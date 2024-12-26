LIVE BLOG: 5 Journalists Massacred | Babies Freeze to Death | Major Killed – Day 447

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Jabaliya Al-Balad, in northern Gaza.

Israeli soldiers share footage showing destruction at the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia, caused by the Israeli operation last night. A soldier shouted, “The Indonesian Hospital is finished.”

No military force in history has boasted about destroying hospitals like Israel. pic.twitter.com/PFGWx8BYDk

— Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) December 24, 2024