LIVE BLOG: Israel Violates Gaza Ceasefire | 7 Killed in West Bank amid Escalation – Day 485

Israeli forces violated the ceasefire in Gaza, firing two rockets northwest of Nuseirat and warning shots in Rafah.
Meanwhile, seven Palestinians, including an elderly, were killed in the occupied West Bank as the Israeli aggression continues.
Israeli Media: Army to Establish Defensive Positions on Lebanese Border
CHANNEL 12: Israeli Channel 12 reported that the army will set up permanent defensive positions near settlements on the border with Lebanon.
Palestinian Shot by Occupation Forces in Tulkarm Camp
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that their teams are dealing with a live bullet injury in Tulkarm camp.
Al-Qassam Mourns Martyr Amir Abu Al-Hassan in Jenin
AL JAZEERA: Al-Qassam Brigades mourned martyr Amir Ahmed Abu Al-Hassan, who was killed after participating in an ambush targeting Israeli soldiers in Jenin camp.
46 Patients and Injured Evacuated from Gaza
AL JAZEERA: A correspondent reported the evacuation of 46 patients, injured individuals, and their companions from Gaza on the second day of Rafah border crossing operations.
Occupation Forces Raid Tulkarm
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Local sources reported that Israeli occupation forces raided the Aktaba neighborhood east of Tulkarm.
Israeli Snipers Fire Randomly in Tubas
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources stated that Israeli army snipers are firing randomly at homes during the ongoing raid in Tammun, south of Tubas.
Palestinian Red Crescent: Elderly Martyr in Jenin
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that their teams transferred the body of an elderly martyr from the entrance of Jenin camp in the northern West Bank.
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that their teams transferred the body of an elderly martyr from the entrance of Jenin camp in the northern West Bank.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 2, 2025
Iranian Leader: Gaza Defeated America
AL JAZEERA: Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stated that “no one imagined a small area like Gaza could achieve victory against a military power like America.”
Smotrich to Netanyahu: Strengthen Grip on West Bank
AL JAZEERA: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told Benjamin Netanyahu that “complete victory in Gaza, destroying Hamas, and securing our borders are at stake. We must strengthen our grip and sovereignty over the West Bank.”
Occupation Begins Military Operation in Tammun
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army stated it began a military operation in Tammun while continuing operations in the northern occupied West Bank.
After completely destroying Gaza, Israel is now launching military assaults in the West Bank, seizing and expelling families from their homes in Tammun and elsewhere.
Israel has one goal only: to kill and displace as many Palestinians as possible. Genocide. pic.twitter.com/gndoF842VB
— DiEM25 (@DiEM_25) February 2, 2025
Settlers Conduct Land Leveling South of Hebron
AL JAZEERA: Sources reported that a group of settlers carried out land leveling in the village of Umm Al-Khair in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil).
Netanyahu: We Will Work with Trump to Strengthen Israel's Security
AL JAZEERA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, before departing to Washington, stated, “We will discuss critical issues, victory over Hamas, and the return of all our hostages. Through joint work with Trump, we can strengthen Israel’s security and expand the circle of peace.”
Israeli Drones Fire Rockets at Nuseirat Camp
AL JAZEERA: A correspondent reported that Israeli drones fired two rockets near a vehicle on Al-Rashid Street, northwest of Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.
Occupation Tanks Fire Warning Shots in Rafah
AL JAZEERA: A correspondent reported that Israeli tanks fired warning shots from the Philadelphia axis toward Palestinians in southern Rafah.
Israeli Forces Displace Palestinian Families in Tubas
AL JAZEERA: Sources reported that Israeli occupation forces forced Palestinian families to flee their homes in the Jabal area of Tammun, south of Tubas.
