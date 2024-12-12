LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Nuseirat | Resistance Fights Back in Jenin – Day 433

December 12, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

At least 15 Palestinians were killed and others wounded in the Israeli bombing of a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades announced its fighters blew up an occupation military vehicle with a pre-prepared explosive device on the Janzour axis in the town of Qabatiya, in addition to targeting Israeli forces with bullets.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,805 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,257 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Thu, Dec 12, 1:43 PM (Palestine Time)

Ben-Gvir Calls for Permanent Checkpoints in West Bank

BEN-GVIR: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for the establishment of permanent roadblocks in the West Bank, claiming that the settlers’ right to life takes priority over the freedom of movement of Palestinians.

Thu, Dec 12, 1:43 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Makes Rafah Uninhabiutable

RAFAH MUNICIPALITY: Israeli occupation forces are deliberately turning the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, into an uninhabitable area, with the continuation of military operations, the demolition of homes, and the bombing of infrastructure.

Thu, Dec 12, 1:43 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 44,845 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,365 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Thu, Dec 12, 1:43 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Meets Sullivan to Discuss Prisoners Swap Deal

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss the prisoner exchange deal negotiations, after reports of progress in the talks.

Thu, Dec 12, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Blow Up Israeli Vehicle in Jenin

AL-QUDS BRIGADES JENIN BATTALION: We blew up an occupation military vehicle with a pre-prepared explosive device on the Janzour axis in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin in the West Bank, in addition to targeting the occupation forces with bullets.

Thu, Dec 12, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Deat Toll in Nuseirat Rises

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll from the Israeli bombing of a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip has risen to 15.

Thu, Dec 12, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian woman was killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Thu, Dec 12, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

12 Killed in Attack on Aid Security Personnel

AL-JAZEERA: 12 Palestinians were killed in Israeli drone strikes on aid workers west of Khan Yunis and Rafah.

Thu, Dec 12, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Killed in Balata

PRCS: A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces during their raid on Balata camp, east of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Thu, Dec 12, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

6% of Gaza Children Feel Death is Imminent

GUARDIAN: The Guardian newspaper quoted a study by the British organization War Child that 96% of children in the Gaza Strip feel that their death is imminent.

Thu, Dec 12, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Six Killed in Gaza City

AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians, including children, were killed in an Israeli bombardment of a residential building on Al-Jalaa Street, west of Gaza City.

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

