LIVE BLOG: Israeli Strikes Hit Hodeidah, Sanaa | Ansarallah Hit Tel Aviv – Day 440

December 19, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli airstrikes targeted the Yemeni cities of Sanaa and Hodeidah, killing at least nine people and wounding three. 

Meanwhile, a missile fired from Yemen hit Tel Aviv, causing serious damage to buildings in the settlement of Ramat Gan.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,059 Palestinians have been killed, and 197,041 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Thu, Dec 19, 12:44 PM (Palestine Time)

Missile Fragments Fell in Courtyard of Knesset Building

WALLA: Parts of interceptor missiles fell in the courtyard of the Knesset building in Jerusalem due to attempts to intercept the Yemeni missile.

Israel Strikes Yemen – ‘Palestine 2’ Hits Tel Aviv Strategic Targets

Thu, Dec 19, 12:44 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Al-Shati Camp

AL-AQSA TV: An air strike on a group of citizens opposite the Al-Ahrar headquarters in Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, left a number of martyrs and wounded.

Thu, Dec 19, 12:44 PM (Palestine Time)

Kamal Adwan Hospital Bombed, Dealing with 85 Wounded

KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL DIRECTOR: The hospital is being bombed and we are dealing with 85 injured people, some of whom need urgent surgery.

Thu, Dec 19, 12:44 PM (Palestine Time)

Martyr Omar Al-Qassem Forces Bombard Israeli Forces in Netzarim

MARTYR OMAR AL-QASSEM FORCES: We bombarded with mortar shells a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles south of the Netzarim axis in the central Gaza Strip.

Thu, Dec 19, 12:44 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Several Areas of the Gaza Envelope

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounded in several areas of the Gaza Strip envelope due to the suspected infiltration of a drone.

Thu, Dec 19, 12:44 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Destroyed Water Stations in Gaza

HRW (to Al-Jazeera): Israel destroyed water stations and deliberately cut off fuel supplies for water in Gaza.

Thu, Dec 19, 12:44 PM (Palestine Time)

Woman Killed in Balata

MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): A female citizen was killed by Israeli occupation forces in Balata camp, east of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Activated in Kiryat Shmona, Manara

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were activated in the settlements of Kiryat Shmona and Manara in the Galilee.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Education Minister Confirms School Was Directly Hit by Yemeni Missile

ISRAELI EDUCATION MINISTER: An explosive warhead from a Yemeni missile fired at Israel hit a school in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, and caused extensive damage in its vicinity.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Abu Obeida Blesses Ansarallah Operation

ABU OBEIDA:

We bless the missile attack carried out by Ansar Allah towards the heart of the Zionist entity and we commend their steadfast support for Gaza.

We call on the sincere brothers, the Ansar Allah, to escalate their attacks until the occupation submits and stops the war of extermination.

We condemn the terrorist attacks carried out by the Zionist entity against our people in Yemen, which proves that it is an enemy of the entire nation.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Six Killed in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: Artillery shelling on Al-Nuzha Street in Jabaliya al-Balad, in northern Gaza, left 6 jkilled and a number of wounded.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Prisoner Killed

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian prisoner Muhammad Anwar Labad Abu Ramzi, from the  Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip, was killed as a result of torture inside the Israeli occupation prisons.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Zaytoun

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targeted a group of Palestinians in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, leaving one martyr and a number of wounded.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Explosion, Heavy Gunfire in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A large explosion rocked the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, followed by heavy gunfire and smoke bombs in the vicinity of the Al-Khulafa Al-Rashidin Mosque.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Condemns Israeli Aggression on Yemen

HAMAS: We condemn in the strongest terms the brutal Zionist aggression against brotherly Yemen, which targeted civilian and service facilities in the capital, Sana’a, and in the port of Hodeidah in the west of the country.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Saree: We Targeted Two Military Sites in Occupied Jaffa

YAHYA SAREE: Yemeni forces carried out a successful military operation, targeting two military sites in occupied Jaffa with two hypersonic ballistic missiles.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Blows Up Residential Blocks in Jabaliya

AL-AQSA TV: The Israeli occupation army is blowing up residential blocks in the Al-Khulafa area in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip, coinciding with the continuation of the aerial and artillery bombardment and gunfire.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

500 Officers Left the Israeli Army

ISRAEL HAYOM: About 500 officers with the rank of major left the army of their own free will during the second half of this year.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Houthi: Israeli, American Crimes Will Not Deter Yemen from Supporting Gaza

MOHAMMED ALI AL-HOUTHI: The attacks of the Israeli-American enemy on civilian objects are terrorist war crimes.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Ramat Gam Mayor: The School Was Hit by Missile Fired from Yemen

MAYOR OF RAMAT GAN: The school that was hit by a missile fired from Yemen will be demolished and rebuilt.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Raids on Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched a series of successive air strikes on Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran Condemns Attack on Yemen

IRANIAN FM: The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli attack on infrastructure in Yemen, describing it as a flagrant violation of international law.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Seven Killed in Central Gaza

AL-JAZEERA:

Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Al-Zahour neighborhood, north of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Four Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing of a house in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Top Ansarallah Official: Aggression on Yemen Explses West's Hypocrisy

ANSARALLAH OFFICIAL AL-BUKHAITI:  The American-Israeli bombing of civilian facilities in Yemen reveals the truth of the West’s hypocrisy.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Ramat Gan Settlement School Destroyed

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: An Israeli interceptor missile fell by mistake, causing significant damage to a school in the settlement of Ramat Gan – near Tel Aviv – in addition to the collapse of the central building.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Nine Killed in Israeli Raids on Sanaa, Hodeidah

ANSARALLAH: Israeli raids on areas and facilities in Sanaa and Hodeidah left 9 martyrs and 3 wounded.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Defense Minister Approves Plan to Attack Ansrallah

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said he approved the attack plan against dozens of strategic Ansarallah facilities in Yemen.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Shortage in Israeli Army Ranks

CHANNEL 12:  The Israeli army is suffering from a severe shortage of about 7,000 fighters and combat supporters due to the ongoing war in several sectors.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Missile from Yemen

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens were activated in several areas in central Israel following the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Multiple explosions were reported in Jerusalem, coinciding with the activation of sirens in Tel Aviv.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and its surroundings before dawn on Thursday.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Raid in Central Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and others were injured in an airstrike that targeted a house in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip early today.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Artillery Shelling of Khan Yunis

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli artillery shelled the towns of Khuza’a and Al-Fakhari, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, before dawn on Thursday.

Thu, Dec 19, 11:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on Nuseirat

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli aircraft launched an airstrike early Thursday on the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

