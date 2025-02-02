LIVE BLOG: Israel Violates Gaza Ceasefire | 7 Killed in West Bank amid Escalation – Day 485

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army stated it began a military operation in Tammun while continuing operations in the northern occupied West Bank.

After completely destroying Gaza, Israel is now launching military assaults in the West Bank, seizing and expelling families from their homes in Tammun and elsewhere.

Israel has one goal only: to kill and displace as many Palestinians as possible. Genocide.

