LIVE BLOG: Lone Fighter Blows Up Tank as Israel Carries Out Massacre in Shati – Day 645

July 13, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Israel committed horrific massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Palestinian Resistance groups carried out multiple operations across Gaza, killing and wounding several Israeli soldiers.

At the same time, Israeli occupation forces committed massacres throughout the Strip, killing over 100 Palestinians and injuring many more.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,882 and injured 138,095 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Click here for the previous blogs.

Sun, Jul 13, 2:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Casualties and Missing Reported in Israeli Strike West of Nuseirat

GAZA EMERGENCY SERVICES: Several Palestinians were wounded and others remain missing following an Israeli airstrike on a house west of Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Sun, Jul 13, 2:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Airstrikes and Demolition of Residential Buildings in Khan Younis

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes and blew up residential buildings in central Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Sun, Jul 13, 2:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Golan: Netanyahu, Smotrich, Ben-Gvir Derailing Prisoner Deal

YAIR GOLAN: Netanyahu, Smotrich, and Ben-Gvir are sabotaging the deal for political survival. Once again, they are derailing the agreement, and the government must be toppled to save lives and the country.

Sun, Jul 13, 12:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Targets Jabaliya al-Nazla

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery targeted Abu Warda Street in Jabaliya al-Nazla, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Jul 13, 12:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Summons Ben-Gvir and Smotrich for Prisoner Deal Meeting

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a meeting tonight on the prisoner exchange deal and has summoned Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich to attend.

Sun, Jul 13, 12:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Resistance Engages Israeli Army in Khan Yunis

ISRAELI MEDIA: Fierce face-to-face clashes broke out between Palestinian fighters and Israeli soldiers in Khan Younis. Palestinian gunmen detonated booby-trapped buildings and emerged from tunnels to confront the Israeli army.

Sun, Jul 13, 12:59 AM (Palestine Time)

110 Palestinians Killed in Gaza Since Saturday Morning

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Saturday, including 34 people waiting for humanitarian aid.

Sun, Jul 13, 12:59 AM (Palestine Time)

UNRWA: Israel Has Confined Gaza's Population to 55 km²

UNRWA (to Al-Jazeera): Most Gaza residents have been forced into a 55 square kilometer zone. Medical teams are overwhelmed, and food distribution has become a “killing ground.”

Sun, Jul 13, 12:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll Rises to 110 in Gaza, Including 34 Waiting for Aid

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 110 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks since Saturday morning, including 34 who were waiting for humanitarian aid.

Sun, Jul 13, 12:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Official: Without Regional Alliances, Our Future Is in Danger

CHANNEL 12: Security Cabinet member Dudi Amsalem warned that Israel’s future is at risk without establishing regional alliances.

Sun, Jul 13, 12:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldier Injured in Al-Zaytoun

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: A soldier was moderately wounded in the Al-Zaytoun area of Gaza City during combat.

Sun, Jul 13, 12:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Five Israeli soldiers were injured in three separate incidents across Gaza on Saturday.

Sun, Jul 13, 12:59 AM (Palestine Time)

27 Killed, 180 Injured While Waiting for Aid in Rafah

PCHR: Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians awaiting aid in Rafah, killing 27 and wounding 180.

Sun, Jul 13, 12:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Expected to Present New Withdrawal Maps

CHANNEL 12: Israel is preparing new maps outlining its proposed withdrawal zones in Gaza, responding to Qatari mediator concerns that previous maps would be rejected by Hamas.

Sun, Jul 13, 12:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Civil Defense: “Extremely Difficult Day of Massacres”

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Rescue teams are overwhelmed amid a surge in massacres and are unable to retrieve 50 people trapped under rubble across Gaza.

Sun, Jul 13, 12:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu to Hold Talks on Doha Negotiations

KAN: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene consultations on Sunday to assess progress in hostage negotiations in Doha.

Sun, Jul 13, 12:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv to End Gaza War

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that thousands gathered in central Tel Aviv demanding an end to the war in Gaza and a deal to return Israeli captives.

Sun, Jul 13, 12:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Six Bodies Recovered in Khan Younis Bombing

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of six Palestinians were recovered following an Israeli airstrike on Abasan, southern Gaza.

