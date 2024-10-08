LIVE BLOG: Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded | Israel Bombs Beirut | Iran: We Can Reach All Targets – Day 368

IRANIAN FM:

The Battle of the Flood of Al-Aqsa confirmed that the Palestinian people will be able to determine their destiny.

The Israelis know that our missiles can reach all their targets.

The Zionist entity must not tamper with our capabilities, and we will not hesitate or delay in responding.

We will respond to any attack on our institutions or infrastructure.

The Iranian government is steadfast in its support for the axis of resistance until victory is achieved.