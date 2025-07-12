LIVE BLOG: Lone Fighter Blows Up Tank as Israel Carries Out Massacre in Shati – Day 645

Palestinian Resistance groups carried out multiple operations across Gaza, killing and wounding several Israeli soldiers.
At the same time, Israeli occupation forces committed massacres throughout the Strip, killing over 100 Palestinians and injuring many more.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,882 and injured 138,095 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Casualties and Missing Reported in Israeli Strike West of Nuseirat
GAZA EMERGENCY SERVICES: Several Palestinians were wounded and others remain missing following an Israeli airstrike on a house west of Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
Israeli Airstrikes and Demolition of Residential Buildings in Khan Younis
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes and blew up residential buildings in central Khan Younis, southern Gaza.
Golan: Netanyahu, Smotrich, Ben-Gvir Derailing Prisoner Deal
YAIR GOLAN: Netanyahu, Smotrich, and Ben-Gvir are sabotaging the deal for political survival. Once again, they are derailing the agreement, and the government must be toppled to save lives and the country.
Israeli Artillery Targets Jabaliya al-Nazla
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery targeted Abu Warda Street in Jabaliya al-Nazla, in the northern Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu Summons Ben-Gvir and Smotrich for Prisoner Deal Meeting
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a meeting tonight on the prisoner exchange deal and has summoned Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich to attend.
Resistance Engages Israeli Army in Khan Yunis
ISRAELI MEDIA: Fierce face-to-face clashes broke out between Palestinian fighters and Israeli soldiers in Khan Younis. Palestinian gunmen detonated booby-trapped buildings and emerged from tunnels to confront the Israeli army.
Footage shows a lone Palestinian fighter detonating explosives targeting two Israeli armored vehicles east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza. The incident reportedly took place on July 8. pic.twitter.com/VkEdZrTRqm
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 12, 2025
110 Palestinians Killed in Gaza Since Saturday Morning
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Saturday, including 34 people waiting for humanitarian aid.
UNRWA: Israel Has Confined Gaza's Population to 55 km²
UNRWA (to Al-Jazeera): Most Gaza residents have been forced into a 55 square kilometer zone. Medical teams are overwhelmed, and food distribution has become a “killing ground.”
Death Toll Rises to 110 in Gaza, Including 34 Waiting for Aid
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 110 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks since Saturday morning, including 34 who were waiting for humanitarian aid.
Israeli Official: Without Regional Alliances, Our Future Is in Danger
CHANNEL 12: Security Cabinet member Dudi Amsalem warned that Israel’s future is at risk without establishing regional alliances.
Israeli Soldier Injured in Al-Zaytoun
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: A soldier was moderately wounded in the Al-Zaytoun area of Gaza City during combat.
Five Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Five Israeli soldiers were injured in three separate incidents across Gaza on Saturday.
27 Killed, 180 Injured While Waiting for Aid in Rafah
PCHR: Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians awaiting aid in Rafah, killing 27 and wounding 180.
Israel Expected to Present New Withdrawal Maps
CHANNEL 12: Israel is preparing new maps outlining its proposed withdrawal zones in Gaza, responding to Qatari mediator concerns that previous maps would be rejected by Hamas.
Civil Defense: “Extremely Difficult Day of Massacres”
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Rescue teams are overwhelmed amid a surge in massacres and are unable to retrieve 50 people trapped under rubble across Gaza.
Netanyahu to Hold Talks on Doha Negotiations
KAN: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene consultations on Sunday to assess progress in hostage negotiations in Doha.
Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv to End Gaza War
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that thousands gathered in central Tel Aviv demanding an end to the war in Gaza and a deal to return Israeli captives.
Six Bodies Recovered in Khan Younis Bombing
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of six Palestinians were recovered following an Israeli airstrike on Abasan, southern Gaza.
Islamic Jihad Leader: “Palestinians Show Legendary Steadfastness”
ISLAMIC JIHAD (to Al-Jazeera): Deputy Secretary-General Mohammad al-Hindi said the Palestinian resistance has shown flexibility, but Israel is delusional if it thinks it can force surrender. He rejected Israeli plans to limit Palestinian control to 40% of Gaza, warning that the resistance will not accept “death traps” or the Morag axis.
Multiple Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza: Heavy Fighting in Khan Yunis and Sheja’iyya
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli media reported on Saturday that two serious security incidents occurred in the Gaza Strip—one in Khan Yunis (south) and the other in Sheja’iyya, east of Gaza City.
According to the reports, several Israeli soldiers were injured in direct clashes with fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades.
Multiple Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza: Heavy Fighting in Khan Yunis and Sheja’iyya
UNICEF Official: ‘What’s Happening in Gaza Is Madness’
AL-JAZEERA: A UNICEF official said only 7 of 36 hospitals in Gaza are partially functioning and described the situation as “madness.” Malnourished children have increased from 5,200 to 5,800 in just one month.
