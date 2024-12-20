LIVE BLOG: Israel Targets Rafah, Jabaliya | Settlers Burn Mosque | West Bank Raids – Day 441

December 20, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling targeted several areas in the Gaza Strip, including Rafah, Beit Lahia, and Jabaliya. 

Illegal Jewish settlers burned parts of the Bar Al-Walidain mosque in the town of Marda in the Salfit district and wrote racist slogans.

Israeli occupation forces stormed several towns, cities and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, including Balata, Halhul and Al-Bireh.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,206 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,512 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs.

Fri, Dec 20, 1:01 PM (Palestine Time)

Infant Dies in Gaza Tent due to Extreme Cold

PALINFO: The Palestinian Information Center reported the death of a Palestinian infant girl named Aisha Adnan Sufyan Al-Qassas, at dawn on Friday, due to the severe cold inside her tent in Mawasi Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

https://twitter.com/PalinfoAr/status/1870045633467306205?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1870045633467306205%7Ctwgr%5Edd5b397df2d4581a0e4a71b3e45c02e3884c4817%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aljazeera.net%2Fnews%2Fliveblog%2F2024%2F12%2F20%2Fd8a7d984d8add8b1d8a8-d8b9d984d989-d8bad8b2d8a9-d985d8a8d8a7d8b4d8b1-d8a7d984d8a7d8add8aad984d8a7d984-d98ad8aad983d8a8d8af-5

Fri, Dec 20, 1:01 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldier Smuggled out of Sri Lanka for Fear of Arrest

ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli soldier was smuggled out of Sri Lanka before being summoned for investigation on charges of committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 20, 1:01 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Beit Hanoun

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinian citizens were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 20, 1:01 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Shells Al-Zaytoun

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army artillery shelled Al-Sikka Street in Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 20, 1:01 PM (Palestine Time)

Lieberman Calls for Leaving Gaza, Striking Iran's Nuclear Facilities

AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN (to Israel Hayom):

All the captives must be released immediately, they must leave Gaza, the crossings must be closed, and the responsibility must be lifted from our shoulders.

Leaving Israeli soldiers on the Philadelphi axis means leaving them like ducks in a shooting range.

Israel cannot remain in a reality in which Iran possesses nuclear weapons.

We must strike Iran preemptively to prevent its growing power.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1870061504445219297

Fri, Dec 20, 1:01 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Refrains from Visiting Poland for Fear of Arrest

ISRAEL HAYOM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not attend the Auschwitz liberation commemoration ceremony in Poland, fearing arrest after the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1870060850720952413

Fri, Dec 20, 1:01 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Bombs Gatherings of Israeli Soldiers in Netzarim

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters bombed with 107 rockets and mortar shells gatherings of Israeli occupation soldiers and vehicles in the Netzarim axis in the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 20, 1:01 PM (Palestine Time)

Renewed Clashes in Jenin

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Renewed clashes broke out on Friday morning between Palestinian Authority security forces and resistance groups in Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1870052686860537861

Fri, Dec 20, 1:01 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 45,206 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,512 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Fri, Dec 20, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Majority of Israelis Support Deal

MAARIV: 74% of Israelis support a comprehensive deal that would return all prisoners “even at the expense of stopping the fighting in Gaza.”

Fri, Dec 20, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids on Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli airstrikes targeted the Jabaliya camp, in northern Gaza.

Fri, Dec 20, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Gaza City

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN: Four people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Fri, Dec 20, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Settlers Burn Mosque in Salfit

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Illegal Jewish settlers burned parts of the Bar Al-Walidain mosque in the town of Marda in the Salfit district in the West Bank, and wrote racist slogans.

Fri, Dec 20, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Artillery Shelling on Jabaliya, Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted Jabaliya and the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 20, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army is blowing up residential buildings in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 20, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Targets Northern Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army’s artillery is targeting various areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 20, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

UN: Israel Uses Aid as a Weapon in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS: Israel is using the regime it imposes on the entry of humanitarian aid as a weapon in the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 20, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Body of a Palestinian Recovered after One Year

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The body of the martyr Abdullah Al-Shaer was found east of Khan Yunis, a year after he went missing in the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 20, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Storm Balata, Halhul

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Halhul, north of Hebron in the West Bank, and forces accompanied by a military bulldozer stormed the Balata camp, east of Nablus.

Fri, Dec 20, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Storm Al-Bireh

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Al-Bireh in the central West Bank.

Fri, Dec 20, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

More Violations in Lebanon

LEBANESE MEDIA: On Thursday, the Israeli army committed 6 new violations of the ceasefire with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, bringing its total violations to 259 since the agreement entered into force on November 27.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*