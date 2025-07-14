LIVE BLOG: Major Resistance Operations in Gaza as Israel Continues to Erase Residential Areas – Day 647

July 15, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Displaced Palestinian families in Gaza. (Photo: Shaimaa Eid, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The army acknowledged three soldiers were killed and an officer was seriously injured in battles in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army demolished residential buildings in central Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 58,386 and injured 139,077 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Click here for the previous blogs.

Tue, Jul 15, 12:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Demolishes Residential Buildings In Central Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army demolished residential buildings in central Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Tue, Jul 15, 12:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Says It Intercepted Two Rockets Fired From Central Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY: The army announced it intercepted two rockets launched from central Gaza with no injuries reported.

Tue, Jul 15, 12:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Third Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide In 10 Days

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli reports confirmed a soldier committed suicide in a northern military base, marking the third suicide among soldiers in ten days.

Tue, Jul 15, 12:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Admits Three Soldiers Killed, Officer Severely Injured In Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY: The army acknowledged three soldiers were killed and an officer was seriously injured in battles in northern Gaza.

Tue, Jul 15, 12:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades: We Targeted Israeli Forces North Of Khan Yunis

SARAYA AL-QUDS: The Al-Quds Brigades shelled Israeli soldiers and vehicles with 60mm mortar shells on Street 5, north of Khan Younis.

Tue, Jul 15, 12:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades: We Destroyed Israeli Bulldozer And Vehicle In Southern Gaza

SARAYA AL-QUDS: Resistance fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle and a D9 bulldozer using explosive devices in Abasan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*