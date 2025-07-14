LIVE BLOG: Major Resistance Operations in Gaza as Israel Continues to Erase Residential Areas – Day 647

The army acknowledged three soldiers were killed and an officer was seriously injured in battles in northern Gaza.
Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army demolished residential buildings in central Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 58,386 and injured 139,077 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Israeli Army Demolishes Residential Buildings In Central Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army demolished residential buildings in central Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Army Says It Intercepted Two Rockets Fired From Central Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: The army announced it intercepted two rockets launched from central Gaza with no injuries reported.
Third Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide In 10 Days
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli reports confirmed a soldier committed suicide in a northern military base, marking the third suicide among soldiers in ten days.
Israeli Army Admits Three Soldiers Killed, Officer Severely Injured In Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: The army acknowledged three soldiers were killed and an officer was seriously injured in battles in northern Gaza.
Al-Quds Brigades: We Targeted Israeli Forces North Of Khan Yunis
SARAYA AL-QUDS: The Al-Quds Brigades shelled Israeli soldiers and vehicles with 60mm mortar shells on Street 5, north of Khan Younis.
Al-Quds Brigades: We Destroyed Israeli Bulldozer And Vehicle In Southern Gaza
SARAYA AL-QUDS: Resistance fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle and a D9 bulldozer using explosive devices in Abasan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis.
