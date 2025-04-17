LIVE BLOG: Israel Burns Children Alive | Opposition to Gaza War Grows – Day 559

Israel’s bombing targeted tents sheltering displaced persons in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, igniting fires that burned the bodies of the dead and injured.
Meanwhile, the number of signatories on petitions inside Israel, calling for the return of captives in exchange for ending the war, has surpassed 120,000.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 51,000 Palestinians and injured 116,343 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Over 120,000 Signed Petitions to Stop Gaza War
ISRAELI MEDIA:
The number of signatories on petitions calling for the return of captives in exchange for stopping the war has risen to over 120,000.
10,000 of those who signed petitions to stop the war are reserve soldiers and former army soldiers.
Palestinian Prisoner Musab Udayli Died in Israeli Prisons
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY OF PRISONERS’ AFFAIRS: Palestinian prisoner Musab Udayli (20 years old) from the town of Huwara, south of Nablus, died in Israeli occupation prisons.
Time to Allow International Media into Gaza - UNRWA
UNRWA COMMISSIONER-GENERAL:
Israeli authorities are preventing international media from entering Gaza, fueling propaganda and misinformation.
The time has come to allow international media into Gaza.
Independent reporting is essential for accountability in conflicts, and Gaza should be no exception.
Lammy Discussed with Sa'ar Need to End Gaza Siege
BRITISH FOREIGN OFFICE: States that Minister David Lammy discussed with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar the hostage negotiations, the protection of aid workers, and the need to end the siege on Gaza.
Killed and Injured in Raid on Nuseirat Camp
AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed and others injured in a raid launched by an Israeli drone on the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Israel Closes Main Roads South of Hebron
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces closed the main roads in the town of As-Samu’, south of Hebron, and also stormed the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, in the West Bank.
China and Malaysia: We Oppose Forced Displacement of Gaza Residents
SINO-MALAYSIAN JOINT STATEMENT:
We call for the effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
We oppose the forced displacement of Gaza residents and call for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution.
Israel Launches Detention Campaign in Northern West Bank
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces launched an arrest campaign during an incursion into the town of Tammun, south of Tubas, in the northern occupied West Bank.
Children in Gaza Subjected to Unprecedented Levels of Violence - UNICEF
ABC (Citing UNICEF SPOKESPERSON):
There is an urgent need to reimpose a ceasefire in Gaza and reopen the crossings.
Children in Gaza have been subjected daily and for consecutive months to unprecedented levels of violenc
7 Killed in Occupation Bombing of Displaced Persons' Tent in Jabaliya Camp
AL-JAZEERA: The death toll has risen to 7, most of them children, following an Israeli drone strike on a tent housing displaced persons in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
Six Killed in Israeli Bombing of Displaced Persons' Tent in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians from one family were killed in an Israeli occupation bombing that targeted a tent housing displaced persons in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.
Recovering More Than 15 Martyrs After Occupation Bombing of Khan Younis
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE:
Recovering more than 15 bodies, mostly women and children, after the occupation targeted displaced persons’ tents in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.
This bombing led to fires breaking out in the tents and the burning of bodies and injured Palestinians.
Clashes Between Palestinians and PA Security Forces in Al-Bireh
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes occurred between Palestinian youth and Palestinian Authority security forces in the Al-Amari camp in the city of Al-Bireh, central Ramallah, after the PA detained a released prisoner who had been released from detention two weeks prior.
35 Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip since Wednesday Dawn
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 35 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn.
Putin Speaks of Possibility of Releasing Russian Captive in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the release of captives in Gaza, including Trufanov, has become possible thanks to the long-standing relations between Russia and the Palestinian people.
Al-Qassam Targets Three Israeli Tanks
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: In the past 24 hours, our fighters targeted 3 invading Merkava 4 tanks near Al-Wafa Hospital in the eastern Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with Al-Yassin 105 shells.
More Than 68 US Raids on Yemen in 24 Hours
YEMENI MEDIA: The United States launched more than 68 raids on northern, central, and western Yemen in the past 24 hour
US Airstrike on Yemeni Capital Sanaa
YEMENI MEDIA: The US launched an airstrike on the Yemeni capital, Sana’a.
Netanyahu Asks Court to Cancel Decision Preventing Ronen Bar's Dismissal
ISARELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Walla reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly asked the Supreme Court to overturn the decision preventing the dismissal of the Shin Net (Shabak) chief following the exposure of a leaks case within the agency.
Punitive Measures in Israel Against Petitioners Demanding War Halt
ISRAELI BROADCASTING CORPORATION (Citing military doctors who signed the protest petition): The military medical corps has begun punitive measures, including dismissals, against those who signed the petition. A female doctor was dismissed for signing the petition. The Israeli army has demanded that the protesters withdraw their signatures, stating that no final decisions have yet been made regarding them.
