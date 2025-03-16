LIVE BLOG: Lavrov Calls for End to Strikes on Yemen | Water Crisis in Gaza – Day 527

PALESTINE CHRONICLE:

Audio recordings of former Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reveal that he acknowledged Hamas’s “deception” leading up to the October 7, 2023, attack, known as Al-Aqsa Flood Operation..

“I have no choice but to praise Hamas for the deception it practiced against us before October 7,” Halevi stated in recordings published by Israel’s Army Radio on Sunday.

“They used Hamas’ riots and focus on humanitarian issues to lull us into complacency and prepare for the attack, and they succeeded,” he added.