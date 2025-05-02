LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Bureij | Israel Attacks Freedom Flotilla in International Waters – Day 574

CNN (citing media officer for the Freedom Flotilla Alliance heading to Gaza): The flotilla ship that was attacked by a drone is now sinking. There is a hole in the ship and they have sent out distress calls.

🚨 The Freedom Flotilla ship en route to Gaza has sent a distress signal after reportedly being hit by a drone and catching fire.

30 aid workers are on board. The ship was attempting to break Israel's 2-month blockade on humanitarian aid.

