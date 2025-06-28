LIVE BLOG: Israeli Army Bleeds in Gaza as Occupation Forces Target Aid Seekers and Shelters – Day 631

Israel continues to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Palestinian resistance groups continued to carry out deadly ambushes targeting invading Israeli forces. 

Meanwhile, Israeli forces committed a horrific massacre in the Tuffah neighborhood, killing scores of Palestinians, including nine children.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 56,412 and injured 133,054 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Sun, Jun 29, 12:08 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Claims Elimination of Hezbollah Intelligence Officer in South Lebanon

ISRAELI ARMY: An Israeli drone strike in the town of Mahrouna, southern Lebanon, killed an intelligence officer from Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, according to the Israeli military.

Sat, Jun 28, 11:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Carries Out Large Demolition Operations in Eastern Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli military has begun large-scale demolition operations in eastern Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Sat, Jun 28, 11:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drones Fire on Homes in Al-Tuffah Neighborhood

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli drones opened fire on residential homes in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Sat, Jun 28, 11:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Protesters Block Main Road in Jerusalem to Demand Captive Deal

ISRAELI MEDIA: Demonstrators calling for the return of captives from Gaza and an end to the war blocked a major road in Jerusalem on Saturday evening.

Sat, Jun 28, 11:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Finance Minister: No to a Palestinian State

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said. “I trust Netanyahu and Trump will free the Middle East from its hostage status to the Palestinian cause. We will never accept dividing the land or establishing a terrorist state that threatens our existence.” He rejected any idea of territorial concessions in exchange for peace agreements.

Sat, Jun 28, 11:34 PM (Palestine Time)

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: A massive funeral for victims of Israeli strikes became a turning point for Iran, which suspended cooperation with the IAEA, issued bold threats of retaliation, and reaffirmed its regional resolve.

Mass Funeral Spurs Iran’s Break with IAEA, Escalates Defiance toward Israel

Sat, Jun 28, 9:42 PM (Palestine Time)

US Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire as Netanyahu Prepares for Washington Visit

ISRAELI MEDIA: A US official said Washington is working with its partners to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, timed with Netanyahu’s arrival in Washington.

Sat, Jun 28, 9:42 PM (Palestine Time)

Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv Demanding End to Gaza War

ISRAELI MEDIA: Thousands of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv, calling for an end to the war in Gaza and a comprehensive prisoner swap.

Sat, Jun 28, 9:42 PM (Palestine Time)

Naftali Bennett: Netanyahu Should Resign, Propose Comprehensive Deal

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 cited Naftali Bennett as saying that “the army’s performance in Gaza is excellent, but political leadership is a total failure.” He proposed a comprehensive deal, leaving the dismantling of Hamas to the next government. “Netanyahu must go home—he has achievements but also caused deep damage.”

Sat, Jun 28, 9:42 PM (Palestine Time)

ISRAELI MEDIA: According to Channel 13, the Southern Command is set to meet Netanyahu, Defense Minister Katz, and the IDF Chief of Staff. Sources say the military will inform the government that the Gaza operation is nearing completion and its objectives have been exhausted.

Sat, Jun 28, 9:42 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Releases Footage of “Third Jabaliya Battle”

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Al-Qassam Brigades aired video showing close-quarters combat with Israeli forces east of Jabaliya camp during the “Third Battle of the Camp” on December 23, 2024. The footage also includes scenes retrieved from a downed Israeli drone, showing the evacuation of dead and wounded soldiers.

