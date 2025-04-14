LIVE BLOG: Israeli Army Crisis Deepens as Massacres Escalate in Gaza – Day 556

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli Chief of Staff informed the small ministerial cabinet of a significant shortage of soldiers in the army.

Meanwhile, several Palestinians were killed and others injured as Israeli occupation forces shelled southern areas of Khan Yunis with heavy artillery fire.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,933 Palestinians and injured 116,450 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Mon, Apr 14, 1:34 PM (Palestine Time)

Ramming Attack in Hebron Indicates Continued Resistance - Hamas

HAMAS STATEMENT: The ramming attack in Al-Dhahiriya (south of Hebron) is a clear indication that the resistance continues despite the occupation’s oppression in the West Bank.

Mon, Apr 14, 1:34 PM (Palestine Time)

Gantz: Exchange Deal is the Option That Serves Our Interest

GANTZ: The leader of the Israeli opposition “National Unity” party, Benny Gantz, called for a comprehensive exchange deal, considering it the option that serves Israel’s security and social interests.

Mon, Apr 14, 1:34 PM (Palestine Time)

Injured by Israeli Drone Fire East of Jabalia

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians by Israeli drone fire in the Azbet Abd Rabbo area, east of Jabaliya al-Balad in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Apr 14, 1:34 PM (Palestine Time)

Three People Were Killed in Israel's Bombing of Al-Tuffah Neighborhood

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing of the Al-Sha’af area in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Mon, Apr 14, 1:34 PM (Palestine Time)

Wounded in Airstrike on Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Casualties were reported in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Apr 14, 1:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army in Crisis: Top Brass Warns Netanyahu, ‘Gaza Goals Unattainable’

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The new Israeli Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, has cautioned the government about a substantial deficit in the number of combat soldiers within the military.

This shortage, according to military officials cited by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, could restrict the army’s capacity to fulfill the political leadership’s ambitions in the Gaza Strip, where fighting with the Palestinian Resistance has persisted for 18 months.

Mon, Apr 14, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Former Israeli National Security Council Head Supports Call to Stop the War

ISRAELI MEDIA: The former head of the Israeli National Security Council said he supports the pilots’ message to stop the war and return the captives because it is a moral issue.

Mon, Apr 14, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Soldier Injured in Ramming Attack in Hebron

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A soldier was injured in a ramming attack near Al-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron. The Israeli army stated that it received a report of the incident and is investigating it.

Mon, Apr 14, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Prisons

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nine released prisoners arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip after months of detention in Israeli occupation prisons.

Mon, Apr 14, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu: Negotiations Discussing Return of 10 Captives at Once

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as telling the family of a captive that negotiations are now discussing the return of 10 captives at once. 

Mon, Apr 14, 1:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Settlers Invade Al-Aqsa as Military Intensifies West Bank Operations

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque while the army raided West Bank towns, injuring and detaining Palestinians, and accelerating forced displacement.

Israeli Settlers Invade Al-Aqsa as Military Intensifies West Bank Operations

Mon, Apr 14, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Significant Shortage of Soldiers in Israeli Army

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Yedioth Ahronoth said that the Chief of Staff informed the small ministerial staff of a significant shortage of fighters in the Israeli army.

Mon, Apr 14, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

1600 Israeli Army Veterans Sign Letter Calling for End to War

HAARETZ: 1,600 veterans of the Paratroopers and Infantry Corps signed a letter demanding “the return of the kidnapped and an end to the war.”

Mon, Apr 14, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Shin Bet Chief to Resign in the Coming Weeks

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 quoted Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar as saying that he will resign from his position in the coming weeks.

Mon, Apr 14, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Bombing of Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Apr 14, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Fisherman Injured by Occupation Fire in Rafah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian fisherman was injured by Israeli occupation fire after shots were fired at fishing boats in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah.

Mon, Apr 14, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Artillery Shelling of Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation artillery shelled the southern areas of Khan Yunis city with heavy gunfire in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Apr 14, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Bombing of Baptist Hospital

AL-JAZEERA:

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the “heinous crime” committed by the Israeli occupation forces in bombing the Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, calling on the international community to stop the ongoing Israeli violations.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry, in a statement, expressed its strong rejection of this aggression, which “constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, including international humanitarian law.” It warned of the collapse of the health system in Gaza due to the continuation of the Israeli occupation’s ongoing violations of international laws and norms.

Mon, Apr 14, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Settler Attack in Masafer Yatta

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers bulldozed agricultural lands in the Al-Rakiz area of Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron in the West Bank.

Mon, Apr 14, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Targets Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army blew up a number of residential buildings west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Apr 14, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah: We Shot Down an American MQ-9 Drone in Hajjah Governorate

YAHYA SAREE: We shot down an American MQ-9 drone in Hajjah Governorate with a locally made surface-to-air missile. This is the fourth drone we have shot down in two weeks