Hamas: Dozens Killed in Al-Shati Camp Massacre
HAMAS: The movement accused Israeli forces of committing a massacre in Al-Shati Refugee Camp, killing dozens of civilians.
Al-Qassam: Israeli Soldier Fatally Shot in Khan Younis
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The group claimed responsibility for sniping and fatally wounding an Israeli soldier in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis.
Beit Hanoun’s Fury: How Gaza’s Obliterated Northern Town Defies Israeli Victory
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: This audacious operation, coupled with numerous others across both northern and southern Gaza, offered an undeniable truth: Israel’s utter inability to secure any segment of the Strip. This failure undermines its proclaimed intent to establish control over the genocide-stricken territory, seemingly as a prelude to forcibly displacing the entire population, first to Rafah in the south, and ultimately, towards Egypt.
Israeli Source: Negotiation Team to Remain in Doha
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 13 quoted an Israeli political source as saying that the Israeli negotiation team will remain in Doha to continue efforts toward reaching a deal.
Stop Israel’s Dystopian “Humanitarian City” Plan—Before It’s Too Late
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Just think of the tragic, unbearable irony: the Israeli government—founded in the aftermath of the Holocaust—is now building a massive concentration camp for an entire population.
20 Missing in Israeli Strike on Two Homes in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: Around 20 Palestinians are reported missing after an Israeli airstrike targeted two homes in Jabaliya al-Nazla, northern Gaza Strip
Al-Quds Brigades Destroy Israeli Tank in Tuffah
STATEMENT: Al-Quds Brigades announced that its fighters destroyed a Merkava tank using an anti-armor explosive device during an Israeli incursion east of the Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.
Four Killed in Israeli Strike on Khan Yunis Neighborhoods
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the neighborhoods of Bani Suheila, Sheikh Nasser, and Al-Balad in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
87 Palestinians Killed since Dawn
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Hospital sources in Gaza reported that 87 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since dawn today, including 34 aid-seekers.
Zionist Impunity Challenges States to Act Decisively to Halt Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: We are reminded by media coverage, despite Israel’s military embargo and denial of journalists’ entry to Gaza, that masses of the population are trapped in the confines of the Strip.
Iranian Missile Strike Hits US Communications Dome in Qatar, Pentagon Confirms
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: An Iranian missile strike on Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar last month hit a critical communications structure used by the US military, according to a report published by the Associated Press.
Three Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Gaza Clashes
WALLA: One Israeli soldier was injured in northern Gaza and two others in battles in the south of the Strip, according to Israeli media.
Netanyahu to Hold Consultation on Prisoner Swap Deal Tomorrow
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a consultation session tomorrow evening regarding a potential prisoner exchange deal, according to Israel’s public broadcaster.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the number of victims from the Israeli assault has risen to 57,882 killed and 138,095 wounded since October 7, 2023.
Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Clashes in Khan Yunis
ISRAELI MEDIA: Several Israeli soldiers were reportedly wounded in armed clashes with Al-Qassam fighters in Khan Yunis.
Death Toll Rises to 71 since Dawn
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 71 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire across Gaza since dawn, including 29 who were waiting for humanitarian aid.
Al-Qassam: Two Bulldozers Blown Up in Gaza City
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Al-Qassam fighters returning from combat confirmed the detonation of two Israeli bulldozers east of Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City on July 2.
Israeli Media Reports ‘Security Incident’ in Shejaiya
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli outlets reported a “security incident” in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Israeli Media: ‘Severe Security Incident’ in Khan Yunis
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported a “severe security incident” in Khan Yunis. An Israeli evacuation helicopter was seen landing northwest of the city.
Gaza Municipality Warns of Sewage Discharge into Sea
GAZA MUNICIPALITY: Gaza’s municipality warned of serious health and environmental risks from sewage discharge into the sea due to damage to pumping systems caused by Israeli attacks. The destruction affected water networks, sewage systems, solar panels, and the surrounding environment.
Government Office: 1.25 Million Face Catastrophic Hunger
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: “The famine threat is worsening. Hundreds of thousands, including 650,000 children, are at risk of death amid shameful international silence. 1.25 million are facing catastrophic hunger, and 96% of Gaza’s population suffers from acute food insecurity.”
60 Killed Since Dawn, Including 27 Waiting for Aid
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 60 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks since dawn, including 27 waiting for aid near a distribution point in northern Rafah.
60 UK Labour MPs Call for Recognition of Palestinian Stat
THE GUARDIAN: Sixty Labour MPs sent a letter to the British Foreign Secretary urging immediate recognition of the State of Palestine.
‘Catastrophe Looming’: Gaza Runs Out of Fuel for Hospitals and Water Wells
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The Ministry of Health in Gaza has issued an urgent appeal to all institutions to supply fuel to hospitals and ambulances, warning that a catastrophic collapse of the health sector is imminent.
