles.
Trump: US Military Did Not Participate in Attack on Iran
FOX NEWS: US President Donald Trump affirmed that the US military did not participate in any way in the Israeli airstrikes on Iran, stressing that it will never participate in any potential strikes.
Killing of Iranian Nuclear Engineering Professor Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian media confirmed the killing of Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari, Professor of Nuclear Engineering, in the Israeli attack.
Killing of Iranian Armed Forces Commander Mohammad Bagheri
IRANIAN TV: Official Iranian TV announced the killing of Armed Forces Commander Mohammad Bagheri in the Israeli attack.
Iran Demands Guterres Take Immediate Action
IRANIAN FM: The Iranian Foreign Ministry demanded that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres take immediate action after the Israeli shelling of several sites in Iran, stating in a statement: “We remind the UN Secretary-General of his responsibilities.”
Trump: We Hope Iran Returns to Negotiating Table
FOX NEWS: Trump told Fox News that Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and we hope to return to the negotiating table.
Iranian Army: We Will Teach Netanyahu a Harsh Lesson
IRANIAN ARMY: “The armed forces and the Revolutionary Guard are currently engaged in battles in the country’s skies; we will announce their results later. It is our right to respond to Israel in accordance with what international law guarantees. We will teach Netanyahu a harsh lesson, and we cannot tolerate this aggression.”
Jordan: We Will Not Allow Our Airspace to Be Breached
JORDANIAN GOVERNMENT: “We will not allow our airspace to be breached, and we will not be a war zone for any conflict.”
New Explosions Heard in Western Iran
MEHR NEWS AGENCY: Mehr News Agency reported explosions heard in Kurdistan province and Sanandaj city, western Iran.
Iranian Supreme Leader: The Zionist Entity Must Await Severe Punishment
KHAMENEI: Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei: “The Zionist entity must await severe punishment. A number of commanders and scientists have been martyred in enemy attacks, and their successors and colleagues will immediately resume their duties. The Zionist entity has, with this crime, prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself, and it will inevitably befall it.
Targeting of Area Around Tabriz Refinery in Northwest Iran
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian TV reported Israeli attacks targeting the area around the Tabriz refinery in northwest Iran.
Iranian TV reported Israeli attacks targeting the area around the Tabriz refinery in northwest Iran. pic.twitter.com/rwIEHItxyh
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2025
5 Civilians Killed, 20 Injured East of Tehran
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian TV reported 5 civilians killed and 20 others injured in Narmak area, east of Tehran, due to the Israeli attack.
Israeli Media: Israeli Airlines Transferred Their Fleets Abroad
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported that Israeli airlines transferred their fleets outside Israel.
Israel: Iranian Response May Occur Within Hours
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Army Radio, citing a source, reported that the assessment presented to Netanyahu indicates a potential Iranian response may occur within hours. The first strike is expected to include the launch of hundreds of ballistic missiles towards Israel.
Tehran: Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri Unharmed
IRANIAN NEWS AGENCY: The Iranian News Agency reported that Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff, is in the operations room and is unharmed.
Israel Launches Major Airstrikes on Iran, Assassinates IRGC Chief-of-Staff
PALESTINE CHRONICLE:arly Friday, the Israeli occupation army confirmed it had launched a large-scale aerial operation targeting Iran’s nuclear program.
Iranian State TV announced the assassinations of several senior Iranian officials in the Israeli strikes, including IRGC Chief-of-Staff Hossein Salami, General Gholam-Ali Rashid, and two nuclear scientists, Dr. Mohammad Tehranchi and Dr. Fereydoon Abbasi.
Israel Launches Major Airstrikes on Iran, Assassinates IRGC Chief-of-Staff
Iran: Natanz Facility Targeted, No Nuclear Contamination Reported Yet
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian TV confirmed that Israel targeted the Natanz facility in Isfahan province, and there are no reports of nuclear contamination so far.
IRGC Chief-of-Staff Assassinated
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian State TV announces the killing of IRGC Chief-of-Staff Hossein Salami, General Gholam-Ali Rashid, and the nuclear scientists Dr. Tehranchi and Dr. Fereydoon Abbasi.
BREAKING | Iranian State TV announces the killing of IRGC Chief-of-Staff Hossein Salami, General Gholam-Ali Rashid, and the nuclear scientists Dr. Tehranchi and Dr. Fereydoon Abbasi pic.twitter.com/SiAWTJrcVw
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2025
Iranian Civilians Killed in Israeli Attack
QNN: Multiple Iranian civilians, including women and children, were reported killed in Israeli occupation strike on a residential complex in Tehran.
Senior Israeli Officials Moved to Safe Location
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that senior Israeli officials were moved to a safe location after the assassination attempt on senior Iranian officials.
Rubio: Israel Took Unilateral Action against Iran
US SECRETARY OF STATE: “Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is to protect US forces in the Middle East. President Trump and his administration took all necessary steps to protect our forces. Israel informed us that it believes this action is necessary for its self-defense.”
Netanyahu: We Are at a Decisive Moment in Israel's History
NETANYAHU: “The goal of this unprecedented operation is to strike Iranian nuclear facilities. We are at a decisive moment in Israel’s history.
The Israeli airstrikes on the Iranian city of Natanz. pic.twitter.com/2NwZ8m8XuH
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2025
Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran Announces Suspension of All Flights
IRANIAN MEDIA: The Public Relations Department at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran announced the suspension of all flights at the airport.
Israeli Army Radio: Our Air Force is Attacking Iran Now
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Army Radio quoted a military source: “Israel carried out its operation in a neighborhood where senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard leaders reside.”
Katz: Immediate State of Emergency Imposed Across All of Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz stated that a special state of emergency has been immediately imposed on the home front across all of Israel. Gallant added that the decision to declare a state of emergency comes in the aftermath of the preemptive attack carried out by Israel against Iran.
Loud Explosions Heard in Tehran
AL-JAZEERA: Loud explosions heard in the Iranian capital, Tehran.
❗️🇮🇱/🇮🇷 WATCH: Footage of the first Israeli strikes on Tehran tonight pic.twitter.com/muJAHVapII
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2025
Israeli Media: Shekel Value Declines amidst Tensions with Iran
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli economic website Calcalist reported a decline in the value of the shekel amidst reports of an imminent attack on Iran.
One thing I like about the fighters amidst the Palestinians resisting Israeli aggressions is that they talk less and act alot.
Iran has another golden opportunity to hit back at Israel but they need to change for the better because much talk and less action is useless.
If Iran act appropriately with force with immediate alacrity, it should be enough to demoralized the current Israel Occupation Forces waging wars in Gaza and that should be a plus for the besieged starved Palestinians.