LIVE BLOG: Killed, Wounded in Gaza | Fierce Battles in West Bank – Day 419

Several Palestinians were killed and wounded as Israel continued to target several areas across the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, the Jenin battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades announced in a statement that its fighters are engaged in fierce battles with the occupation forces storming the Jerusalem axis.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,282 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,880 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Killed, Wounded in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: There were casualties in Israeli drone shelling of the vicinity of Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Watch || The moment Israel bombed the Al-Nasr Tower in Al-Nuseirat Camp, central Gaza Strip, on Thursday morning pic.twitter.com/iFx0Ifq2cq
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 28, 2024
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 44,330 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,933 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Ansarallah Announces Continuation of 'Support Front' in Yemen
ANSARALLAH LEADER: Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Ansarallah movement, said that the support fronts in Yemen will not stop their support for Gaza.
Injured in Khan Yunis, Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: People were injured when an Israeli drone bombed a house in the Qaa al-Qurain area, southeast of Khan Yunis. Others were also injured after the Customs Police area in Khan Yunis was bombed.
لحظة قصف الاحتلال لأحد الأبراج في النصيرات وسط القطاع صباح اليوم. pic.twitter.com/74sG9kdrGL
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 28, 2024
Sa'ar Says No Intention of Controlling People's Lives in Gaza
ISRAELI FM SA’AR:
We will end the war in Gaza when it achieves its goals.
We have no intention of controlling the lives of people in the Gaza Strip.
We will need a reliable Palestinian partner who is far from the policies of incitement and killing in Gaza.
Mayor of Kof Kiryat Shmona Criticizes Ceasefire Agreement
MAYOR OF KIRYAT SHMONA:
I am very disappointed with the surrender agreement which will lead us into another battle in the north.
Hezbollah has not been eliminated and we have not learned anything and this bothers me a lot.
Israeli Reserve Soldiers 'Frustrated' by Deal with Hezbollah
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing Israeli reserve soldiers):
We are frustrated by the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.
There is no complete victory that Netanyahu talked about.
The Lebanese are returning to their homes and the people of the North are living in hotels.
The people of the North did not get the security they deserved.
We want our sacrifices to be translated into achievements, and this has not happened.
1.1 Million Children Suffer from Malnutrition
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:
The occupation has put 34 hospitals out of service in the Gaza Strip.
More than 63 people were killed in the last hours in all governorates of the Gaza Strip.
There are 1.1 million children suffering from malnutrition in the sector.
Israel Directly Targets Ambulance Crews
AL-AWDA HOSPITAL: The Israeli occupation directly targeted ambulance crews while they were evacuating families trapped north of the camp.
Killed in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Mufti area north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Three Injured in Israeli Airstrike in South Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Three people were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a car in the border town of Markaba in south Lebanon.
#BREAKING On 2nd day of cease-fire, Israeli strike in Markaba town leaves 2 people injured, Israeli tank fires shell on Wazzani town in southern Lebanon, local news agency reports pic.twitter.com/W01zA5tuTB
— Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) November 28, 2024
Bombs around Kamal Adwan Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone dropped bombed on the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
Wounded by Israeli Shelling in Jabaliya Al-Nazla
AL-JAZEERA: There were injuries in an Israeli drone strike on Palestinians near their homes in Jabalia al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian Injured near Ramallah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A person was injured by Israeli occupation forces’ bullets in the town of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah Governorate.
مصادر محلية: إصابة شاب برصاص الاحتلال بالكتف بعد إطلاق الاحتلال النار تجاه مركبته قرب المنزل الذي حوله الاحتلال لثكنة عسكرية في بلدة ترمسعيا شمال رام الله. pic.twitter.com/IupH4mWySa
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 28, 2024
Fierce Battles in Qabatiya
JENIN BATTALION OF AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters in the Qabatiya Company are engaged in fierce battles with the occupation forces storming the Jerusalem axis.
