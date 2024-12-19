LIVE BLOG: Israeli Strikes Hit Hodeidah, Sanaa | Ansarallah Hit Tel Aviv – Day 440

ABU OBEIDA:

We bless the missile attack carried out by Ansar Allah towards the heart of the Zionist entity and we commend their steadfast support for Gaza.

We call on the sincere brothers, the Ansar Allah, to escalate their attacks until the occupation submits and stops the war of extermination.

We condemn the terrorist attacks carried out by the Zionist entity against our people in Yemen, which proves that it is an enemy of the entire nation.