Sun, Jul 13, 12:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Islamic Jihad Leader: “Palestinians Show Legendary Steadfastness”

ISLAMIC JIHAD (to Al-Jazeera): Deputy Secretary-General Mohammad al-Hindi said the Palestinian resistance has shown flexibility, but Israel is delusional if it thinks it can force surrender. He rejected Israeli plans to limit Palestinian control to 40% of Gaza, warning that the resistance will not accept “death traps” or the Morag axis.

Sat, Jul 12, 7:36 PM (Palestine Time)

Multiple Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza: Heavy Fighting in Khan Yunis and Sheja’iyya

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli media reported on Saturday that two serious security incidents occurred in the Gaza Strip—one in Khan Yunis (south) and the other in Sheja’iyya, east of Gaza City.

According to the reports, several Israeli soldiers were injured in direct clashes with fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Multiple Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza: Heavy Fighting in Khan Yunis and Sheja’iyya

Sat, Jul 12, 7:36 PM (Palestine Time)

UNICEF Official: ‘What’s Happening in Gaza Is Madness’

AL-JAZEERA: A UNICEF official said only 7 of 36 hospitals in Gaza are partially functioning and described the situation as “madness.” Malnourished children have increased from 5,200 to 5,800 in just one month.

Sat, Jul 12, 7:36 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas: Dozens Killed in Al-Shati Camp Massacre

HAMAS: The movement accused Israeli forces of committing a massacre in Al-Shati Refugee Camp, killing dozens of civilians.

Sat, Jul 12, 7:36 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam: Israeli Soldier Fatally Shot in Khan Younis

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The group claimed responsibility for sniping and fatally wounding an Israeli soldier in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis.

Sat, Jul 12, 6:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Beit Hanoun’s Fury: How Gaza’s Obliterated Northern Town Defies Israeli Victory

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: This audacious operation, coupled with numerous others across both northern and southern Gaza, offered an undeniable truth: Israel’s utter inability to secure any segment of the Strip. This failure undermines its proclaimed intent to establish control over the genocide-stricken territory, seemingly as a prelude to forcibly displacing the entire population, first to Rafah in the south, and ultimately, towards Egypt.

Read the latest editorial by Ramzy Baroud.

Beit Hanoun’s Fury: How Gaza’s Obliterated Northern Town Defies Israeli Victory

 

Sat, Jul 12, 6:01 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Source: Negotiation Team to Remain in Doha

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 13 quoted an Israeli political source as saying that the Israeli negotiation team will remain in Doha to continue efforts toward reaching a deal.

Sat, Jul 12, 5:46 PM (Palestine Time)

Stop Israel’s Dystopian “Humanitarian City” Plan—Before It’s Too Late

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Just think of the tragic, unbearable irony: the Israeli government—founded in the aftermath of the Holocaust—is now building a massive concentration camp for an entire population.

Read the latest article by Medea Benjamin.

Stop Israel’s Dystopian “Humanitarian City” Plan—Before It’s Too Late

Sat, Jul 12, 5:46 PM (Palestine Time)

20 Missing in Israeli Strike on Two Homes in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: Around 20 Palestinians are reported missing after an Israeli airstrike targeted two homes in Jabaliya al-Nazla, northern Gaza Strip

Sat, Jul 12, 5:46 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Destroy Israeli Tank in Tuffah

STATEMENT: Al-Quds Brigades announced that its fighters destroyed a Merkava tank using an anti-armor explosive device during an Israeli incursion east of the Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.

Sat, Jul 12, 5:46 PM (Palestine Time)

Four Killed in Israeli Strike on Khan Yunis Neighborhoods

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the neighborhoods of Bani Suheila, Sheikh Nasser, and Al-Balad in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Jul 12, 5:46 PM (Palestine Time)

87 Palestinians Killed since Dawn

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Hospital sources in Gaza reported that 87 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since dawn today, including 34 aid-seekers.

Sat, Jul 12, 5:25 PM (Palestine Time)

Zionist Impunity Challenges States to Act Decisively to Halt Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: We are reminded by media coverage, despite Israel’s military embargo and denial of journalists’ entry to Gaza, that masses of the population are trapped in the confines of the Strip.

Read the latest article by Iqbal Jassat.

