LIVE BLOG: Israel Withdraws from Netzarim | Arab Summit Expected in Egypt – Day 492

The Israeli army has begun withdrawing from the Netzarim axis in Gaza, leaving behind massive destruction. The withdrawal is expected to be completed today.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced Cairo will host an emergency Arab summit on February 27 to discuss the escalating developments in Palestine.
We Knew Some Detainees Were Living in Poor Conditions - Gantz
AL JAZEERA: Israeli National Camp leader Benny Gantz stated that Tel Aviv was aware some detainees were living in “difficult conditions in tunnels without food or hygiene.” This follows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expression of anger over the poor medical condition of the three detainees released yesterday, Saturday.
Occupation Forces Displace Over 20,000 Palestinians from Jenin Camp
AL JAZEERA: Sources confirmed that three Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire in Tulkarm, northern West Bank.
Freed Palestinian prisoner Khalil al-Shaweesh recounts the horrors of Israeli detention.
Israeli Soldiers: Concerned About Legal Prosecution Abroad
BLOOMBERG: Israeli soldiers who fought in Gaza told Bloomberg they face potential legal prosecution abroad for their actions in the Strip.
Araghchi Calls for OIC Meeting to Discuss Palestinian Developments
MEHR NEWS AGENCY: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for an immediate emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers to discuss and decide on developments in the Palestinian issue.
Occupation Forces Families Out of Al-Far’a Camp
AL JAZEERA: Sources reported that Israeli occupation forces forced Palestinian families to flee their homes and leave Al-Far’a camp south of Tubas in the West Bank.
AL JAZEERA: Sources reported that Israeli occupation forces forced Palestinian families to flee their homes and leave Al-Far'a camp south of Tubas in the West Bank.
Egypt to Host Emergency Arab Summit on Palestinian Issue
AL JAZEERA: The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced that Cairo will host an emergency Arab summit on February 27 to discuss the dangerous developments in the Palestinian issue.
Pregnant Woman Killed by Occupation Fire in Nour Shams Camp
AL JAZEERA: The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that a pregnant woman was killed and her husband injured by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire in Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm, West Bank, after the occupation announced expanding its military operation to include the camp.
Israeli Army Withdraws from Netzarim
ISREALI ARMY RADIO: The Israeli army radio announced the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Netzarim axis in Gaza.
Aerial footage of the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza after the Israeli occupation army completely withdrew from the area this morning.
Israeli Army Expands Operation in Nour Shams Camp
ISRAEL HAYOM: Israel Hayom confirmed that the Israeli army is expanding its operations in Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm as part of its West Bank campaign, coinciding with the withdrawal from the Netzarim axis in Gaza.
Israeli Defense Officials Criticize Netanyahu’s Reaction to Detainees’ Condition
TIMES OF ISRAEL: Israeli Defense Ministry officials criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he expressed anger over the poor health condition of the three detainees released yesterday, Saturday.
CHANNEL 12: Channel 12 quoted a ministry source as saying, “What did Netanyahu expect? He shouldn’t be surprised. The prime minister is aware of the intelligence and medical opinions on the detainees’ condition.”
No Change in Movement Mechanism on Salah Al-Din and Al-Rashid Streets
GAZA INTERIOR MINISTRY:
The movement mechanism on Salah Al-Din and Al-Rashid streets remains unchanged, following the start of the Israeli army’s withdrawal from the Netzarim axis.
The ministry urged citizens to exercise caution and adhere to the current movement mechanism for their safety, with Al-Rashid Street designated for pedestrians and Salah Al-Din Street for vehicles subject to inspection before passage.
Tulkarm Brigade Confronts Occupation in NOur Shams Camp
AL JAZEERA:
The Al-Quds Brigades – Tulkarm Brigade announced detonating an explosive device targeting an Israeli military bulldozer in Nur Shams camp in the West Bank, confirming injuries.
The brigade added that it confronted occupation forces in Nur Shams camp with heavy gunfire and explosive devices.
Negotiation Team Begins Talks to Extend First Phase of Deal
ISRAEL HAYOM: A source close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the Israeli negotiation team has begun talks with mediators to extend the first phase of the agreement.
Israeli Withdrawal from Netzarim Axis Begins, Expected to Complete Today
KAN: The Israeli army has begun withdrawing from the Netzarim axis in Gaza, with the withdrawal expected to be completed today.
Saudi Arabia Rejects Netanyahu’s Statements on Displacing Palestinians
AL JAZEERA:
The Saudi Foreign Ministry strongly rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements on displacing Palestinians from their land, stating that such statements aim to divert attention from the occupation’s ongoing crimes in Gaza.
The ministry added in a statement that Saudi Arabia appreciates the condemnation and rejection of Netanyahu’s statements on displacing the Palestinian people.
It emphasized that lasting peace can only be achieved by accepting the principle of peaceful coexistence through the two-state solution.
