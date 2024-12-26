LIVE BLOG: 5 Journalists Massacred | Babies Freeze to Death | Major Killed – Day 447

Five journalists from Al-Quds Today television channel were killed when Israeli occupation forces targeted a marked press vehicle in Nuseirat, in central Gaza.
Three newborn babies died from extreme cold in Gaza.
An Israeli army major was killed by a sniper today in the Netzarim area in the central Gaza Strip.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,361 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,803 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Woman Killed near Kamal Adwan Hospital
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A woman was killed by Israeli drone fire in front of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
#صورة | انتشال جثمان شهيدة من أمام بوابة مستشفى كمال عدوان شمال غزة بعد إلقاء مُسيّرة إسرائيلية قنبلة على مدخل المشفى pic.twitter.com/yBUiWHtopk
— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 26, 2024
Israeli Officer Killed in Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (citing military source): An Israeli army major was killed by a sniper’s bullets today in the Netzarim area in the central Gaza Strip.
Three Newborn Babies Die in 48 Hours Due to Cold
TRT: Three newborn Palestinian babies died from extreme cold in Gaza as displaced families struggle to find shelter amid constant Israeli attacks.
Three newborn Palestinian babies die from extreme cold in Gaza as displaced families struggle to find shelter amid constant Israeli attacks pic.twitter.com/i9PxlrlWDb
— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 26, 2024
Two Killed in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of two Palestinians were recovered following an Israeli bombardment that targeted the Musbah area, north of Rafah city.
Eight Killed in Al-Zaytoun
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City has risen to eight.
Two Killed in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Jabaliya Al-Balad, in northern Gaza.
Israeli soldiers share footage showing destruction at the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia, caused by the Israeli operation last night. A soldier shouted, “The Indonesian Hospital is finished.”
No military force in history has boasted about destroying hospitals like Israel. pic.twitter.com/PFGWx8BYDk
— Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) December 24, 2024
Ben-Gvir Storms Al-Aqsa
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.
Five Killed in Sabra
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Five bodies were recovered from a building targeted by the Israeli occupation forces in the Sabra area, south of Gaza City.
Injuries in Israeli Bombing of a House in Al-Sabra
AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli air strike on a house in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.
Heavy Artillery Shelling around Kamal Adwan Hospital
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Heavy Israeli artillery shelling targeted the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
Five Journalists Killed in Nuseirat
QNN: A marked press vehicle was targeted by Israeli occupation forces in central Gaza, killing five Palestinian journalists from Al-Quds Today television channel while they were asleep inside.
The moment a marked press vehicle was targeted by Israeli occupation forces in central Gaza, killing five Palestinian journalists from Al-Quds Today television channel while they were asleep inside. pic.twitter.com/q6F93q2A9Q
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2024
40 Missing under Rubble inAl-Zaytoun
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces carried out bombing operations against residential buildings in the vicinity of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Doctor Seriously Injured at Kamal Adwan
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A doctor was seriously injured inside Kamal Adwan Hospital as a result of the occupation detonating a booby-trapped robot next to the hospital.
روبرت آلي يضع صندوقاً كبيراً يحتوي على كمية ضخمة من المتفجرات أمام بوابة مستشفى كمال عدوان، المحاصر منذ أكثر من ثلاثة أشهر.
انفجار هذا الصندوق قد يؤدي إلى نسف المنطقة بالكامل، بما في ذلك المستشفى.
من المحتمل أن يتم استخدامه لإجبار المصابين والمرضى والطواقم الطبية على المغادرة… pic.twitter.com/BumCWtZ3ZR
— Tamer | تامر (@tamerqdh) December 23, 2024
Be the first to comment