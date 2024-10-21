LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Baalbek | Israel to Receive $5.2 Billion in US Aid – Day 381

Six children and women from one family were killed and eight Lebanese were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Baalbek, while several Palestinians were killed and wounded in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.
Tel Aviv is set to receive $5.2 billion in emergency US aid to bolster air defenses, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,603 Palestinians have been killed, and 99,795 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Killed, Wounded in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a tent housing displaced people west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
israeli air strike near Tiberias, west of Khan Yunis, and appeals for the need to direct ambulances#GazaHolocaust pic.twitter.com/RwXId0E8bt
— shameen suleman (@shameensuleman) October 21, 2024
Mayor of Karmiel Says Economic Price is Heavy
MAARIV (citing the mayor of Karmiel):
17 residents were killed and more than 100 wounded since the beginning of the war.
We are paying a huge economic price in the city and businesses are collapsing.
Third Rocket Barrage toward Galilee
AL-JAZEERA: A third barrage of rockets was launched towards the Galilee Finger.
500 Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa
JERUSALEM GOVERNORATE: More than 500 settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on the fifth day of a Jewish holiday.
"Ben-Gvir's storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound is a deliberate act of provocation on top of the already unbearable conditions already faced by the Palestinians."@richardsudan for @incontextmedia pic.twitter.com/DE5DTk09xV
— In Context (@incontextmedia) October 21, 2024
Iran Warns against Attack on Nuclear Facilities
TASNIM:
Our response will exceed expectations if Israel attacks Iranian military sites.
Any Israeli attack on nuclear sites will be met with a response taking into account nuclear policies.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 21, 2024
Isreal to Receve $5.2 Billion in Emergency US Aid
ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY:
Israel is set to receive $5.2 billion in emergency US aid to bolster air defenses.
The US aid will be used to strengthen the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and a laser system under development.
More Raids in Southern Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA:
An Israeli raid targeted the town of Sahmar in the Western Bekaa region, eastern Lebanon.
Israeli raids targeted the towns of Sajd and Haboush and the surroundings of the town of Toul in southern Lebanon.
An Israeli raid targeted the town of Bednayel in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon.
Israeli raids targeted the towns of Kfar Tibnit and Zawtar al-Sharqiya in southern Lebanon.
Massacre in Baalbek
LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: The Israeli occupation committed a massacre against children and women in the Nabi In’am neighborhood in the city of Baalbek. Six children and women from one family were killed and eight Lebanese were injured with varying degrees of severity.
Six children and women from one family were killed and eight Lebanese were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Baalbek. pic.twitter.com/3trOGhZ4MU
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 21, 2024
Fires Break out in Galilee
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Fires broke out after rockets fell in open areas near the city of Sakhnin in the Galilee.
THAAD Anti-Missile System Deployed in Israel
REUTERS (citing US Defense Secretary Austin): The THAAD anti-missile system has been deployed in Israel.
15 Israeli Soldiers Wounded overnight
SAFAD HOSPITAL: We received 15 wounded from the fighting zone in the north overnight.
Rockets from Lebanon
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Manara and Margaliot after rocket launches were detected.
AL-JAZEERA: Rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Galilee Finger.
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Karmiel and towns in the Upper Galilee after rocket fire was detected.
CHANNEL 12: 25 rockets were fired towards Karmiel in the Upper Galilee, noting that some of them were intercepted and others fell in open areas.
🚨 Sirens sounded in various areas across Israel. pic.twitter.com/jR9dl0aN7a
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 21, 2024
US Source Says Israel's Conditions for Ceasefire in Lebanon Unlikely to Be Approved
WALLA (citing US Source): The international community may not agree to Israel’s conditions included in the document of principles it submitted to Washington. Among the Israeli demands to end the war with Hezbollah is granting the Air Force freedom to operate in Lebanese airspace.
