LIVE BLOG: Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded | Israel Bombs Beirut | Iran: We Can Reach All Targets – Day 368

A first sergeant was killed and a soldier was seriously injured in battles in the northern Gaza Strip while another soldier was seriously injured during fighting in southern Lebanon.
Israeli forces continued to bomb the Lebanese capital Beirut and other southern towns.
Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iran can reach all targets and that it will not hesitate to respond in the case of an Israeli attack.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 41,870 Palestinians have been killed, and 97,166 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Iran: Our Missiles Can Reach All Their Targets
IRANIAN FM:
The Battle of the Flood of Al-Aqsa confirmed that the Palestinian people will be able to determine their destiny.
The Israelis know that our missiles can reach all their targets.
The Zionist entity must not tamper with our capabilities, and we will not hesitate or delay in responding.
We will respond to any attack on our institutions or infrastructure.
The Iranian government is steadfast in its support for the axis of resistance until victory is achieved.
‘Breaking the Rules’ – Abu Obeida’s Message on the First Anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood
NYT: Israel May Target Iranian Military Base
NYT (Citing Israeli officials): Israel may target military bases, intelligence and command sites in its response to Iran.
Sirens Sound in Western Galilee
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Hanita, Shlomi, the Meron area and several towns and locations in the Western Galilee.
Israel Bombs Beirut, Kafr Shuba
Israel has again bombed the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and launched a raid on the town of Kfar Shuba in southern Lebanon.
Israeli forces continued to bomb Beirut. pic.twitter.com/tvcBetKCqH
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 8, 2024
Hezbollah Bombs Military Sites
HEZBOLLAH:
We bombarded the Israeli occupation artillery position in Dishon with a barrage of rockets.
We fired a rocket at a gathering of occupation forces around the settlement of Yaron.
We bombed a gathering of Israeli forces in Dalton with a barrage of rockets.
Israeli Soldier Killed, Two Injured
ISRAELI ARMY:
A first sergeant was killed and a soldier was seriously injured in battles in the northern Gaza Strip.
A soldier was seriously injured during fighting in southern Lebanon.
Be the first to comment