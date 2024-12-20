LIVE BLOG: Israel Targets Rafah, Jabaliya | Settlers Burn Mosque | West Bank Raids – Day 441

AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN (to Israel Hayom):

All the captives must be released immediately, they must leave Gaza, the crossings must be closed, and the responsibility must be lifted from our shoulders.

Leaving Israeli soldiers on the Philadelphi axis means leaving them like ducks in a shooting range.

Israel cannot remain in a reality in which Iran possesses nuclear weapons.

We must strike Iran preemptively to prevent its growing power.