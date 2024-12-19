LIVE BLOG: Israeli Strikes Hit Hodeidah, Sanaa | Ansarallah Hit Tel Aviv – Day 440

Israeli airstrikes targeted the Yemeni cities of Sanaa and Hodeidah, killing at least nine people and wounding three.
Meanwhile, a missile fired from Yemen hit Tel Aviv, causing serious damage to buildings in the settlement of Ramat Gan.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,059 Palestinians have been killed, and 197,041 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Missile Fragments Fell in Courtyard of Knesset Building
WALLA: Parts of interceptor missiles fell in the courtyard of the Knesset building in Jerusalem due to attempts to intercept the Yemeni missile.
Israel Strikes Yemen – ‘Palestine 2’ Hits Tel Aviv Strategic Targets
Killed, Wounded in Al-Shati Camp
AL-AQSA TV: An air strike on a group of citizens opposite the Al-Ahrar headquarters in Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, left a number of martyrs and wounded.
Kamal Adwan Hospital Bombed, Dealing with 85 Wounded
KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL DIRECTOR: The hospital is being bombed and we are dealing with 85 injured people, some of whom need urgent surgery.
Martyr Omar Al-Qassem Forces Bombard Israeli Forces in Netzarim
MARTYR OMAR AL-QASSEM FORCES: We bombarded with mortar shells a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles south of the Netzarim axis in the central Gaza Strip.
Sirens Sound in Several Areas of the Gaza Envelope
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounded in several areas of the Gaza Strip envelope due to the suspected infiltration of a drone.
Israel Destroyed Water Stations in Gaza
HRW (to Al-Jazeera): Israel destroyed water stations and deliberately cut off fuel supplies for water in Gaza.
Woman Killed in Balata
MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): A female citizen was killed by Israeli occupation forces in Balata camp, east of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.
Sirens Activated in Kiryat Shmona, Manara
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were activated in the settlements of Kiryat Shmona and Manara in the Galilee.
Israeli Education Minister Confirms School Was Directly Hit by Yemeni Missile
ISRAELI EDUCATION MINISTER: An explosive warhead from a Yemeni missile fired at Israel hit a school in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, and caused extensive damage in its vicinity.
Abu Obeida Blesses Ansarallah Operation
ABU OBEIDA:
We bless the missile attack carried out by Ansar Allah towards the heart of the Zionist entity and we commend their steadfast support for Gaza.
We call on the sincere brothers, the Ansar Allah, to escalate their attacks until the occupation submits and stops the war of extermination.
We condemn the terrorist attacks carried out by the Zionist entity against our people in Yemen, which proves that it is an enemy of the entire nation.
Six Killed in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: Artillery shelling on Al-Nuzha Street in Jabaliya al-Balad, in northern Gaza, left 6 jkilled and a number of wounded.
Gaza Prisoner Killed
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian prisoner Muhammad Anwar Labad Abu Ramzi, from the Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip, was killed as a result of torture inside the Israeli occupation prisons.
Killed, Wounded in Zaytoun
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targeted a group of Palestinians in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, leaving one martyr and a number of wounded.
Explosion, Heavy Gunfire in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A large explosion rocked the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, followed by heavy gunfire and smoke bombs in the vicinity of the Al-Khulafa Al-Rashidin Mosque.
Hamas Condemns Israeli Aggression on Yemen
HAMAS: We condemn in the strongest terms the brutal Zionist aggression against brotherly Yemen, which targeted civilian and service facilities in the capital, Sana’a, and in the port of Hodeidah in the west of the country.
Saree: We Targeted Two Military Sites in Occupied Jaffa
YAHYA SAREE: Yemeni forces carried out a successful military operation, targeting two military sites in occupied Jaffa with two hypersonic ballistic missiles.
Israeli Army Blows Up Residential Blocks in Jabaliya
AL-AQSA TV: The Israeli occupation army is blowing up residential blocks in the Al-Khulafa area in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip, coinciding with the continuation of the aerial and artillery bombardment and gunfire.
500 Officers Left the Israeli Army
ISRAEL HAYOM: About 500 officers with the rank of major left the army of their own free will during the second half of this year.
Al-Houthi: Israeli, American Crimes Will Not Deter Yemen from Supporting Gaza
MOHAMMED ALI AL-HOUTHI: The attacks of the Israeli-American enemy on civilian objects are terrorist war crimes.
Ramat Gam Mayor: The School Was Hit by Missile Fired from Yemen
MAYOR OF RAMAT GAN: The school that was hit by a missile fired from Yemen will be demolished and rebuilt.
Raids on Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched a series of successive air strikes on Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
Iran Condemns Attack on Yemen
IRANIAN FM: The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli attack on infrastructure in Yemen, describing it as a flagrant violation of international law.
Seven Killed in Central Gaza
AL-JAZEERA:
Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Al-Zahour neighborhood, north of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Four Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing of a house in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Top Ansarallah Official: Aggression on Yemen Explses West's Hypocrisy
ANSARALLAH OFFICIAL AL-BUKHAITI: The American-Israeli bombing of civilian facilities in Yemen reveals the truth of the West’s hypocrisy.
Ramat Gan Settlement School Destroyed
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: An Israeli interceptor missile fell by mistake, causing significant damage to a school in the settlement of Ramat Gan – near Tel Aviv – in addition to the collapse of the central building.
The settlement of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, was targeted by a missile from Yemen.
Nine Killed in Israeli Raids on Sanaa, Hodeidah
ANSARALLAH: Israeli raids on areas and facilities in Sanaa and Hodeidah left 9 martyrs and 3 wounded.
BREAKING:
Israel is bombing Yemen’s capital of Sanaa.
Israel is now literally waging attacks on 4 different countries at once: Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine.
Yet Western media will still somehow frame Israel as the victim.
Israeli Defense Minister Approves Plan to Attack Ansrallah
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said he approved the attack plan against dozens of strategic Ansarallah facilities in Yemen.
Shortage in Israeli Army Ranks
CHANNEL 12: The Israeli army is suffering from a severe shortage of about 7,000 fighters and combat supporters due to the ongoing war in several sectors.
Missile from Yemen
ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens were activated in several areas in central Israel following the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen.
ISRAELI MEDIA: Multiple explosions were reported in Jerusalem, coinciding with the activation of sirens in Tel Aviv.
ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens were activated last night in several areas in central Israel following the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen.
Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and its surroundings before dawn on Thursday.
Two Killed in Raid in Central Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and others were injured in an airstrike that targeted a house in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip early today.
Artillery Shelling of Khan Yunis
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli artillery shelled the towns of Khuza’a and Al-Fakhari, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, before dawn on Thursday.
Israeli Raid on Nuseirat
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli aircraft launched an airstrike early Thursday on the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.