Zionist Impunity Challenges States to Act Decisively to Halt Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing

Sat, Jul 12, 4:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Missile Strike Hits US Communications Dome in Qatar, Pentagon Confirms

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: An Iranian missile strike on Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar last month hit a critical communications structure used by the US military, according to a report published by the Associated Press.

Iranian Missile Strike Hits US Communications Dome in Qatar, Pentagon Confirms

Sat, Jul 12, 4:01 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Gaza Clashes

WALLA: One Israeli soldier was injured in northern Gaza and two others in battles in the south of the Strip, according to Israeli media.

Sat, Jul 12, 4:01 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu to Hold Consultation on Prisoner Swap Deal Tomorrow

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a consultation session tomorrow evening regarding a potential prisoner exchange deal, according to Israel’s public broadcaster.

Sat, Jul 12, 4:01 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the number of victims from the Israeli assault has risen to 57,882 killed and 138,095 wounded since October 7, 2023.

Sat, Jul 12, 2:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Clashes in Khan Yunis

ISRAELI MEDIA: Several Israeli soldiers were reportedly wounded in armed clashes with Al-Qassam fighters in Khan Yunis.

Sat, Jul 12, 2:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll Rises to 71 since Dawn

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 71 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire across Gaza since dawn, including 29 who were waiting for humanitarian aid.

Sat, Jul 12, 2:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam: Two Bulldozers Blown Up in Gaza City

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Al-Qassam fighters returning from combat confirmed the detonation of two Israeli bulldozers east of Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City on July 2.

Sat, Jul 12, 2:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media Reports ‘Security Incident’ in Shejaiya

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli outlets reported a “security incident” in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Sat, Jul 12, 2:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media: ‘Severe Security Incident’ in Khan Yunis

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported a “severe security incident” in Khan Yunis. An Israeli evacuation helicopter was seen landing northwest of the city.

Sat, Jul 12, 2:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Municipality Warns of Sewage Discharge into Sea

GAZA MUNICIPALITY: Gaza’s municipality warned of serious health and environmental risks from sewage discharge into the sea due to damage to pumping systems caused by Israeli attacks. The destruction affected water networks, sewage systems, solar panels, and the surrounding environment.

Sat, Jul 12, 2:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Government Office: 1.25 Million Face Catastrophic Hunger

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: “The famine threat is worsening. Hundreds of thousands, including 650,000 children, are at risk of death amid shameful international silence. 1.25 million are facing catastrophic hunger, and 96% of Gaza’s population suffers from acute food insecurity.”

Sat, Jul 12, 2:15 PM (Palestine Time)

60 Killed Since Dawn, Including 27 Waiting for Aid

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 60 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks since dawn, including 27 waiting for aid near a distribution point in northern Rafah.

Sat, Jul 12, 2:15 PM (Palestine Time)

60 UK Labour MPs Call for Recognition of Palestinian Stat

THE GUARDIAN: Sixty Labour MPs sent a letter to the British Foreign Secretary urging immediate recognition of the State of Palestine.

Sat, Jul 12, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

‘Catastrophe Looming’: Gaza Runs Out of Fuel for Hospitals and Water Wells

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The Ministry of Health in Gaza has issued an urgent appeal to all institutions to supply fuel to hospitals and ambulances, warning that a catastrophic collapse of the health sector is imminent.

‘Catastrophe Looming’: Gaza Runs Out of Fuel for Hospitals and Water Wells

Sat, Jul 12, 11:35 AM (Palestine Time)

Deadly Night in Gaza: Israel Bombs Homes, Shelters, and Aid Tents

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of deadly raids overnight and at dawn on Saturday, killing and injuring scores of Palestinians in Gaza City, Khan Yunis, and other parts of the Strip.

The attacks also included the widespread demolition of residential buildings.

Deadly Night in Gaza: Israel Bombs Homes, Shelters, and Aid Tents

Sat, Jul 12, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Helicopter Fires on Homes in Gaza City

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli helicopter opened fire on homes near Salah al-Din Mosque in the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Sat, Jul 12, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Casualties as Israel Targets Aid Center in Rafah

GAZA EMERGENCY SERVICES: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded by Israeli gunfire near an aid distribution center northwest of Rafah.

Sat, Jul 12, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Body Recovered After Israeli Strike in Zaytoun

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The body of a Palestinian was recovered following an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast Gaza City.

