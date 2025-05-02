LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Bureij | Israel Attacks Freedom Flotilla in International Waters – Day 574

Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Bureij camp, in the central Gaza Strip.
On Friday morning, an Israeli drone attacked the ‘Freedom Flotilla’ ship in international waters near Malta, causing a fire to break out on board.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,418 Palestinians and injured 118,091 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Israeli Drone Targets Freedom Flotilla Ship in International Waters, Fire Erupts
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli drones reportedly targeted a Freedom Flotilla ship en route to Gaza, causing a fire in international waters near Malta. Activists say the ship was carrying humanitarian aid and 30 international passengers.
Five Killed by Israeli Drone Fire Targeting Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured by Israeli drone fire that targeted them in the town of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.
Massacre in Al-Bureij, Airstrikes across Gaza as Israeli Offensive Grows
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli airstrikes and shelling intensified across the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing at least 15 Palestinians and injuring dozens more as resistance continues.
Injuries by Israeli Drone Fire in Beit Lahia, Northern Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinian citizens were injured by Israeli drone fire in the town of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.
Red Cross Warns of Seriousness of Humanitarian Conditions in Gaza
IRCS: The International Red Cross stated that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is deteriorating rapidly and cannot be allowed to worsen further. It added that Israel bears the responsibility for meeting the needs of civilians under its control, and that the deterioration of the security situation in the Gaza Strip severely hinders the work of their staff and partners.
One Killed Fire in Balata Camp, Nablus
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli occupation forces’ fire in the Balata camp, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
Malta: We Have Controlled the Fire on the Freedom Flotilla Ship
AL-JAZEERA: The Maltese government stated that they have controlled the fire that broke out on the Freedom Flotilla ship, and the ship is under surveillance by the competent authorities. A crew of 12 and four civilians were on board the Gaza aid flotilla, and there are no reports of injuries.
Israeli Army Artillery Shells Absan al-Kabira Town in Khan Yuni
AL-JAZEERA: The artillery of the Israeli occupation army shelled the town of Absan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Eight Killed in Bureij
AL-JAZEERA: The number of victims of an Israeli bombing of a house in the center of the Bureij camp in the Gaza Strip has risen to eight.
🇵🇸 Israeli warplanes bombed a home in Al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza, killing 8 Palestinians — including 3 women.
The massacre is part of Israel's ongoing assault on densely populated civilian areas.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 2, 2025
Palestinian Dies of Wounds Sustained in Previous Bombing of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian succumbed to wounds sustained in a previous Israeli bombing that targeted displaced persons’ tents in Al-Mawasi in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
Child Killed in Israeli Bombing of Qizan al-Najjar in Khan Yunis
AL.JAZEERA: A Palestinian child was killed as a result of an Israeli drone bombing of the Qizan al-Najjar area in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
Saree': We Carried Out Military Operation Targeting Air Base in Haifa
ANSARALLAH STATEMENT: The military spokesperson for the Ansarallah group, Yahya Saree’, stated that they carried out a military operation targeting the Ramat David air base east of occupied Haifa. He added that the enemy’s systems failed to intercept the missile that targeted the occupied Haifa area, and that they are continuing their support operations until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted.
Girl Injured by Israeli Fire Inside Besieged House in Balata Camp
PRCS: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported the injury of a girl by Israeli occupation fire inside a besieged house in the Balata camp, east of Nablus. It added that the occupation is preventing their ambulance from reaching the injured girl.
Israeli Army: Urgent Security Need to Increase the Number of Soldiers
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation quoted the Israeli army as saying that there is an urgent security need to increase the number of soldiers.
Ten Killed in Gaza Strip since Dawn Today
AL-JAZEERA: Ten Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since dawn today as a result of continuous Israeli shelling.
Death Toll Rises From Occupation Bombing of House in Bureij Camp
AL-JAZEERA: At least seven Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Demonstrations in Jerusalem in Front of Netanyahu and Dermer's Homes
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported demonstrations in Jerusalem in front of the homes of Netanyahu and Ron Dermer, the official in charge of the negotiation team for the exchange deal.
Israeli Military Source: Army Suffering Shortage of 10,000 Soldiers
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 quoted an Israeli military source as saying that the army is currently suffering a shortage of about 10,000 soldiers. It added that 2025 will be a year of fighting with a focus on Gaza and Iran, and that the army is increasing the pace of fighting in Gaza and will mobilize additional reserve forces.
Masked Men Attack Palestinian Families' Homes in Jordan Valley
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that masked men threw stones at the homes of Palestinian families in the Jordan Valley, attacked cars, opened fire, and stole sheep from Palestinian farmers.
Israeli Occupation Army Makes Preparations to Escalate Fighting in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: The newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the Israeli army is making preparations to escalate the fighting in the Gaza Strip, and that it is possible that reserves will be called up earlier than expected. For its part, Israeli Channel 12, quoting army sources, said that the Israeli army is expected to call up more reserve forces soon.
Freedom Flotilla Media Officer: Ship Attacked is Now Sinking
CNN (citing media officer for the Freedom Flotilla Alliance heading to Gaza): The flotilla ship that was attacked by a drone is now sinking. There is a hole in the ship and they have sent out distress calls.
🚨 The Freedom Flotilla ship en route to Gaza has sent a distress signal after reportedly being hit by a drone and catching fire.
30 aid workers are on board. The ship was attempting to break Israel's 2-month blockade on humanitarian aid.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 2, 2025
40% of Israelis Believe Prisoner Deal Not Possible Soon
ISRAELI MEDIA: A Maariv poll showed that 36% of Israelis believe that it is possible to implement a prisoner deal soon, while 40% of Israelis believe that it is not possible to complete a prisoner deal in the near future.
Israel Plans 'Radical Change' in Aid Distribution Mechanism in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Times of Israel website quoted a responsible source as saying that the government is planning what it described as a radical change in the way humanitarian aid is distributed in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli website indicated that this plan calls for moving from wholesale distribution to direct distribution to Gaza families.
Israeli Drone Attack on 'Freedom Flotilla' Ship
AL-JAZEERA: On Friday morning, the “Freedom Flotilla to Break the Siege of Gaza” ship was attacked by an Israeli drone, leading to a fire breaking out on board. The sources added that the ship is currently anchored in international waters near the coasts of Malta.
🚨 Freedom Flotilla vessel carrying aid to Gaza attacked by drone in international waters near Malta.
A fire broke out after the front of the ship was struck twice, breaching the hull and disabling the generator.
30 human rights activists are on board. Only Cyprus has responded…
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 2, 2025
Seven Killed in Gaza Since Dawn
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Medical sources said that seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since dawn today, Friday.
Sirens Sound in Approximately 250 Cities and Towns in Northern Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Home Front Command announced this morning, Friday, that the northern region was subjected to a missile attack launched from Yemen. It added that sirens are sounding in approximately 250 cities, towns, and industrial areas in northern Israel, including Haifa, Nazareth, Afula, and Wadi Ara.
The occupation army stated that it detected a missile launched from Yemen, adding that the defense systems are working to intercept it. For its part, Israeli Channel 12 mentioned that the missile launched from Yemen towards Israel was intercepted over Jordan.