كتـ.ـيبة جنين في سـ.ـرايا القدس: "يخوض مقاتلونا في سرية قباطية معارك ضارية مع قوات الاحتلال المقتحمة على محور القدس"#الجزيرة pic.twitter.com/fVDzrqw0NU
— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) November 28, 2024
Israel Bombs Food Distribution Center in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: There were injuries in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a food distribution center for the displaced in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
لحظة قصف الاحتلال برج الناصرة في المخيم الجديد بالنصيرات وسط القطاع. pic.twitter.com/6z50KVAqDM
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 28, 2024
Gaza Civil Defense Warns of Real Disaster
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN (to Al-Jazeera):
Rain and water pooling in ponds pose a real disaster threat to the population.
The occupation prevents the entry of humanitarian aid, ambulance equipment and civil defense.
Gantz Calls for Deal in Gaza
MAARIV (citing Benny Gantz):
The captives were not returned for political reasons and in the north a stronger agreement could have been reached.
The return of captives was and must remain the most important goal of the war.
There is no denying the fact that we have failed to protect and abandoned captives, and we must fix this.
The only way to get the captives back is to make a deal.
🔴MAARIV (citing Benny Gantz):
🟥The captives were not returned for political reasons and in the north a stronger agreement could have been reached.
🟥The return of captives was and must remain the most important goal of the war.
🟥There is no denying the fact that we have… pic.twitter.com/pyPFpwhcnf
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 28, 2024
Five Killed in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/7zFIZW36Vz
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 28, 2024
Golan Settlement Council Chairman Criticizes Ceasefire
ISRAELI NATIONAL RADIO: The head of the Golan Heights Settlement Council said that it is impossible to distinguish between civilians and Hezbollah members on the border.
Wounded in Jabaliya Al-Balad
AL-JAZEERA: There were injuries in an Israeli bombardment targeting Palestinians in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.
Killed, Wounded near Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis.
Israeli Forces Blow Up Residential Buildings in Jabaliya, Rafah
AL-JAZEERA:
The Israeli occupation army blew up residential buildings in Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli occupation army is blowing up residential buildings in the Al-Janina neighborhood, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
IRGC: Hezbollah Has Won
IRGC COMMANDER HOSSEIN SALAMI:
The Lebanon agreement is a strategic defeat for the Zionist entity.
Hezbollah won and imposed a ceasefire on the Zionist entity, which failed to achieve its goals.
A ceasefire in Lebanon could be the beginning of a ceasefire and an end to the war in Gaza.
🔴IRGC COMMANDER HOSSEIN SALAMI:
🟥The Lebanon agreement is a strategic defeat for the Zionist entity.
🟥Hezbollah won and imposed a ceasefire on the Zionist entity, which failed to achieve its goals.
🟥A ceasefire in Lebanon could be the beginning of a ceasefire and an end to… pic.twitter.com/Br7A7hlXti
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 28, 2024
Trump Team Supports Immediate Gaza Deal
WSJ: Outgoing President Joe Biden has adopted a surprising strategy on Middle East peace based on coordination with President-elect Donald Trump. Trump’s team believes that striking a deal on Gaza now will save countless lives.
Israel Seeks Short-Term Agreement with Hamas - Report
MAARIV: Members of the Israeli government are trying to use the Lebanon agreement to resume negotiations with Hamas. Officials are looking into the possibility of reaching a short-term agreement that would allow the release of a limited number of hostages.
Proposed Israeli Law to Protect Transfert of Secret Documents to PM
KAN: A ministerial committee will vote next Sunday on a proposed law that would grant immunity to anyone who transfers secret documents to the prime minister.
'Qualitative Operation' in Tulkarm
AL-QUDS BRIGADES:
Our fighters opened fire on an Israeli special force that infiltrated the Jabal al-Nasr area in Nour Shams camp.
Our fighters have achieved confirmed casualties among the occupation forces in the merger axis in Nour Shams camp.
Our fighters detonated an explosive device in an Israeli military vehicle in Jabal al-Nasr, causing confirmed injuries.
تغطية صحفية: جانب من اقتحام قوات الاحتلال مدينة طولكرم pic.twitter.com/k9ApKwGsgz
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 27, 2024
Four Killed in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed after Israeli Air Force fighter jets bombed two houses in the Beit Lahia project area, north of the Gaza Strip.
Be the first to comment