LIVE BLOG: Israeli Army Seizes ‘Madleen’, Abducts Volunteers | ‘Aid’ Massacre in Netzarim – Day 611

LATEST UPDATES: The Freedom Flotilla Coalition announced that the Israeli army boarded its ship Madleen, which was headed to Gaza, and contact was lost. Israeli army radio reported that Israeli naval commandos took control of the ship.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition accused Israeli forces of abducting volunteers aboard the Madleen ship.

Israeli occupation army radio quoted a military source stating that the Madleen ship is currently being taken to Ashdod port after it was seized. The source added that the identities of the individuals on board are being verified for interrogation, which will take place at a naval base in Ashdod port.

Earlier, the Coalition announced that sirens sounded on board the Madleen ship, and that Israeli warships approached and surrounded it, coinciding with an Israeli drone flying overhead and spraying an unknown white liquid onto the ship.

Member of the European Parliament, Rima Hassan, broadcast images of the sirens sounding on the Madleen ship and said, “They are here,” referring to the Israeli occupation forces’ interception of the ship.

For her part, the UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Palestine, Francesca Albanese, announced that Israeli fast boats reached the Madleen ship. Albanese added on platform X that the ship’s crew informed Israeli soldiers they were carrying humanitarian aid and would depart peacefully.

Albanese clarified that the Madleen ship poses no threat to Israel’s security, and Tel Aviv has no authority to stop it in international waters.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz threatened the Madleen ship, stating he ordered the army not to allow it to reach Gaza, and that Israel would activate every means against any attempt to break the blockade on the Strip.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoted a senior security source yesterday, Sunday, saying that the army intends to take control of the Madleen ship, which is currently approaching the coast of Gaza, tow it to a port in Ashdod, arrest the activists, and then deport them outside Israel the same night.