Sat, Jul 12, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Injuries Reported After Strike on Gaza City Market

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli strike on the al-Zawiya market in the al-Daraj neighborhood, eastern Gaza City.

Sat, Jul 12, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll since Dawn Rises to 26

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 26 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Friday morning, including 13 in Gaza City.

Sat, Jul 12, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

UNRWA: Let Us Resume Aid Delivery to Gaza

UNRWA: Lack of clean water, overcrowded shelters, and summer heat could cause a major health disaster. The siege must be lifted, and humanitarian aid — including hygiene supplies — must be allowed into Gaza.

Sat, Jul 12, 12:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Drone Strike on Displaced Persons’ Tents in Khan Yunis Kills One, Injures Others

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nasser Medical Complex reported that several Palestinians were wounded and one killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting tents sheltering displaced persons in al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis.

Sat, Jul 12, 12:44 AM (Palestine Time)

45 Palestinians Killed Across Gaza since Friday Morning

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Medical sources in Gaza confirmed that 45 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Friday. Among the victims were 11 people waiting for humanitarian aid.

Sat, Jul 12, 12:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Jewish Settlers Kill Two in Sinjil, Israeli Army Deploys Reinforcements to West Bank

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Two Palestinians were killed and at least 40 others were injured on Friday in a settler attack on the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. 

Jewish Settlers Kill Two in Sinjil, Israeli Army Deploys Reinforcements to West Bank

Fri, Jul 11, 11:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Second Palestinian Killed in Settler Attack on Sinjil

AL-JAZEERA: A second Palestinian youth has died from wounds sustained in an armed settler raid on the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Earlier, the Health Ministry confirmed the death of Saif al-Din Musallat, who was severely beaten by settlers during the attack.

Fri, Jul 11, 11:32 PM (Palestine Time)

AXIOS: US Proposes Delaying Talks on Israeli Withdrawal from Gaza

AXIOS: A senior Israeli official told Axios that no progress has been made in the past 24 hours of ceasefire negotiations. Washington reportedly suggested postponing the issue of Israeli withdrawal until agreements are reached on a prisoner list and aid distribution. Israel continues to insist on a 2-3 km buffer zone in Rafah and 1-2 km along other border areas.

Fri, Jul 11, 11:32 PM (Palestine Time)

One Killed, Several Injured While Waiting for Aid in Gaza City

GAZA EMERGENCY SERVICES: Israeli gunfire killed a Palestinian and wounded several others in northwestern Gaza City as they waited for aid, emergency sources reported.

‘Unacceptable’ – UN Says Nearly 800 Palestinians Killed at GHF Aid Sites

Fri, Jul 11, 11:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Missing Youth after Settler Raids in Ramallah

AL-JAZEERA: Residents of Sinjil and al-Mazraa al-Sharqiya are searching for a young man who went missing following armed settler assaults in the area.

Fri, Jul 11, 11:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Condemns Settler Raid on Sinjil

HAMAS STATEMENT:Hamas condemned the “criminal settler attack” on Sinjil as further proof of the occupation’s genocidal intent. It mourned Saif al-Din Musallat and called on Palestinians across the West Bank to rise up and resist the settlers’ terror.

Fri, Jul 11, 11:32 PM (Palestine Time)

UN: Gaza Civilians Killed ‘By the Hundreds’ as Forced Displacement Looms

UN HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICE: The UN warned that hundreds of Palestinians are being killed while seeking food or shelter. It cited growing fears that Israel is deliberately creating unlivable conditions to drive mass displacement, including deadly attacks on displaced people’s tents.

Fri, Jul 11, 11:32 PM (Palestine Time)

31 Palestinians Killed Across Gaza since Dawn

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 31 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces since dawn on Friday, including 10 who were waiting for aid, medical sources reported.

Fri, Jul 11, 11:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed, Others Injured in Strike on Nuseirat

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli attack on Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Fri, Jul 11, 11:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Ministry of Religious Affairs: Israel Desecrates Cemetery

MINISTRY OF AWQAF – GAZA: The ministry accused Israeli forces of desecrating a cemetery in southern Gaza by driving bulldozers and tanks over graves and exhuming bodies.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*