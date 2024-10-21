LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Baalbek | Israel to Receive $5.2 Billion in US Aid – Day 381

October 21, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
The aftermath of the recent Israeli airstrikes in the village of Kfar Tabnit, southern Lebanon. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Six children and women from one family were killed and eight Lebanese were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Baalbek, while several Palestinians were killed and wounded in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza. 

Tel Aviv is set to receive $5.2 billion in emergency US aid to bolster air defenses, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,603 Palestinians have been killed, and 99,795 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs.

Mon, Oct 21, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a tent housing displaced people west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Oct 21, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Mayor of Karmiel Says Economic Price is Heavy

MAARIV (citing the mayor of Karmiel):

17 residents were killed and more than 100 wounded since the beginning of the war.

We are paying a huge economic price in the city and businesses are collapsing.

Mon, Oct 21, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Third Rocket Barrage toward Galilee

AL-JAZEERA: A third barrage of rockets was launched towards the Galilee Finger.

Mon, Oct 21, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

500 Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa

JERUSALEM GOVERNORATE: More than 500 settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on the fifth day of a Jewish holiday.

Mon, Oct 21, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran Warns against Attack on Nuclear Facilities

TASNIM:

Our response will exceed expectations if Israel attacks Iranian military sites.

Any Israeli attack on nuclear sites will be met with a response taking into account nuclear policies.

Mon, Oct 21, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Isreal to Receve $5.2 Billion in Emergency US Aid

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY:

Israel is set to receive $5.2 billion in emergency US aid to bolster air defenses.

The US aid will be used to strengthen the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and a laser system under development.

Mon, Oct 21, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

More Raids in Southern Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA:

An Israeli raid targeted the town of Sahmar in the Western Bekaa region, eastern Lebanon.

Israeli raids targeted the towns of Sajd and Haboush and the surroundings of the town of Toul in southern Lebanon.

An Israeli raid targeted the town of Bednayel in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon.

Israeli raids targeted the towns of Kfar Tibnit and Zawtar al-Sharqiya in southern Lebanon.

Mon, Oct 21, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Massacre in Baalbek

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: The Israeli occupation committed a massacre against children and women in the Nabi In’am neighborhood in the city of Baalbek. Six children and women from one family were killed and eight Lebanese were injured with varying degrees of severity.

Mon, Oct 21, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Fires Break out in Galilee

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Fires broke out after rockets fell in open areas near the city of Sakhnin in the Galilee.

Mon, Oct 21, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

THAAD Anti-Missile System Deployed in Israel

REUTERS (citing US Defense Secretary Austin): The THAAD anti-missile system has been deployed in Israel.

Mon, Oct 21, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

15 Israeli Soldiers Wounded overnight

SAFAD HOSPITAL: We received 15 wounded from the fighting zone in the north overnight.

Mon, Oct 21, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Rockets from Lebanon

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Manara and Margaliot after rocket launches were detected.

AL-JAZEERA: Rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Galilee Finger.

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Karmiel and towns in the Upper Galilee after rocket fire was detected.

CHANNEL 12: 25 rockets were fired towards Karmiel in the Upper Galilee, noting that some of them were intercepted and others fell in open areas.

 

Mon, Oct 21, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

US Source Says Israel's Conditions for Ceasefire in Lebanon Unlikely to Be Approved

WALLA (citing US Source): The international community may not agree to Israel’s conditions included in the document of principles it submitted to Washington. Among the Israeli demands to end the war with Hezbollah is granting the Air Force freedom to operate in Lebanese airspace.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*