LIVE BLOG: Horrific Massacre in Al-Sabra | Israel Impedes Fuel Access to Gaza Hospitals – Day 609

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: At least six children were killed in the Israeli shelling, with the total number of martyrs from the attack potentially exceeding 30. Over 50 individuals were injured in the shelling. The targeted home in Al-Sabra was struck by two missiles, and the Israeli shelling caused fires in three vehicles. Efforts are ongoing to rescue any survivors and recover martyrs from the targeted home, though capabilities for rescue and recovery are very limited. It is almost certain that everyone in the home was martyred by the Israeli shelling.

Several Palestinians, including children, were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a home in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, southern Gaza, just moments ago. pic.twitter.com/E7N9vXhlRx — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 7, 2025