LIVE BLOG: 5 Journalists Massacred | Babies Freeze to Death | Major Killed – Day 447

Five Palestinian journalists were killed in an Israeli strike in Nuseirat. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Five journalists from Al-Quds Today television channel were killed when Israeli occupation forces targeted a marked press vehicle in Nuseirat, in central Gaza.

Three newborn babies died from extreme cold in Gaza. 

An Israeli army major was killed by a sniper today in the Netzarim area in the central Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,361 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,803 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Thu, Dec 26, 11:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Woman Killed near Kamal Adwan Hospital

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A woman was killed by Israeli drone fire in front of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Dec 26, 11:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Officer Killed in Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (citing military source): An Israeli army major was killed by a sniper’s bullets today in the Netzarim area in the central Gaza Strip.

Thu, Dec 26, 11:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Newborn Babies Die in 48 Hours Due to Cold

TRT: Three newborn Palestinian babies died from extreme cold in Gaza as displaced families struggle to find shelter amid constant Israeli attacks.

Thu, Dec 26, 11:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of two Palestinians were recovered following an Israeli bombardment that targeted the Musbah area, north of Rafah city.

Thu, Dec 26, 11:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Eight Killed in Al-Zaytoun

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City has risen to eight.

Thu, Dec 26, 11:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Jabaliya Al-Balad, in northern Gaza.

Thu, Dec 26, 11:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Ben-Gvir Storms Al-Aqsa

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Thu, Dec 26, 11:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Killed in Sabra

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE:  Five bodies were recovered from a building targeted by the Israeli occupation forces in the Sabra area, south of Gaza City.

Thu, Dec 26, 11:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Israeli Bombing of a House in Al-Sabra

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli air strike on a house in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Thu, Dec 26, 11:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Heavy Artillery Shelling around Kamal Adwan Hospital

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Heavy Israeli artillery shelling targeted the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Dec 26, 11:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Journalists Killed in Nuseirat

QNN: A marked press vehicle was targeted by Israeli occupation forces in central Gaza, killing five Palestinian journalists from Al-Quds Today television channel while they were asleep inside.

Thu, Dec 26, 11:12 AM (Palestine Time)

40 Missing under Rubble inAl-Zaytoun

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces carried out bombing operations against residential buildings in the vicinity of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Thu, Dec 26, 11:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Doctor Seriously Injured at Kamal Adwan

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A doctor was seriously injured inside Kamal Adwan Hospital as a result of the occupation detonating a booby-trapped robot next to the hospital.

