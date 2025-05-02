LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Bureij | Israel Attacks Freedom Flotilla in International Waters – Day 574

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Bureij camp, in the central Gaza Strip. 

On Friday morning, an Israeli drone attacked the ‘Freedom Flotilla’ ship in international waters near Malta, causing a fire to break out on board.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,418 Palestinians and injured 118,091 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Click here for the previous blogs.

Fri, May 2, 12:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drone Targets Freedom Flotilla Ship in International Waters, Fire Erupts

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli drones reportedly targeted a Freedom Flotilla ship en route to Gaza, causing a fire in international waters near Malta. Activists say the ship was carrying humanitarian aid and 30 international passengers.

Israeli Drone Targets Freedom Flotilla Ship in International Waters, Fire Erupts

Fri, May 2, 12:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Five Killed by Israeli Drone Fire Targeting Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured by Israeli drone fire that targeted them in the town of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, May 2, 12:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Massacre in Al-Bureij, Airstrikes across Gaza as Israeli Offensive Grows

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli airstrikes and shelling intensified across the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing at least 15 Palestinians and injuring dozens more as resistance continues.

Massacre in Al-Bureij, Airstrikes across Gaza as Israeli Offensive Grows

Fri, May 2, 12:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Injuries by Israeli Drone Fire in Beit Lahia, Northern Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinian citizens were injured by Israeli drone fire in the town of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, May 2, 12:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Red Cross Warns of Seriousness of Humanitarian Conditions in Gaza

IRCS: The International Red Cross stated that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is deteriorating rapidly and cannot be allowed to worsen further. It added that Israel bears the responsibility for meeting the needs of civilians under its control, and that the deterioration of the security situation in the Gaza Strip severely hinders the work of their staff and partners.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

One Killed Fire in Balata Camp, Nablus

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli occupation forces’ fire in the Balata camp, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Malta: We Have Controlled the Fire on the Freedom Flotilla Ship

AL-JAZEERA: The Maltese government stated that they have controlled the fire that broke out on the Freedom Flotilla ship, and the ship is under surveillance by the competent authorities. A crew of 12 and four civilians were on board the Gaza aid flotilla, and there are no reports of injuries.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Artillery Shells Absan al-Kabira Town in Khan Yuni

AL-JAZEERA: The artillery of the Israeli occupation army shelled the town of Absan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Eight Killed in Bureij

AL-JAZEERA: The number of victims of an Israeli bombing of a house in the center of the Bureij camp in the Gaza Strip has risen to eight.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Dies of Wounds Sustained in Previous Bombing of Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian succumbed to wounds sustained in a previous Israeli bombing that targeted displaced persons’ tents in Al-Mawasi in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Child Killed in Israeli Bombing of Qizan al-Najjar in Khan Yunis

AL.JAZEERA: A Palestinian child was killed as a result of an Israeli drone bombing of the Qizan al-Najjar area in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Saree': We Carried Out Military Operation Targeting Air Base in Haifa

ANSARALLAH STATEMENT: The military spokesperson for the Ansarallah group, Yahya Saree’, stated that they carried out a military operation targeting the Ramat David air base east of occupied Haifa. He added that the enemy’s systems failed to intercept the missile that targeted the occupied Haifa area, and that they are continuing their support operations until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Girl Injured by Israeli Fire Inside Besieged House in Balata Camp

PRCS: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported the injury of a girl by Israeli occupation fire inside a besieged house in the Balata camp, east of Nablus. It added that the occupation is preventing their ambulance from reaching the injured girl.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: Urgent Security Need to Increase the Number of Soldiers

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation quoted the Israeli army as saying that there is an urgent security need to increase the number of soldiers.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Ten Killed in Gaza Strip since Dawn Today

AL-JAZEERA: Ten Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since dawn today as a result of continuous Israeli shelling.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll Rises From Occupation Bombing of House in Bureij Camp

AL-JAZEERA: At least seven Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Demonstrations in Jerusalem in Front of Netanyahu and Dermer's Homes

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported demonstrations in Jerusalem in front of the homes of Netanyahu and Ron Dermer, the official in charge of the negotiation team for the exchange deal.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Military Source: Army Suffering Shortage of 10,000 Soldiers

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 quoted an Israeli military source as saying that the army is currently suffering a shortage of about 10,000 soldiers. It added that 2025 will be a year of fighting with a focus on Gaza and Iran, and that the army is increasing the pace of fighting in Gaza and will mobilize additional reserve forces.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Masked Men Attack Palestinian Families' Homes in Jordan Valley

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that masked men threw stones at the homes of Palestinian families in the Jordan Valley, attacked cars, opened fire, and stole sheep from Palestinian farmers.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Occupation Army Makes Preparations to Escalate Fighting in Gaza

ISRAELI MEDIA: The newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the Israeli army is making preparations to escalate the fighting in the Gaza Strip, and that it is possible that reserves will be called up earlier than expected. For its part, Israeli Channel 12, quoting army sources, said that the Israeli army is expected to call up more reserve forces soon.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Freedom Flotilla Media Officer: Ship Attacked is Now Sinking

CNN (citing media officer for the Freedom Flotilla Alliance heading to Gaza): The flotilla ship that was attacked by a drone is now sinking. There is a hole in the ship and they have sent out distress calls.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

40% of Israelis Believe Prisoner Deal Not Possible Soon

ISRAELI MEDIA: A Maariv poll showed that 36% of Israelis believe that it is possible to implement a prisoner deal soon, while 40% of Israelis believe that it is not possible to complete a prisoner deal in the near future.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Plans 'Radical Change' in Aid Distribution Mechanism in Gaza

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Times of Israel website quoted a responsible source as saying that the government is planning what it described as a radical change in the way humanitarian aid is distributed in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli website indicated that this plan calls for moving from wholesale distribution to direct distribution to Gaza families.

Fri, May 2, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drone Attack on 'Freedom Flotilla' Ship

AL-JAZEERA: On Friday morning, the “Freedom Flotilla to Break the Siege of Gaza” ship was attacked by an Israeli drone, leading to a fire breaking out on board. The sources added that the ship is currently anchored in international waters near the coasts of Malta.

Fri, May 2, 6:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Seven Killed in Gaza Since Dawn

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Medical sources said that seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since dawn today, Friday.

Fri, May 2, 6:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Approximately 250 Cities and Towns in Northern Israel

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Home Front Command announced this morning, Friday, that the northern region was subjected to a missile attack launched from Yemen. It added that sirens are sounding in approximately 250 cities, towns, and industrial areas in northern Israel, including Haifa, Nazareth, Afula, and Wadi Ara.

The occupation army stated that it detected a missile launched from Yemen, adding that the defense systems are working to intercept it. For its part, Israeli Channel 12 mentioned that the missile launched from Yemen towards Israel was intercepted over Jordan.

