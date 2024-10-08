LIVE BLOG: Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded | Israel Bombs Beirut | Iran: We Can Reach All Targets – Day 368

October 8, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A first sergeant was killed and a soldier was seriously injured in battles in the northern Gaza Strip while another soldier was seriously injured during fighting in southern Lebanon. 

Israeli forces continued to bomb the Lebanese capital Beirut and other southern towns. 

Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iran can reach all targets and that it will not hesitate to respond in the case of an Israeli attack.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 41,870 Palestinians have been killed, and 97,166 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Tue, Oct 8, 9:11 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran: Our Missiles Can Reach All Their Targets

IRANIAN FM:

The Battle of the Flood of Al-Aqsa confirmed that the Palestinian people will be able to determine their destiny.

The Israelis know that our missiles can reach all their targets.

The Zionist entity must not tamper with our capabilities, and we will not hesitate or delay in responding.

We will respond to any attack on our institutions or infrastructure.

The Iranian government is steadfast in its support for the axis of resistance until victory is achieved.

‘Breaking the Rules’ – Abu Obeida’s Message on the First Anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood

Tue, Oct 8, 9:11 AM (Palestine Time)

NYT: Israel May Target Iranian Military Base

NYT (Citing Israeli officials): Israel may target military bases, intelligence and command sites in its response to Iran.

Tue, Oct 8, 9:11 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Western Galilee

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Hanita, Shlomi, the Meron area and several towns and locations in the Western Galilee.

Tue, Oct 8, 9:11 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Bombs Beirut, Kafr Shuba

Israel has again bombed the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and launched a raid on the town of Kfar Shuba in southern Lebanon.

 

Tue, Oct 8, 9:11 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Bombs Military Sites

HEZBOLLAH:

We bombarded the Israeli occupation artillery position in Dishon with a barrage of rockets.

We fired a rocket at a gathering of occupation forces around the settlement of Yaron.

We bombed a gathering of Israeli forces in Dalton with a barrage of rockets.

Tue, Oct 8, 9:11 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldier Killed, Two Injured

ISRAELI ARMY:

A first sergeant was killed and a soldier was seriously injured in battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

A soldier was seriously injured during fighting in southern Lebanon.

Back to the Start – Resistance Roundup – Day 367

