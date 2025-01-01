LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Jabaliya Marks Start of 2025 | Report: Israeli Army ‘Exhausted’ – Day 453

At least 17 Palestinians were killed as a result of the Israeli raids on the Al-Bureij camp and the town of Jabaliya.
A report published by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth noted that the army is exhausted and is suffering from a shortage of manpower.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,541 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,338 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Four Killed in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Manara neighborhood, southeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Shelling of Shejaiyya, Al-Sha'af in Gaza City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli Quadcopter drone and other Israeli vehicles have been continuously bombing since the morning hours east of the Sheja’iyya and Al-Sha’af neighborhoods east of Gaza City in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Army 'Exhausted'
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:
The state of fatigue is getting worse among Israeli soldiers due to the ongoing war on several fronts.
The army is suffering from a shortage of manpower after about 10,000 soldiers were injured or killed in the war.
Israel Bombs Vicinity of Kamal Adwan
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army bombed the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip with warplanes and artillery.
Discipline, Safety of Israeli Army Decline - Report
CHANNEL 14 (citing investigation): A decline in discipline and safety in the military has led to an increase in operational accidents. The decline in discipline in the army is due to the exhaustion of units that have been fighting for 15 months.
Israeli Artillery Shells Al-Qarara
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army artillery shelled the town of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Families of Captives: Netanyahu's Coalition Try to Silence Us
ISRAELI MEDIA: The families of the Israeli captives held by the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip said that “the time has come to return the prisoners from Gaza.” They added that “the coalition is trying to silence the families of the prisoners.”
Military Officials to Political Level: Time to Stop Gaza War
CHANNEL 12:
Security and military officials informed the political level of the need to stop the war temporarily and immediately to return the captives.
Officials stressed the need to temporarily halt the war to return the captives without compromising the ability to resume it later.
Ministerial Committe Formed to Deal with Post-War Gaza
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli ministers will hold a meeting tomorrow with the defense minister on the day after the Gaza war.
Ansarallah Downs Second US Drone in 72 Hours
ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN:
We shot down an American MQ-9 drone with a surface-to-air missile in the skies over Marib city.
The plane we shot down was the second in 72 hours and the 14th since the start of the Gaza support battle.
We will continue to support the Palestinian people until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted.
Ministerial Team Formed to Deal with Arrest Warrants
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO:
The government forms a ministerial team to study the mechanisms for dealing with the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Galant.
The ministerial team is looking into possible ways to reduce the repercussions of the ICC orders.
Gaza Ceasefire Talks Deadlocked - WSJ
WSJ:
Ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel have reached a dead end in recent days.
Israel insisted on receiving only the living hostages and refused to release some Palestinian prisoners.
Massacres in Bureij, Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: The number of martyrs as a result of the Israeli raids on the Al-Bureij camp and the town of Jabaliya in the Gaza Strip has risen to 17.
⬅️ارتفاع عدد الشــهداء إلى 7 شهــداء وإصابات في قصف طائرات الاحتلال منزلاً بجباليا البلد شمال غزة. pic.twitter.com/Z9qbaAiUqR
