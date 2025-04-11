LIVE BLOG: Khan Yunis under Intense Bombardment | Intelligence Reservists Join Protest – Day 553

Four Palestinians were killed and many others injured in Israeli shelling that targeted a house north of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, hundreds of reserve soldiers in Israel’s Intelligence Unit 8200 have joined a protest petition calling for an end to the war on Gaza.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,846 Palestinians and injured 115,729 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
We Arrested Two Israelis Who Were Planning to Carry Out Terrorist Activities
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli police said that they arrested two Israelis who were planning to carry out terrorist activities.
ISRAELI BROADCASTING AUTHORITY: 20 Knesset members from coalition parties received threatening letters in envelopes, some of which contained a chemical substance.
Intelligence Branch Project to Draft Protest Petition
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported a project within the Military Intelligence Division to draft a protest petition against the continuation of the Gaza war.
Hundreds of Reserve Soldiers Join Protest Petition
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 13 reported that hundreds of reserve soldiers in the Intelligence Unit 8200 are joining the protest petition regarding Gaza.
WHO: Israel Prevents 75% of UN Missions from Entering Gaza
WHO: The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, affirmed that the Israeli occupation prevents 75% of United Nations missions from entering the Gaza Strip due to the blockade imposed on the sector.
Ben-Gvir: We Must Bomb Food Warehouses and Power Generators in Gaza
MAARIV (citing Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir):
We must bomb food warehouses and power generators in Gaza.
Hamas’s interest is in preserving the hostages, and to return them home, we must bring them under our control.
Many Supreme Court justices have different perceptions and agendas from ours.
Israeli Airstrikes on Khan Yunis and Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and many others injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house north of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Series of US Airstrikes on Sana'a
YEMENI MEDIA: The United States targeted the capital Sana’a with a series of airstrikes.
Occupation Carries Out Demolition Operations North of Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army is carrying out demolition operations with artillery shelling on the northern areas of Rafah city in the southern part of the Strip.
Palestinian Organizations Demand International Intervention and Opening of All Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The Palestinian NGO Network demanded international intervention, the opening of all Gaza Strip crossings, and the entry of aid and medical teams.
US Envoy for Hostage Affairs: We Will Talk to Anyone to Release Captives
AL-JAZEERA: US Envoy for Hostage Affairs told CNN that they will talk to anyone to secure the release of hostages.
