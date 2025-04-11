LIVE BLOG: Khan Yunis under Intense Bombardment | Intelligence Reservists Join Protest – Day 553

April 11, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Four Palestinians were killed and many others injured in Israeli shelling that targeted a house north of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, hundreds of reserve soldiers in Israel’s Intelligence Unit 8200 have joined a protest petition calling for an end to the war on Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,846 Palestinians and injured 115,729 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Click here for the previous blogs.

Fri, Apr 11, 12:37 PM (Palestine Time)

We Arrested Two Israelis Who Were Planning to Carry Out Terrorist Activities

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli police said that they arrested two Israelis who were planning to carry out terrorist activities.

Fri, Apr 11, 12:37 PM (Palestine Time)

ISRAELI BROADCASTING AUTHORITY: 20 Knesset members from coalition parties received threatening letters in envelopes, some of which contained a chemical substance.

Fri, Apr 11, 11:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Intelligence Branch Project to Draft Protest Petition

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported a project within the Military Intelligence Division to draft a protest petition against the continuation of the Gaza war.

Fri, Apr 11, 11:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Hundreds of Reserve Soldiers Join Protest Petition

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 13 reported that hundreds of reserve soldiers in the Intelligence Unit 8200 are joining the protest petition regarding Gaza.

Fri, Apr 11, 11:41 AM (Palestine Time)

WHO: Israel Prevents 75% of UN Missions from Entering Gaza

WHO: The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, affirmed that the Israeli occupation prevents 75% of United Nations missions from entering the Gaza Strip due to the blockade imposed on the sector.

Fri, Apr 11, 11:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Ben-Gvir: We Must Bomb Food Warehouses and Power Generators in Gaza

MAARIV (citing Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir):

We must bomb food warehouses and power generators in Gaza.

Hamas’s interest is in preserving the hostages, and to return them home, we must bring them under our control.

Many Supreme Court justices have different perceptions and agendas from ours.

Fri, Apr 11, 11:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Airstrikes on Khan Yunis and Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and many others injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house north of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Apr 11, 11:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Series of US Airstrikes on Sana'a

YEMENI MEDIA: The United States targeted the capital Sana’a with a series of airstrikes.

Fri, Apr 11, 11:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Carries Out Demolition Operations North of Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army is carrying out demolition operations with artillery shelling on the northern areas of Rafah city in the southern part of the Strip.

Fri, Apr 11, 11:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Organizations Demand International Intervention and Opening of All Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: The Palestinian NGO Network demanded international intervention, the opening of all Gaza Strip crossings, and the entry of aid and medical teams.

Fri, Apr 11, 11:41 AM (Palestine Time)

US Envoy for Hostage Affairs: We Will Talk to Anyone to Release Captives

AL-JAZEERA: US Envoy for Hostage Affairs told CNN that they will talk to anyone to secure the release of hostages.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*