LIVE BLOG: Israeli Army Crisis Deepens as Massacres Escalate in Gaza – Day 556

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli Chief of Staff informed the small ministerial cabinet of a significant shortage of soldiers in the army.
Meanwhile, several Palestinians were killed and others injured as Israeli occupation forces shelled southern areas of Khan Yunis with heavy artillery fire.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,933 Palestinians and injured 116,450 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Ramming Attack in Hebron Indicates Continued Resistance - Hamas
HAMAS STATEMENT: The ramming attack in Al-Dhahiriya (south of Hebron) is a clear indication that the resistance continues despite the occupation’s oppression in the West Bank.
Gantz: Exchange Deal is the Option That Serves Our Interest
GANTZ: The leader of the Israeli opposition “National Unity” party, Benny Gantz, called for a comprehensive exchange deal, considering it the option that serves Israel’s security and social interests.
Injured by Israeli Drone Fire East of Jabalia
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians by Israeli drone fire in the Azbet Abd Rabbo area, east of Jabaliya al-Balad in the northern Gaza Strip.
Three People Were Killed in Israel's Bombing of Al-Tuffah Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing of the Al-Sha’af area in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Wounded in Airstrike on Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Casualties were reported in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Army in Crisis: Top Brass Warns Netanyahu, ‘Gaza Goals Unattainable’
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The new Israeli Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, has cautioned the government about a substantial deficit in the number of combat soldiers within the military.
This shortage, according to military officials cited by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, could restrict the army’s capacity to fulfill the political leadership’s ambitions in the Gaza Strip, where fighting with the Palestinian Resistance has persisted for 18 months.
Israeli Army in Crisis: Top Brass Warns Netanyahu, ‘Gaza Goals Unattainable’
Former Israeli National Security Council Head Supports Call to Stop the War
ISRAELI MEDIA: The former head of the Israeli National Security Council said he supports the pilots’ message to stop the war and return the captives because it is a moral issue.
Soldier Injured in Ramming Attack in Hebron
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A soldier was injured in a ramming attack near Al-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron. The Israeli army stated that it received a report of the incident and is investigating it.
Prisons
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nine released prisoners arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip after months of detention in Israeli occupation prisons.
Nine released prisoners arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip after months of detention in Israeli occupation prisons. pic.twitter.com/054ul0sniW
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 14, 2025
Netanyahu: Negotiations Discussing Return of 10 Captives at Once
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as telling the family of a captive that negotiations are now discussing the return of 10 captives at once.
Israeli Settlers Invade Al-Aqsa as Military Intensifies West Bank Operations
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque while the army raided West Bank towns, injuring and detaining Palestinians, and accelerating forced displacement.
Israeli Settlers Invade Al-Aqsa as Military Intensifies West Bank Operations
Significant Shortage of Soldiers in Israeli Army
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Yedioth Ahronoth said that the Chief of Staff informed the small ministerial staff of a significant shortage of fighters in the Israeli army.
1600 Israeli Army Veterans Sign Letter Calling for End to War
HAARETZ: 1,600 veterans of the Paratroopers and Infantry Corps signed a letter demanding “the return of the kidnapped and an end to the war.”
Shin Bet Chief to Resign in the Coming Weeks
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 quoted Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar as saying that he will resign from his position in the coming weeks.
Two Killed in Bombing of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinian Fisherman Injured by Occupation Fire in Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian fisherman was injured by Israeli occupation fire after shots were fired at fishing boats in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah.
Artillery Shelling of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation artillery shelled the southern areas of Khan Yunis city with heavy gunfire in the southern Gaza Strip.
Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Bombing of Baptist Hospital
AL-JAZEERA:
Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the “heinous crime” committed by the Israeli occupation forces in bombing the Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, calling on the international community to stop the ongoing Israeli violations.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry, in a statement, expressed its strong rejection of this aggression, which “constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, including international humanitarian law.” It warned of the collapse of the health system in Gaza due to the continuation of the Israeli occupation’s ongoing violations of international laws and norms.
Settler Attack in Masafer Yatta
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers bulldozed agricultural lands in the Al-Rakiz area of Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron in the West Bank.
Israeli Army Targets Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army blew up a number of residential buildings west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Ansarallah: We Shot Down an American MQ-9 Drone in Hajjah Governorate
YAHYA SAREE: We shot down an American MQ-9 drone in Hajjah Governorate with a locally made surface-to-air missile. This is the fourth drone we have shot down in two weeks
Be the first to comment