Deadly Night in Gaza: Israel Bombs Homes, Shelters, and Aid Tents
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of deadly raids overnight and at dawn on Saturday, killing and injuring scores of Palestinians in Gaza City, Khan Yunis, and other parts of the Strip.
The attacks also included the widespread demolition of residential buildings.
Israeli Helicopter Fires on Homes in Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli helicopter opened fire on homes near Salah al-Din Mosque in the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.
Casualties as Israel Targets Aid Center in Rafah
GAZA EMERGENCY SERVICES: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded by Israeli gunfire near an aid distribution center northwest of Rafah.
Several Palestinians were wounded and one was killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting tents sheltering displaced persons in al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis.
Follow our live blog: https://t.co/1D6l3lYjFl pic.twitter.com/V2u92XisNc
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 12, 2025
Body Recovered After Israeli Strike in Zaytoun
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The body of a Palestinian was recovered following an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast Gaza City.
Injuries Reported After Strike on Gaza City Market
AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli strike on the al-Zawiya market in the al-Daraj neighborhood, eastern Gaza City.
Death Toll since Dawn Rises to 26
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 26 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Friday morning, including 13 in Gaza City.
UNRWA: Let Us Resume Aid Delivery to Gaza
UNRWA: Lack of clean water, overcrowded shelters, and summer heat could cause a major health disaster. The siege must be lifted, and humanitarian aid — including hygiene supplies — must be allowed into Gaza.
Drone Strike on Displaced Persons’ Tents in Khan Yunis Kills One, Injures Others
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nasser Medical Complex reported that several Palestinians were wounded and one killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting tents sheltering displaced persons in al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis.
45 Palestinians Killed Across Gaza since Friday Morning
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Medical sources in Gaza confirmed that 45 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Friday. Among the victims were 11 people waiting for humanitarian aid.
Jewish Settlers Kill Two in Sinjil, Israeli Army Deploys Reinforcements to West Bank
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Two Palestinians were killed and at least 40 others were injured on Friday in a settler attack on the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
Second Palestinian Killed in Settler Attack on Sinjil
AL-JAZEERA: A second Palestinian youth has died from wounds sustained in an armed settler raid on the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Earlier, the Health Ministry confirmed the death of Saif al-Din Musallat, who was severely beaten by settlers during the attack.
The body of Mohammed Rizq Shalabi was found after hours of being missing. He was attacked by settlers near Sinjel, north of Ramallah, and confronted them before he was killed. pic.twitter.com/e210Q1hPfe
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 11, 2025
AXIOS: US Proposes Delaying Talks on Israeli Withdrawal from Gaza
AXIOS: A senior Israeli official told Axios that no progress has been made in the past 24 hours of ceasefire negotiations. Washington reportedly suggested postponing the issue of Israeli withdrawal until agreements are reached on a prisoner list and aid distribution. Israel continues to insist on a 2-3 km buffer zone in Rafah and 1-2 km along other border areas.
One Killed, Several Injured While Waiting for Aid in Gaza City
GAZA EMERGENCY SERVICES: Israeli gunfire killed a Palestinian and wounded several others in northwestern Gaza City as they waited for aid, emergency sources reported.
‘Unacceptable’ – UN Says Nearly 800 Palestinians Killed at GHF Aid Sites
Missing Youth after Settler Raids in Ramallah
AL-JAZEERA: Residents of Sinjil and al-Mazraa al-Sharqiya are searching for a young man who went missing following armed settler assaults in the area.
Hamas Condemns Settler Raid on Sinjil
HAMAS STATEMENT:Hamas condemned the “criminal settler attack” on Sinjil as further proof of the occupation’s genocidal intent. It mourned Saif al-Din Musallat and called on Palestinians across the West Bank to rise up and resist the settlers’ terror.
UN: Gaza Civilians Killed ‘By the Hundreds’ as Forced Displacement Looms
UN HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICE: The UN warned that hundreds of Palestinians are being killed while seeking food or shelter. It cited growing fears that Israel is deliberately creating unlivable conditions to drive mass displacement, including deadly attacks on displaced people’s tents.
31 Palestinians Killed Across Gaza since Dawn
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 31 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces since dawn on Friday, including 10 who were waiting for aid, medical sources reported.
At least 31 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces since dawn on Friday, including 10 who were waiting for aid, medical sources reported. pic.twitter.com/fQHiSEa1hZ
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 11, 2025
Two Killed, Others Injured in Strike on Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli attack on Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
Gaza Ministry of Religious Affairs: Israel Desecrates Cemetery
MINISTRY OF AWQAF – GAZA: The ministry accused Israeli forces of desecrating a cemetery in southern Gaza by driving bulldozers and tanks over graves and exhuming bodies.
