LIVE BLOG: Israeli Army ‘Paralyzed’ on Oct 7 | Witkoff: No Evacuation Plan – Day 509

The former commander of Israel’s Unit 8200 admitted that Israeli forces were paralyzed for hours on October 7, 2023, acknowledging their failure to prevent the events.
Meanwhile, US envoy Steve Witkoff stated that an Israeli delegation has departed to participate in second-phase ceasefire negotiations and affirmed that there will be no displacement plan in Gaza.
UNRWA: West Bank Has Become a Battleground
UNRWA: The West Bank “has become a battleground, with over 50 people killed in the past five weeks.”
Dozens of Families Trapped in Nur Shams Camp
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The organization stated it cannot respond to dozens of calls from families trapped in Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm, West Bank, amid ongoing demolition operations by the occupation.
Israeli Army: Rocket Fired from Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: A rocket fired from Gaza was detected and “landed inside the Strip.”
Massive Explosions in Gaza Strip
AL-JAZEERA: Massive explosions were heard in the Gaza Strip after Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier.
Israeli Forces Carry Out Demolitions in Masafer Yatta
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army is demolishing 18 tents and destroying water and electricity networks in the Khirbet al-Da’a community in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron.
27 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Aggression on Jenin
JENIN MEDIA COMMITTEE:
The Israeli aggression on Jenin and its camp for the 37th consecutive day has resulted in the martyrdom of 27 citizens and the displacement of thousands.
Over 120 homes were completely destroyed, and dozens of others were partially damaged.
Tons of Waste Accumulate in Gaza Streets as Occupation Blocks Access to Main Landfills
AL JAZEERA: Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza following the October 7, 2023, Al-Aqsa Flood operation, occupation forces have prevented municipalities from accessing main landfills near the eastern security fence surrounding the Strip.
Hamas: Release of 7th Batch of Prisoners to Coincide with Handover of Israeli Captives’ Bodies
HAMAS:
The release of the 7th batch of prisoners will take place tomorrow, coinciding with the handover of Israeli captives’ bodies and the exchange of women and children.
The exchange will follow a new mechanism to ensure the occupation’s compliance.
Hamas confirmed that no proposal has been presented regarding the second phase, despite its readiness and commitment to moving forward.
Clashes Between Palestinians and Occupation Forces in Al-Arroub Camp
AL JAZEERA SOURCES: Clashes broke out between Palestinian youths and Israeli occupation forces during their raid on Al-Arroub camp, north of Hebron.
Axios: Israeli Security Chiefs Recommended Netanyahu Resume Negotiations
AXIOS (Citing Israeli Officials): Israeli security chiefs recommended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make efforts to resume second-phase negotiations or extend the first phase.
Families of Israeli Captives Protest in Sderot
ISRAELI MEDIA:
Families of captives are protesting in Sderot, demanding the government return all detainees from Gaza.
Tel Aviv estimates there are 62 Israeli captives (alive and dead) in Gaza.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to delay starting second-phase negotiations of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, which was supposed to begin on February 3.
Israeli Officials: Army Won’t Achieve Military Goals by Re-entering Gaza
WASHINGTON POST (Citing Israeli Officials): Tel Aviv will not achieve any further military goals by re-entering Gaza.
Pro-Palestine Campaign Sweeps European Stadiums
GREEN BRIGADE (Celtic FC Supporters Group):
The group announced global protests in support of Palestine.
Celtic fans launched the “Red Card for Israel” campaign, demanding Israel’s expulsion from international competitions as punishment for its atrocities in Gaza.
The campaign gained widespread support from clubs and fans in over 30 countries.
Protests and banners against Israel were seen in matches in Scotland, Spain, Chile, Turkey, Italy, Indonesia, Belgium, and more.
Hamas: Occupation Measures at Ibrahimi Mosque Reveal Judaization Plans
HAMAS:
The movement condemned the occupation’s transfer of authority over the Ibrahimi Mosque’s roof from the Palestinian Ministry of Endowments to its own entities.
It stated that these measures reveal plans to Judaize, divide, and control the mosque.
Hamas called on Palestinians, especially residents of Hebron, to protect the mosque and confront these schemes.
Financial Times: Israel Seeks to Extend First Phase
FINANCIAL TIMES (Citing Informed Sources):
Israel is seeking to extend the first phase of the ceasefire instead of moving to the second phase.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to release the remaining captives while avoiding a commitment to end the war.
Mediators hope to begin second-phase talks this week.
Commander of Unit 8200: Israeli Army Paralyzed for Hours on October 7
YOSSI SHARIEL (Former Commander of Unit 8200):
Israeli forces were paralyzed for hours on October 7, 2023, admitting failure to prevent the events.
He stated that what happened cannot be changed and asked for forgiveness.
Witkoff: Israeli Delegation En Route to Second-Phase Talks
US ENVOY STEVEN WITKOFF:
An Israeli delegation has departed to participate in second-phase ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.
He expressed readiness to personally participate in the talks if necessary.
Hamas Condemns Israeli Aggression on Syria
HAMAS:
The movement strongly condemned the “criminal Zionist aggression” on Syrian territory.
It described the ground incursions into Daraa and Quneitra, as well as the airstrikes south of Damascus, as a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty and a continuation of Israel’s aggressive policies against Arab nations.
Israel Expands Aggression on Jenin, Continues Destruction in Tulkarm
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
The Israeli army continues its aggression on Jenin, raiding several towns and deliberately destroying infrastructure and roads.
In Tulkarm, streets and roads were bulldozed, causing significant damage to infrastructure in the northern West Bank.
Witkoff: Investment Summit to Discuss Trump’s Proposal, No Plan to Evacuate Palestinians
BLOOMBERG (Citing US Envoy Steven Witkoff):
An upcoming summit will bring together real estate developers and planners from the Middle East to discuss Trump’s plan for Gaza’s future.
Several countries have contacted the US to participate in finding a permanent solution for Gaza’s residents.
He emphasized that there is no plan to evacuate Palestinians.
