LIVE BLOG: Israel Violates Gaza Ceasefire | 7 Killed in West Bank amid Escalation – Day 485

February 2, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians in Rafah fetch water amid massive destruction. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli forces violated the ceasefire in Gaza, firing two rockets northwest of Nuseirat and warning shots in Rafah. 

Meanwhile, seven Palestinians, including an elderly, were killed in the occupied West Bank as the Israeli aggression continues.

Sun, Feb 2, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media: Army to Establish Defensive Positions on Lebanese Border

CHANNEL 12: Israeli Channel 12 reported that the army will set up permanent defensive positions near settlements on the border with Lebanon.

Sun, Feb 2, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Shot by Occupation Forces in Tulkarm Camp

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that their teams are dealing with a live bullet injury in Tulkarm camp.

Sun, Feb 2, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Mourns Martyr Amir Abu Al-Hassan in Jenin

AL JAZEERA: Al-Qassam Brigades mourned martyr Amir Ahmed Abu Al-Hassan, who was killed after participating in an ambush targeting Israeli soldiers in Jenin camp.

Sun, Feb 2, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

46 Patients and Injured Evacuated from Gaza

AL JAZEERA: A correspondent reported the evacuation of 46 patients, injured individuals, and their companions from Gaza on the second day of Rafah border crossing operations.

Sun, Feb 2, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Forces Raid Tulkarm

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Local sources reported that Israeli occupation forces raided the Aktaba neighborhood east of Tulkarm.

Sun, Feb 2, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Snipers Fire Randomly in Tubas

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources stated that Israeli army snipers are firing randomly at homes during the ongoing raid in Tammun, south of Tubas.

Sun, Feb 2, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Red Crescent: Elderly Martyr in Jenin

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that their teams transferred the body of an elderly martyr from the entrance of Jenin camp in the northern West Bank.

Sun, Feb 2, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Leader: Gaza Defeated America

AL JAZEERA: Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stated that “no one imagined a small area like Gaza could achieve victory against a military power like America.”

Sun, Feb 2, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Smotrich to Netanyahu: Strengthen Grip on West Bank

AL JAZEERA: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told Benjamin Netanyahu that “complete victory in Gaza, destroying Hamas, and securing our borders are at stake. We must strengthen our grip and sovereignty over the West Bank.”

Sun, Feb 2, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Begins Military Operation in Tammun

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army stated it began a military operation in Tammun while continuing operations in the northern occupied West Bank.

Sun, Feb 2, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Settlers Conduct Land Leveling South of Hebron

AL JAZEERA: Sources reported that a group of settlers carried out land leveling in the village of Umm Al-Khair in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Sun, Feb 2, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu: We Will Work with Trump to Strengthen Israel's Security

AL JAZEERA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, before departing to Washington, stated, “We will discuss critical issues, victory over Hamas, and the return of all our hostages. Through joint work with Trump, we can strengthen Israel’s security and expand the circle of peace.”

Sun, Feb 2, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drones Fire Rockets at Nuseirat Camp

AL JAZEERA: A correspondent reported that Israeli drones fired two rockets near a vehicle on Al-Rashid Street, northwest of Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Sun, Feb 2, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Tanks Fire Warning Shots in Rafah

AL JAZEERA: A correspondent reported that Israeli tanks fired warning shots from the Philadelphia axis toward Palestinians in southern Rafah.

Sun, Feb 2, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Displace Palestinian Families in Tubas

AL JAZEERA: Sources reported that Israeli occupation forces forced Palestinian families to flee their homes in the Jabal area of Tammun, south of Tubas.

