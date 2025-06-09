LIVE BLOG: Israeli Army Seizes ‘Madleen’, Abducts Volunteers | ‘Aid’ Massacre in Netzarim – Day 611

The Israeli occupation army published an image showing the moment it seized control of the Freedom Flotilla ship Madleen, which was en route to the Gaza Strip. The ship was intercepted and surrounded in international waters, and all activists on board were arrested.
Meanwhile, at least 28 Palestinians were wounded as Israeli aircraft bombed and opened fire on civilians gathered near a so-called “aid” distribution point by the Netzarim checkpoint in central Gaza.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 54,880 and injured 126,227 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Scores Injured Near "Aid" Distribution Center in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian media, citing Al-Awda Hospital, reported this Monday morning that at least 28 Palestinians were wounded as Israeli aircraft targeted gatherings of civilians with bombs and live ammunition near a so-called “aid” distribution point around the Netzarim checkpoint in the central Gaza Strip.
UN Rapporteur Calls on Britain to Act for Release of "Madleen" Ship
SOCIAL MEDIA: Francesca Albanese, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, called on the British government to take urgent action to ensure the release of the “Madleen” ship and its crew, after it was seized by Israeli occupation forces in international waters.
As the Madleen was reportedly intercepted and seized by Israeli forces in int'l waters, the UK gov must urgently seek full clarification and secure the immediate release of the vessel & its crew.
The Madleen must be allowed to continue its lawful humanitarian mission to Gaza. https://t.co/7ZNIQWS6Tw
— Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) June 9, 2025
Katz Thanks Occupation Army for Preventing Breaking of Gaza Siege
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz thanked the occupation army after it took control of the “Madleen” ship, which was on its way to break the siege on the Gaza Strip. Katz stated, “I salute the army for its swift control of the ship and preventing it from breaking the siege and reaching the shores of Gaza.”
SOS! The volunteers on 'Madleen' have been kidnapped by Israeli forces. pic.twitter.com/6IMey7glOy
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 9, 2025
Two Wounded by Israeli Fire Near Aid Distribution Center
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Awda Hospital announced it received two individuals wounded by Israeli drone fire near an aid distribution center north of Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Katz Thanks Army for Preventing Breaking of the Gaza Blockade
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz thanked the Israeli army after it seized the ship “Madleen,” which was en route to break the blockade on the Gaza Strip.
Katz stated, “I commend the army for its swift takeover of the ship and preventing it from breaking the blockade and reaching the shores of Gaza.”
Freedom Flotilla Coalition: Israel Abducts Madleen Ship
LATEST UPDATES: The Freedom Flotilla Coalition announced that the Israeli army boarded its ship Madleen, which was headed to Gaza, and contact was lost. Israeli army radio reported that Israeli naval commandos took control of the ship.
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition accused Israeli forces of abducting volunteers aboard the Madleen ship.
Israeli occupation army radio quoted a military source stating that the Madleen ship is currently being taken to Ashdod port after it was seized. The source added that the identities of the individuals on board are being verified for interrogation, which will take place at a naval base in Ashdod port.
Earlier, the Coalition announced that sirens sounded on board the Madleen ship, and that Israeli warships approached and surrounded it, coinciding with an Israeli drone flying overhead and spraying an unknown white liquid onto the ship.
Member of the European Parliament, Rima Hassan, broadcast images of the sirens sounding on the Madleen ship and said, “They are here,” referring to the Israeli occupation forces’ interception of the ship.
For her part, the UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Palestine, Francesca Albanese, announced that Israeli fast boats reached the Madleen ship. Albanese added on platform X that the ship’s crew informed Israeli soldiers they were carrying humanitarian aid and would depart peacefully.
Albanese clarified that the Madleen ship poses no threat to Israel’s security, and Tel Aviv has no authority to stop it in international waters.
Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz threatened the Madleen ship, stating he ordered the army not to allow it to reach Gaza, and that Israel would activate every means against any attempt to break the blockade on the Strip.
The Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoted a senior security source yesterday, Sunday, saying that the army intends to take control of the Madleen ship, which is currently approaching the coast of Gaza, tow it to a port in Ashdod, arrest the activists, and then deport them outside Israel the same night.
Image Documents Occupation's Seizure of the Ship Madleen
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army published an image documenting the moment it seized control of the Freedom Flotilla ship Madleen en route to the Gaza Strip and arrested the activists on board, after intercepting and surrounding the ship in international waters.
#صورة نشرها الجيش الإسرائيلي توثق لحظة سيطرته على سفينة أسطول الحرية المتجهة إلى قطاع #غزة واعتقال الناشطين على متنها، وذلك بعد اعتراض السفينة ومحاصرتها في المياه الدولية #حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/XnpdnstCk1
— قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) June 9, 2025
Be the first to comment