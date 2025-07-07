LIVE BLOG: Major Resistance Operation in Northern Gaza as Netanyahu Meets Witkoff in DC – Day 640

At least six Israeli soldiers were killed and ten others wounded—some critically—during a major resistance operation in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.
Israeli news websites reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was briefed on the details of the “security incident” in Gaza while he was at the White House.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,523 and injured 136,617 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Netanyahu Briefed on Resistance Operation while at the White House
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli news websites reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was briefed on the details of the security incident in Gaza while he was at the White House.
Israeli Media: Some Soldiers Are Burned, Scene Resembles Khan Yunis Incident
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli news sites reported that “some soldiers are burned, and the scene is reminiscent of the Khan Yunis incident.”
Red Alert Sirens Sound again in Gaza Envelope
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli Home Front Command reported that red alert sirens sounded once again in the Gaza Envelope area.
Ambushed Military Unit in Northern Gaza Belongs to Netzah Yehuda Battalion
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli sources stated that the military unit targeted in northern Gaza belongs to the Netzah Yehuda Battalion.
10 Israeli Soldiers Injured in IED Explosion in Northern Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli news websites confirmed that 10 soldiers were injured by an improvised explosive device that struck a military force and targeted a rescue unit. They added that air force helicopters opened fire at the site of the security incident in northern Gaza.
Israeli media confirmed the occurrence of a severe and exceptional security incident in northern Gaza, without providing further details.
Sderot Residents Report Explosion Sound
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 confirmed that residents of the city of Sderot, near northern Gaza, reported hearing an explosion and a power outage in the area. No further information was provided.
"Severe Security Incident" in Northern Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media confirmed the occurrence of a severe and exceptional security incident in northern Gaza, without providing further details.
11 Killed in Israeli Strike on Al-Nuseirat Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A source at Al-Awda Hospital reported that 11 Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli airstrike north of Al-Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu and Witkoff Begin Talks in Washington
AL-JAZEERA: Talks have begun in Washington between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and envoy Steve Witkoff, ahead of Netanyahu’s meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.
Hamas Security Official Confirms Spy Devices Found in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA:
A Hamas security official told Al Jazeera:
Resistance security forces uncovered listening and surveillance devices planted by the occupation at multiple sites in Gaza with the help of collaborators.
Multi-function quadcopter drones were used to plant the devices for espionage and military purposes.
One of the seized devices was camouflaged among rubble in a vital area and could transmit and record video.
At Least Six Israeli Soldiers Killed in Major Resistance Ambush in Northern Gaza
Gaza Death Toll Since Dawn Rises to 61
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Hospital sources in the Gaza Strip confirmed that the number of martyrs since dawn today has risen to 61, due to Israeli airstrikes on various parts of the Strip, including 35 in Gaza City and northern Gaza.
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Warns of Patient Deaths Due to Fuel Shortage
AL-JAZEERA: In a statement from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza:
Fuel will run out in the coming hours, and the lives of hundreds of patients are at risk inside the hospital wards.
A shutdown would end healthcare services for half a million people in the central governorate.
We call on the international community and relevant bodies to intervene after the failure of the main generator.
Seven Martyred in Strikes on Al-Nuseirat and Al-Mawasi
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A source at Al-Awda Hospital confirmed the killing of three Palestinians and the injury of others in an Israeli airstrike north of Al-Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza.
