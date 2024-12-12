LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Nuseirat | Resistance Fights Back in Jenin – Day 433

At least 15 Palestinians were killed and others wounded in the Israeli bombing of a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
The Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades announced its fighters blew up an occupation military vehicle with a pre-prepared explosive device on the Janzour axis in the town of Qabatiya, in addition to targeting Israeli forces with bullets.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,805 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,257 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Ben-Gvir Calls for Permanent Checkpoints in West Bank
BEN-GVIR: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for the establishment of permanent roadblocks in the West Bank, claiming that the settlers’ right to life takes priority over the freedom of movement of Palestinians.
Israel Makes Rafah Uninhabiutable
RAFAH MUNICIPALITY: Israeli occupation forces are deliberately turning the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, into an uninhabitable area, with the continuation of military operations, the demolition of homes, and the bombing of infrastructure.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 44,845 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,365 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Netanyahu Meets Sullivan to Discuss Prisoners Swap Deal
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss the prisoner exchange deal negotiations, after reports of progress in the talks.
Al-Quds Brigades Blow Up Israeli Vehicle in Jenin
AL-QUDS BRIGADES JENIN BATTALION: We blew up an occupation military vehicle with a pre-prepared explosive device on the Janzour axis in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin in the West Bank, in addition to targeting the occupation forces with bullets.
⬅️ مشاهد من اقتحام قوات الاحتلال لبلدة قباطية جنوب مدينة جنين pic.twitter.com/uUDo857Vn6
— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 12, 2024
Deat Toll in Nuseirat Rises
AL-JAZEERA: The death toll from the Israeli bombing of a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip has risen to 15.
Killed, Wounded in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian woman was killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
12 Killed in Attack on Aid Security Personnel
AL-JAZEERA: 12 Palestinians were killed in Israeli drone strikes on aid workers west of Khan Yunis and Rafah.
Palestinian Killed in Balata
PRCS: A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces during their raid on Balata camp, east of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.
تغطية صحفية: انتشال شاب أصيب برصاص الاحتلال في مخيم بلاطة شرق نابلس pic.twitter.com/ZKqkJfHqd9
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 12, 2024
6% of Gaza Children Feel Death is Imminent
GUARDIAN: The Guardian newspaper quoted a study by the British organization War Child that 96% of children in the Gaza Strip feel that their death is imminent.
Six Killed in Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians, including children, were killed in an Israeli bombardment of a residential building on Al-Jalaa Street, west of Gaza City.
