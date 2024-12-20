LIVE BLOG: Israel Targets Rafah, Jabaliya | Settlers Burn Mosque | West Bank Raids – Day 441

Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling targeted several areas in the Gaza Strip, including Rafah, Beit Lahia, and Jabaliya.
Illegal Jewish settlers burned parts of the Bar Al-Walidain mosque in the town of Marda in the Salfit district and wrote racist slogans.
Israeli occupation forces stormed several towns, cities and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, including Balata, Halhul and Al-Bireh.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,206 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,512 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Infant Dies in Gaza Tent due to Extreme Cold
PALINFO: The Palestinian Information Center reported the death of a Palestinian infant girl named Aisha Adnan Sufyan Al-Qassas, at dawn on Friday, due to the severe cold inside her tent in Mawasi Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Soldier Smuggled out of Sri Lanka for Fear of Arrest
ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli soldier was smuggled out of Sri Lanka before being summoned for investigation on charges of committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip.
Killed, Wounded in Beit Hanoun
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinian citizens were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Artillery Shells Al-Zaytoun
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army artillery shelled Al-Sikka Street in Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip.
Lieberman Calls for Leaving Gaza, Striking Iran's Nuclear Facilities
AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN (to Israel Hayom):
All the captives must be released immediately, they must leave Gaza, the crossings must be closed, and the responsibility must be lifted from our shoulders.
Leaving Israeli soldiers on the Philadelphi axis means leaving them like ducks in a shooting range.
Israel cannot remain in a reality in which Iran possesses nuclear weapons.
We must strike Iran preemptively to prevent its growing power.
Netanyahu Refrains from Visiting Poland for Fear of Arrest
ISRAEL HAYOM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not attend the Auschwitz liberation commemoration ceremony in Poland, fearing arrest after the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court.
Al-Quds Bombs Gatherings of Israeli Soldiers in Netzarim
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters bombed with 107 rockets and mortar shells gatherings of Israeli occupation soldiers and vehicles in the Netzarim axis in the Gaza Strip.
Renewed Clashes in Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Renewed clashes broke out on Friday morning between Palestinian Authority security forces and resistance groups in Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 45,206 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,512 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Majority of Israelis Support Deal
MAARIV: 74% of Israelis support a comprehensive deal that would return all prisoners “even at the expense of stopping the fighting in Gaza.”
Israeli Raids on Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli airstrikes targeted the Jabaliya camp, in northern Gaza.
Killed, Wounded in Gaza City
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN: Four people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.
Settlers Burn Mosque in Salfit
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Illegal Jewish settlers burned parts of the Bar Al-Walidain mosque in the town of Marda in the Salfit district in the West Bank, and wrote racist slogans.
Artillery Shelling on Jabaliya, Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted Jabaliya and the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army is blowing up residential buildings in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Artillery Targets Northern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army’s artillery is targeting various areas in the northern Gaza Strip.
UN: Israel Uses Aid as a Weapon in Gaza
UNITED NATIONS: Israel is using the regime it imposes on the entry of humanitarian aid as a weapon in the Gaza Strip.
Body of a Palestinian Recovered after One Year
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The body of the martyr Abdullah Al-Shaer was found east of Khan Yunis, a year after he went missing in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Forces Storm Balata, Halhul
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Halhul, north of Hebron in the West Bank, and forces accompanied by a military bulldozer stormed the Balata camp, east of Nablus.
Israeli Forces Storm Al-Bireh
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Al-Bireh in the central West Bank.
More Violations in Lebanon
LEBANESE MEDIA: On Thursday, the Israeli army committed 6 new violations of the ceasefire with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, bringing its total violations to 259 since the agreement entered into force on November 27.
