LIVE BLOG: Kamal Adwan Hospital Stormed, again | Protesters Demand Gallants’ Arrest – Day 427

Israeli occupation forces stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip again and forced patients and the wounded to leave it. According to Al-Mayadeen, a number of Palestinians were detained and taken to an unknown location.
Supporters of Palestine organized a protest in front of the hotel where former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is staying in New York.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,612 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,834 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 44,612 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,834 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
'Shameful Impotence' - Hamas
HAMAS:
The occupation’s bombing and storming of Kamal Adwan Hospital is an escalation in the campaign of ethnic cleansing and forced displacement.
We call on the World Health Organization to send an international committee to investigate what Kamal Adwan Hospital and the health system are being subjected to.
We call on the international community to break this cycle of shameful impotence and take urgent action to stop the occupation’s violations against our people.
No Official Warning before Bombing of Kamal Adwan Hospital
WHO: There was no formal warning or evacuation order before the bombing of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza.
Sirens Activated in Galilee Finger
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were activated in towns in the Galilee Finger in northern Israel.
ISRAELI ARMY: The air force intercepted a suspicious aerial target in the Upper Galilee region, and details are under investigation.
'Catastrophic Situation' at Kamal Adwan Hospital
DIRECTOR OF KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL:
The situation inside and around the hospital is catastrophic and there are a large number of killed and wounded.
There are no surgeons left in the hospital and medical supplies are running low.
The situation is catastrophic in northern Gaza, especially around the hospital.
Doctors from the Indonesian medical delegation at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza speak about being threatened and forced by the Israeli army out of the hospital after the army raided the facility this morning. pic.twitter.com/r0fYA8iHqz
— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 6, 2024
Hamas Slams Smotrich's Announcement regarding Land Seizure
HAMAS: Smotrich’s announcement of the confiscation of lands in the West Bank confirms the continued implementation of his fascist government’s plan to extend control over the entire West Bank.
Smotrich Announces Land Seizure in West Bank
SMOTRICH: We have allocated more than 23 thousand dunams in the West Bank for the benefit of settlements.
Israel Strikes Two Syrian Crossings with Lebanon
LEBANESE MINISTER ALI HAMIEH: Israeli air strikes early on Friday hit two border crossings linking Lebanon with Syria. Hamieh said the strikes targeted the Syrian side of the border, from the Arida crossing in northern Lebanon and the Josieh crossing in eastern Lebanon.
Israeli Forces Storm Kamal Adwan Hospital, again
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are storming Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip again and forcing patients and the wounded to leave it.
🚨 Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, tells Drop Site News that a new drone strike on the hospital has resulted in 12 injuries, including several medical staff members, and the killing of 16-year-old Mahmoud Abu Al-Eish.
The child, in a wheelchair and… pic.twitter.com/6Bfj63bc2W
— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) December 5, 2024
Fires in Beit Lahia following Israeli Shelling
AL-JAZEERA: Fires broke out in a number of houses in the Beit Lahia project as a result of Israeli shelling and appeals to rescue the residents.
Israeli Vehicles Surround Kamal Adwan Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli vehicles surrounded Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
Protesters in New York Demand Gallant's Arrest
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Supporters of Palestine organized a protest in front of the hotel where former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is staying in New York.
Former Israeli defence chief & "war criminal" spotted in New York
Palestinian activists surrounded a New York hotel where Yoav Gallant, former defense chief, resides. Despite an ICC arrest warrant for war crimes in Gaza, Gallant is set to meet with U.S. security officials in… pic.twitter.com/F5guw2I5dU
— 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) December 4, 2024
Raid on Nuseirat Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes carried out a raid on the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip this morning, Friday.
"مؤثر "
⬅️ شاهد .. اب يودع طفله الذي اســتشهد بغارات الاحتلال على غزة. pic.twitter.com/phVh2e5y6V
— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 6, 2024
New Raid in Beit Lahia
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli warplanes launched an air strike on Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, at dawn on Friday.
Israel Bombs School in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured before dawn on Friday as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Al-Rafei School, which houses displaced people in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.
📷 شهيدان وعدد من الجرحى جراء قصف طائرات الاحتلال المسيرة ساحة مدرسة الرافعي التي تؤوي نازحين في جباليا البلد شمالي #غزة pic.twitter.com/QG3rEbjuYi
— ساحات – عاجل 🇵🇸 (@Sa7atPlBreaking) December 6, 2024
Israel Targets Vicinity of Nuseirat Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli artillery targeted, early Friday morning, the northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Artillery Shelling of Jabaliya Camp
AL-AQSA TV: The Israeli occupation army’s artillery targeted, early Friday morning, the Nassar roundabout area in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.
Fierce Clashes in Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Armed clashes broke out tonight between Palestinian resistance fighters and Palestinian security forces in the Jenin camp in the northern West Bank.
🔴 مشاهد من الاشتباكات المسلحة بين مقاومين وأجهزة أمن السلطة الفلسطينية في محيط مخيم #جنين شمالي الضفة الغربية المحتلة pic.twitter.com/l7ZTeeveQZ
— ساحات – عاجل 🇵🇸 (@Sa7atPlBreaking) December 5, 2024
Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Gaza, Beit Lahia, Rafah
AL-AQSA TV: The Israeli occupation forces blew up, early Friday, residential buildings in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City, in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Strip, and in the al-Janina neighborhood, east of Rafah city.
Be the first to comment