LIVE BLOG: Horrific Massacre in Al-Sabra | Israel Impedes Fuel Access to Gaza Hospitals – Day 609

Israeli forces continued to target tents sheltering displaced people and hospitals across Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians.
Amid widespread famine, UNRWA reaffirmed its commitment to its mission and expressed readiness to provide aid in Gaza in coordination with other UN agencies.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 54,510 and injured 124,901 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Israel Impedes Fuel Access to Gaza Hospitals
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: the Israeli occupation is preventing international organizations from accessing fuel storage sites designated for hospitals. This obstruction of fuel access threatens to halt hospital operations. The available fuel supplies in hospitals are sufficient for only three days.
Gaza Hospitals Face Complete Deficit
AL-JAZEERA: The director of Medical Relief in Gaza conveyed that hospitals lack medical supplies and suffer from a complete deficit, threatening the lives of the injured. International organizations are urged to work towards bringing medical supplies and medicines into the Strip. All hospitals in the North are either completely destroyed or significantly damaged.
Eight Killed near Aid Center in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: A medical source at Nasser Medical Complex confirmed the martyrdom of eight Palestinians by Israeli army fire near an aid center west of Rafah city.
Killed and Injured in Shelling on Deir al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: A medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported the martyrdom of one Palestinian and injuries to others in an Israeli shelling east of Deir al-Balah city, central Gaza Strip.
Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis No Longer Accessible
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Access to Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis is no longer possible after the occupation designated its vicinity as a dangerous combat zone. Concerned organizations are appealed to provide a safe passage to enable patients and injured individuals to reach Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis.
Injured from Occupation Fire in Displaced Persons' Camps in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were injured by Israeli army fire in displaced persons’ camps west of Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.
Full-Scale Massacre in Al-Sabra Neighborhood
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: At least six children were killed in the Israeli shelling, with the total number of martyrs from the attack potentially exceeding 30. Over 50 individuals were injured in the shelling. The targeted home in Al-Sabra was struck by two missiles, and the Israeli shelling caused fires in three vehicles. Efforts are ongoing to rescue any survivors and recover martyrs from the targeted home, though capabilities for rescue and recovery are very limited. It is almost certain that everyone in the home was martyred by the Israeli shelling.
Several Palestinians, including children, were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a home in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, southern Gaza, just moments ago. pic.twitter.com/E7N9vXhlRx
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 7, 2025
Three Killed in Jabaliya Refugee Camp Shelling
AL-JAZEERA: A medical source at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital reported the martyrdom of three Palestinians in an Israeli shelling west of Jabaliya refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.
Five Israeli Soldiers Killed, Trapped in Gaza Ambush as Israeli Massacres Continue
Israel Shells Displaced Persons' Tents and Hospitals in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The director of field hospitals in Gaza conveyed that the war must cease to allow the people of Gaza to live. The occupation is reportedly shelling all displaced persons’ tents across the Strip, from north to south.
UNRWA Ready to Provide Aid in Gaza
UNRWA: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has repeatedly requested Israel’s cooperation and evidence regarding serious allegations against the agency. UNRWA affirmed its commitment to its mission and its readiness to provide aid in Gaza in cooperation with other UN agencies.
Activist on Madleen Ship: Our Journey Carries a Message for Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: An activist aboard the Madleen ship, attempting to break the siege on Gaza, stated that they are trying to bring aid, while Israel violates international law. The world’s silence for 20 months on the genocide in the Strip was lamented. The journey carries a message to the world about the necessity of standing with the residents of Gaza.
Netanyahu's Office: Body of Thai Captive Recovered in Gaza
NETAYNYAHU’S OFFICE: The office of the Israeli Prime Minister announced the recovery of the body of Thai citizen “abductee” Natthapong Phanomkean in a special operation in the Gaza Strip. Natthapong was reportedly “abducted” from Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, and killed in captivity by the Al-Mujahideen Brigades organization.
34 Killed in Gaza since Dawn Today
AL-JAZEERA: Medical sources in Gaza hospitals reported the killing of 34 individuals in Israeli raids on several areas of the Strip since dawn today.
Six Killed near Aid Center in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: A medical source at Nasser Medical Complex reported the martyrdom of six Palestinians by Israeli army fire near the American Company aid center, west of Rafah city.
350,000 Chronic Disease Patients in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: An official with the Medical Relief Society in Gaza stated that 350,000 individuals suffering from chronic diseases are in urgent need of treatment.
Five Killed Near Aid Center in Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A source at Nasser Medical Complex reported the killing of five Palestinians and injuries to others by Israeli army fire near an aid center west of Rafah.
From the Rubble of Gaza, I Still Search for Joy: An Eid without My Loved Ones
One Killed, Several Injured in Israeli Strike on Gaza City Home
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A medical source at Al-Shifa Medical Complex reported the killing of one Palestinian and injuries to others in an Israeli shelling of a home in western Gaza City.
Israeli Forces Demolish Residential Buildings in Southern Gaza Strip
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported that the Israeli occupation army carried out demolitions of residential buildings in the southern Gaza Strip.
Airstrike Targets Home Near Al-Shifa Hospital
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported that an airstrike by the Israeli army aircraft targeted a home in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City.
📸 غارة جوية من طائرات الاحتلال تستهدف منزلاً محيط مستشفى الشفاء غربي مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/Ez7gNr2Zm8
— ساحات – عاجل 🇵🇸 (@Sa7atPlBreaking) June 7, 2025
Intensive Artillery Shelling Targets Beit Lahia, Northwest Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Intensive artillery shelling is targeting the town of Beit Lahia, northwest of the Gaza Strip.
Sources: Missile Launch Detected from Yemen Towards Occupied Palestine
ISRAELI MEDIA: A missile launch from Yemen towards occupied Palestine has been detected, according to Israeli sources.
Occupation Army Carries Out Demolitions of Residential Buildings in Eastern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported that the occupation army has carried out demolitions of residential buildings in the eastern areas of Gaza City.
Be the first to comment