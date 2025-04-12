LIVE BLOG: Khan Yunis under Fire | Meta Deleted 90,000 Posts at Israel’s Request – Day 554

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza are displaced. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A Palestinian was killed and several others were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a displaced persons’ tent in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to Drop Site, Meta complied with 94% of Israel’s requests to remove content since October 7, deleting more than 90,000 posts about Israel.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,933 Palestinians and injured 116,450 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Sat, Apr 12, 3:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Crackdown on Pro-Palestinian Content: Meta Deletes over 90,000 Posts at Israel’s Requests

PALESTINE CHRONICLE:

The Israeli government has ramped up its crackdown on social media content related to Palestine, with a new report by DropSite News revealing extensive cooperation from Meta—the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

According to the report, “a sweeping crackdown on posts on Instagram and Facebook that are critical of Israel—or even vaguely supportive of Palestinians—was directly orchestrated by the government of Israel”.

Sat, Apr 12, 3:00 PM (Palestine Time)

WFP: We May Have to Close Our Centers in Gaza

WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME :

WFP Deputy Executive Director to Al Jazeera:

We may have to close our centers in Gaza as the crossings remain closed.

Aid is piling up at the border, waiting to be brought into Gaza.

Sat, Apr 12, 3:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 50,933 martyrs and 116,450 wounded since October 7, 2023.

Sat, Apr 12, 2:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Despite Israeli Offer Claims, Hamas Reports No New Ceasefire Proposal

PALESTINE CHRONICLE:

Despite reports of a new, “improved offer” in ceasefire negotiations with Hamas, as stated by Israeli officials to The Times of Israel early this Saturday morning, a delegation from the movement is proceeding to Cairo, the Egyptian capital.

According to the newspaper, Israel has slightly reduced its previous demand for the release of 11 of its prisoners held by the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip. The report noted that Israel had insisted on this number last month, while Hamas had announced its readiness to release only five living prisoners.

Sat, Apr 12, 2:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas: The Equation is Clear: Release of Prisoners in Exchange for Stopping the War

HAMAS STATEMENT:

The increasing calls within the occupied entity to stop the war and release the prisoners confirm Netanyahu’s responsibility for its continuation.

The equation is clear: the release of prisoners in exchange for stopping the war. The world accepts it, and Netanyahu rejects it.

Sat, Apr 12, 2:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Brigades Launch Rocket Barrage

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they targeted the Nir Yitzhak settlement in the Gaza envelope with a short-range Rajoum rocket system.

Sat, Apr 12, 2:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Oman Facilitates Iran-US Nuclear Talks as Tehran Accuses Washington of Bullying

PALESTINE CHRONICLE:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi has handed over Iran’s key points and stances regarding the nuclear talks to his Omani counterpart, Badr Al-Busaidi, for their conveyance to the American side.

This occurred during a meeting between Aragchi and Al-Busaidi in Muscat on Saturday, where Aragchi expressed his appreciation for the Sultanate of Oman’s role in regional issues and developments.

Sat, Apr 12, 2:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: Soldier Seriously Injured on the Lebanese Border

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army spokesperson reported that a reserve soldier was seriously injured during operational activity in the border area with Lebanon.

Sat, Apr 12, 2:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Government Media Office: We Warn of a Major Humanitarian and Environmental Disaster

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:

The occupation targets the water, electricity, and fuel infrastructure necessary for water operation.

The occupation deliberately disrupted the Mekorot water lines east of Gaza City and in the central governorate.

The Mekorot water lines east of Gaza City and in the central area supply water to more than 700,000 people.

We warn of a major humanitarian and environmental disaster due to the deprivation of the Strip’s residents of water.

Sat, Apr 12, 2:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Judge Rules Mahmoud Khalil Can Be Deported from US, Cites Foreign Policy Threat

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: An American immigration judge ruled on Friday that Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian organizer and Columbia University graduate, is eligible for deportation from the United States under a provision of immigration law that permits removal based on perceived threats to foreign policy interests, US media reported.

Sat, Apr 12, 1:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Storm Qalandiya Refugee Camp

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the Qalandiya refugee camp northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

Sat, Apr 12, 1:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Intelligence Source: Golani Forces Involved in Killing Palestinian Paramedics

THE GUARDIAN: The Guardian quoted an intelligence source as saying that Golani forces, led by General Yehuda Fuchs, were involved in the killing of Palestinian paramedics.

Sat, Apr 12, 1:04 PM (Palestine Time)

One Killed in Israeli Drone Strike South of Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis city.

Sat, Apr 12, 1:04 PM (Palestine Time)

UNRWA: All Basic Supplies are Running Out in Gaza

UNRWA:

All basic supplies are running out in Gaza, and this means that infants and children are going to sleep hungry.

After 6 weeks of the Israeli siege, food stocks are about to run out, bakeries have closed, and hunger is spreading.

Immediate action must be taken to prevent a further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis.

‘Stop The Famine’: Leading Palestinian NGO Network Release Urgent Appeal

Sat, Apr 12, 1:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Israeli Bombing of Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli bombing targeted the Atatra area in the city of Beit Lahia, where two people were martyred and others were injured.

Sat, Apr 12, 1:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Meta Deleted 90,000 Posts at Israel's Request

DROP SITE (citing data from META):

META complied with 94% of its requests to remove posts about Israel since October 7.

META deleted more than 90,000 posts in response to content removal requests submitted by the Israeli government.

Sat, Apr 12, 1:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drone Bombs a Displaced Persons' Tent in the Al-Mawasi Area of Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and several others were injured as a result of an Israeli drone strike targeting a displaced persons’ tent in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Apr 12, 1:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Blows Up Buildings in Northern Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army is carrying out demolition operations on buildings in the northern neighborhoods of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Apr 12, 1:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Judge Rules Mahmoud Khalil Can Be Deported from America

AL-JAZEERA: A US judge rules that the deportation of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil can proceed.

Sat, Apr 12, 1:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Demonstrations in 60 Moroccan Cities in Support of Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: 60 cities in Morocco witnessed 120 demonstrations in support of Gaza and condemning the Israeli aggression against it.

Sat, Apr 12, 1:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Arrests Palestinian Lawyer during Visit to Prisoners

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces arrested lawyer Ismail al-Khatib from the al-Fawwar camp while he was visiting prisoners in Ofer prison.

