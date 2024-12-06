LIVE BLOG: Kamal Adwan Hospital Stormed, again | Protesters Demand Gallants’ Arrest – Day 427

December 6, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Several Palestinians were killed as Israel bombed the Kamal Adwan Hospital. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli occupation forces stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip again and forced patients and the wounded to leave it. According to Al-Mayadeen, a number of Palestinians were detained and taken to an unknown location.

Supporters of Palestine organized a protest in front of the hotel where former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is staying in New York.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,612 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,834 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Fri, Dec 6, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 44,612 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,834 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Fri, Dec 6, 1:11 PM (Palestine Time)

'Shameful Impotence' - Hamas

HAMAS:

The occupation’s bombing and storming of Kamal Adwan Hospital is an escalation in the campaign of ethnic cleansing and forced displacement.

We call on the World Health Organization to send an international committee to investigate what Kamal Adwan Hospital and the health system are being subjected to.

We call on the international community to break this cycle of shameful impotence and take urgent action to stop the occupation’s violations against our people.

Fri, Dec 6, 1:11 PM (Palestine Time)

No Official Warning before Bombing of Kamal Adwan Hospital

WHO: There was no formal warning or evacuation order before the bombing of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza.

Fri, Dec 6, 1:11 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Activated in Galilee Finger

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were activated in towns in the Galilee Finger in northern Israel.

ISRAELI ARMY: The air force intercepted a suspicious aerial target in the Upper Galilee region, and details are under investigation.

Fri, Dec 6, 1:11 PM (Palestine Time)

'Catastrophic Situation' at Kamal Adwan Hospital

DIRECTOR OF KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL:

The situation inside and around the hospital is catastrophic and there are a large number of killed and wounded.

There are no surgeons left in the hospital and medical supplies are running low.

The situation is catastrophic in northern Gaza, especially around the hospital.

 

Fri, Dec 6, 1:11 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Slams Smotrich's Announcement regarding Land Seizure

HAMAS: Smotrich’s announcement of the confiscation of lands in the West Bank confirms the continued implementation of his fascist government’s plan to extend control over the entire West Bank.

Fri, Dec 6, 1:11 PM (Palestine Time)

Smotrich Announces Land Seizure in West Bank

SMOTRICH: We have allocated more than 23 thousand dunams in the West Bank for the benefit of settlements.

Fri, Dec 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Strikes Two Syrian Crossings with Lebanon

LEBANESE MINISTER ALI HAMIEH: Israeli air strikes early on Friday hit two border crossings linking Lebanon with Syria. Hamieh said the strikes targeted the Syrian side of the border, from the Arida crossing in northern Lebanon and the Josieh crossing in eastern Lebanon.

Fri, Dec 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Storm Kamal Adwan Hospital, again

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are storming Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip again and forcing patients and the wounded to leave it.

Fri, Dec 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Fires in Beit Lahia following Israeli Shelling

AL-JAZEERA: Fires broke out in a number of houses in the Beit Lahia project as a result of Israeli shelling and appeals to rescue the residents.

Fri, Dec 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Vehicles Surround Kamal Adwan Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli vehicles surrounded Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Protesters in New York Demand Gallant's Arrest

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Supporters of Palestine organized a protest in front of the hotel where former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is staying in New York.

Fri, Dec 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Raid on Nuseirat Camp

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes carried out a raid on the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip this morning, Friday.

Fri, Dec 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

New Raid in Beit Lahia

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli warplanes launched an air strike on Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, at dawn on Friday.

Fri, Dec 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Bombs School in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured before dawn on Friday as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Al-Rafei School, which houses displaced people in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Targets Vicinity of Nuseirat Camp

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli artillery targeted, early Friday morning, the northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Artillery Shelling of Jabaliya Camp

AL-AQSA TV: The Israeli occupation army’s artillery targeted, early Friday morning, the Nassar roundabout area in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Fierce Clashes in Jenin

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Armed clashes broke out tonight between Palestinian resistance fighters and Palestinian security forces in the Jenin camp in the northern West Bank.

Fri, Dec 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Gaza, Beit Lahia, Rafah

AL-AQSA TV: The Israeli occupation forces blew up, early Friday, residential buildings in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City, in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Strip, and in the al-Janina neighborhood, east of Rafah city.

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

